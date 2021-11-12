Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens over 60K, Nifty up 0.44%
6 min read.Updated: 12 Nov 2021, 09:16 AM ISTAjith Kumar
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Benchmark indices had ended trading over 0.7% down on Thursday. Indications from Asian stocks point to a positive opening for the Indian bourses. SGX Nifty was trading in the green in early trade. Sensex was over 270 points, Nifty over 100 points at pre-open
While benchmark indices see signs of opening in the green after consecutive days of bearish trend, the markets will be watching more Q2 earning results coming in. 3M India, Aayush Food And Herbs, Abbott India, Akzo Nobel India, Amara Raja Batteries, Apollo Hospitals, Ashok Leyland, Bajaj Electricals, Mrs Bectors Food Specialities, Bharat Forge, Coal India, Coffee Day, Glenmark, GMR Infra, Grasim, Hero Motocorp, Hindalco, Max Health, Motherson Sumi, Ruchi Soya, SJVN, Spicejet, and Suzlon are some of the 899 firms announcing their quarterly results today. The IPO of Latent View Analytics Ltd is closing today. It is already subscribed 23.22 times. Shares of Fino Payments Bank are listing on the exchanges today.
12 Nov 2021, 09:04:41 AM IST
Sensex, Nifty at 9 am
12 Nov 2021, 08:58:17 AM IST
On market pre-opening: Gaurav Udani, CEO and founder, ThincRedBlu Securities
Nifty is expected to open positive at 17,970 ,up by 50 points. Traders are suggested to book profits on every rise and avoid taking new long positions till we get a bullish confirmation. Nifty has support in 17,600 and 17,800 range and resistance in 17,950 and 18,050 range.
12 Nov 2021, 08:56:14 AM IST
Global markets
12 Nov 2021, 08:46:31 AM IST
Stocks in F&O ban period
Bank of Baroda, BHEL, Escorts, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Punjab National Bank, SAIL and Sun TV Network
12 Nov 2021, 08:35:19 AM IST
Boeing set to bag crucial deal from Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's Akasa Air: Report
Akasa, a Mumbai-based carrier backed by billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala is said to be in talks with Boeing about the planes. (Read here)
12 Nov 2021, 08:20:18 AM IST
Reliance Retail acquires 'amanté' from MAS Holdings
Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL) has acquired retail lingerie businesses under the 'amante' umbrella brand from MAS Brands, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sri Lanka-based MAS Holdings, for an undisclosed amount. The 'amanté business', which was established by MAS in 2007, is engaged in retail and wholesale distribution of premium lingerie under brands 'amanté', 'Ultimo' and 'every dé by amanté'. The products are sold through company-owned stores and multi-brand outlets, as well as through its e-commerce channels across India and Sri Lanka. RRVL, the retail arm of billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd, has acquired 100% stake of 'amante' brand from MAS, according to a joint statement issued by the two companies. pti
12 Nov 2021, 08:13:52 AM IST
TVS Group’s logistics arm gears up for ₹3,000 cr IPO
TVS Group plans to take its logistics business public, with a ₹2,500-3,000 crore share sale in the first half of next year, three people aware of the development said, as the Chennai-based conglomerate seeks to tap the stock market boom (Read here)
12 Nov 2021, 08:08:46 AM IST
COP26 climate summit gears up for fraught final hours
UN climate talks headed towards a rocky conclusion Friday after two weeks of fraught debate failed to resolve several key disputes or produce the emissions cutting plans needed to limit global warming to 1.5C. "The world is watching us", COP26 President Alok Sharma told delegates charged with keeping the Paris Agreement temperature goals alive even as climate-driven disasters hit countries the world over. The summit began with a bang as world leaders descended on Glasgow armed with a string of headline announcements, from a commitment to slash methane emissions to a plan to save the rain forests. But progress has stalled in the underlying technical and now minister-level negotiations.
12 Nov 2021, 07:59:44 AM IST
Latent View Analytics Ltd IPO
The IPO of Latent View Analytics Ltd was subscribed 23.22 times at end of trade on Thursday. While shares allocated for qualified institutional buyers' category was subscribed 3.51 times, most of bidding happened in the non-institutional investor and retail individual investor categories. Non-institutional investor category saw 33.29 times bidding, retail individual investor category saw 69.56 times bidding. The IPO closes today.
12 Nov 2021, 07:46:46 AM IST
MSCI India Index rejig
IRCTC, Zomato, Tata Power, 6 other stocks added (Read here)
12 Nov 2021, 07:42:27 AM IST
Dollar hits 16-month high, stocks rebound after inflation scare
The dollar rose on Thursday, hitting a 16-month high a day after the strongest US inflation reading in more than three decades, while equities rebounded on expectations higher consumer prices will help corporate growth. The UK's blue-chip stock index rose to 20-month highs as China-exposed miners listed in London bounced on relief that property developer China Evergrande averted a default. European shares advanced after Goldman Sachs said regional earnings have been resilient to supply chain snags, a message that echoed on Wall Street as investors viewed the impact on rising prices as temporary but positive for corporate profits. The CPI index posted its biggest monthly gain in four months to lift the annual increase in inflation to 6.2%, the strongest year-on-year advance since November 1990. The dollar pushed the euro below $1.15, leaving the next major chart support level down at $1.12. European stocks moved higher, sensing the potential for a competitive boost. MSCI's all-country world index closed up 0.07% as Wall Street pared gains at the close. The broad STOXX Europe 600 index rose 0.32% to end at a record closing high. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 0.44%, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.52% and the S&P 500 added 0.06%, almost turning negative at the bell. Gold prices neared five-month highs they touched the previous session as investors have sought inflation hedges. Gold jumped to a five-month high of $1,868.20 overnight before easing a bit on Thursday. Oil rose above $83 a barrel before easing a bit as the market grappled with a stronger dollar and concerns about faster U.S. inflation after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries cut its 2021 oil demand forecast due to high prices. Brent crude settled up 23 cents at $82.87 a barrel. US crude rose 25 cents to settle at $81.59 a barrel. Bitcoin hit a fresh record at $69,000 before dipping back to trade about 0.19% higher around $65,046.30.
12 Nov 2021, 07:36:51 AM IST
Treasuries drop on inflation worry; Asia stocks up
US Treasuries extended a selloff Friday on concern about high inflation and the prospect of faster monetary-policy tightening. Asian stocks rose amid a climb in Chinese technology stocks. Five-year notes led the decline in Treasuries when trading resumed following a holiday. The spread between the five-year and 30-year yields shrank, at one point to the narrowest since March last year. Bonds suffered a rout Wednesday after data showed the fastest US inflation in three decades.
Shares in Japan and Hong Kong climbed, while China fluctuated. The view that the worst of Beijing’s regulatory blitz has passed helped sentiment. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd achieved record sales in its Singles’ Day shopping festival, while Didi Global Inc. is reportedly set to relaunch its apps as probes are completed. US equity futures pushed higher after the S&P 500 eked out a gain. The dollar held a rally in the wake of the inflation print and caution triggered by a US warning that Russia may be weighing a potential invasion of Ukraine. Oil and gold slipped, while bitcoin was steady. Global stocks are set for their first weekly drop since early October, hurt by signs that price pressures are broadening out beyond pandemic-related disruptions. But swings in equity indexes pale in comparison to bond market ructions, raising the question of whether stock investors are too sanguine.
Stocks
S&P 500 futures advanced 0.2% as of 10:41 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 rose 0.1%
Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.3%. The Nasdaq 100 climbed 0.3%
Japan’s Topix index added 1.2%
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index rose 1%
South Korea’s Kospi rose 1.2%
China’s Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.1%
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index climbed 0.7%
12 Nov 2021, 07:33:19 AM IST
FII-DII data
Foreign portfolio investors were net sellers on Thursday, while domestic institutional investors were net buyers.
12 Nov 2021, 07:30:07 AM IST
Stocks to watch
Tata Steel, Zee, PFC are among stocks to watch (Read here)
