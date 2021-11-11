Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty likely to open in red

Benchmark indices are likely to see a weak opening on Thursday if it follows the global trends, although SGX Nifty indicates otherwise. The markets will watch results from companies including Tata Steel, Suryoday SFB, Sunteck Realty, Piramal Enterprises, Indiabulls Housing Finance, and Novartis India among others. It is also the last day of the Sapphire Foods IPO.
11 Nov 2021, 07:48 AM IST
Global markets snapshot
11 Nov 2021, 07:43 AM IST
Electric truck maker Rivian zooms to $86 billion market value
Shares of Rivian Automotive jumped in their debut on Wednesday, rising as much as 53% as investors look for the next big winner in the electric vehicle market. The closing price of $100,73 gave Rivian a market value of about $85.9 billion, greater than that of Ford and just below General Motors. That’s noteworthy because Rivian has so far delivered about 150 of its electric pickup trucks to customers, mostly employees, whereas Ford and GM sell millions of cars globally each year. Rivian is the latest in what’s becoming a long line of companies trying to peel away some of Tesla’s dominant market share in electric vehicles.
11 Nov 2021, 07:41 AM IST
Oil prices steady after falling on signs US may release more reserves
Oil prices were steady on Thursday after falling in the previous session on concerns rising inflation in the United States, spurred by climbing energy costs, may prompt the government to release more strategic crude stockpiles to drive down prices. On Wednesday, Brent crude futures fell by 2.5% and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures dropped by 3.3% after reports that US inflation increased at the fastest rate in 30 years pushed the dollar higher and crude inventories in the US, the world's biggest oil consumer, rose after the government released some strategic reserves. Brent crude futures gained 18 cents, or 0.2%, to $82.82 a barrel at 0156 GMT, while WTI futures rose 17 cents, or 0.2%, to $81.51.
11 Nov 2021, 07:38 AM IST
Asian stocks slump, dollar shines as inflation fears flare
Inflation fears pressured Asian stocks and buoyed the dollar on Thursday after data overnight showed US consumer prices surged at the fastest pace since 1990 last month, boosting the case for faster Federal Reserve policy tightening. Nominal US Treasury yields shot higher, with that on the benchmark 10-year note leaping by the most since February, while real yields, which take inflation into account, dipped to record lows. Gold jumped to a five-month high and bitcoin hit a record as investors sought inflation hedges. Oil pulled back sharply from near seven-year highs after US President Joe Biden said his administration was looking for ways to reduce energy costs. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.85%, led by a 1.19% slide in Australia's benchmark. Chinese blue chips slipped 0.09%. Japan's Nikkei bucked the trend by rising 0.24%, supported by the yen's weakness against a resurgent dollar and as U.S. stock futures ticked up slightly. Overnight though, the S&P 500 tumbled 0.82%, its worst day in more than a month. That marked the first back-to-back declines in a month, after the index closed at a record peak to start the week. The dollar index, which gauges the currency against six major peers including the yen and euro, hovered just below the high reached on Wednesday of 94.905, a level not seen since July of last year. The greenback added 0.13% to 114.04 yen, up from as low as 112.73 at the start of the week. The US consumer price index surged 6.2% on an annual basis, with gasoline leading a broad-based increase that added to signs that inflation could stay uncomfortably high well into 2022 amid snarled global supply chains. Inflationary pressures are also brewing in the labor market, with other data on Wednesday showing the number of Americans filing claims for unemployment benefits fell to a 20-month low.
Stocks
S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% as of 10:53 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 0.8%
Nasdaq 100 futures added 0.2%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 1.4%
Japan’s Topix index rose 0.4%
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 1%
South Korea’s Kospi index fell 0.6%
Hang Seng Index dropped 0.1%
Shanghai Composite Index added 0.6%
11 Nov 2021, 07:32 AM IST
Stocks to watch
Zomato, Yes Bank and Oil India are among stocks to watch (Read here)