Market LIVE Updates: Indices seen higher tracking global stocks; SGX Nifty firm

Sensex and Nifty are likely to open higher today tracking Asian markets that started on a positive note following a rebound in the US after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reassured investors the central bank will tackle inflation to extend the economic expansion.
12 Jan 2022, 08:10:04 AM IST
Powell assures Fed will tackle high inflation
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell pledged to do what’s necessary to contain an inflation surge and prolong the expansion, while steering clear of fresh details on the path of U.S. monetary policy.
“If we have to raise interest rates more over time, we will," Powell told the Senate Banking Committee Tuesday under questioning at his confirmation hearing for a second term as central bank chief. “We will use our tools to get inflation back." (Bloomberg)
12 Jan 2022, 08:02:41 AM IST
Oil gains further
Oil extended its biggest one-day gain this year as investors embraced risk assets and industry estimates showed a draw in U.S. stockpiles. West Texas Intermediate traded above $81 a barrel after rallying 3.8% on Tuesday.
12 Jan 2022, 07:35:38 AM IST
Asian stocks climb
Asian stocks followed a rebound in the U.S. after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reassured investors the central bank will tackle inflation to extend the economic expansion. Japan's Nikkei index rose 0.80%; Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index gained 1%; Kospi index added 0.9%; Hang Seng Index futures added 1.2%;
12 Jan 2022, 07:22:44 AM IST
Wall Street closes higher overnight
US stock indexes gained ground on Tuesday as investors were relieved that Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's testimony to Congress did not include any major surprises.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 183.15 points, or 0.51%, to 36,252.02, the S&P 500 gained 42.78 points, or 0.92%, to 4,713.07 and the Nasdaq Composite added 210.62 points, or 1.41%, to 15,153.45.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint.
Download
our App Now!!