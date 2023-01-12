Stock Market LIVE: Indices expect stable start as SGX Nifty is trading in green

12 Jan 2023, 08:37 AM IST
Subway said to weigh potential sale that might top $10 billion
Subway is exploring a potential sale that could value the sandwich chain at more than $10 billion, according to a person familiar with the matter.
The process is in its early stages and Subway could still decide against pursuing a sale, said the person, asking not to be identified because the information isn’t public.
“As a privately held company, we don’t comment on ownership structure and business plans," Subway said in an email. “We continue to be focused on moving the brand forward with our transformational journey to help our franchisees be successful and profitable." (Read More)
12 Jan 2023, 08:21 AM IST
Infosys Q3 earnings preview: Can it maintain FY23 guidance for revenue growth?
After TCS reported a mixed set of numbers on January 9, Infosys is expected to announce its third-quarter earnings today. The IT major is expected to post better numbers than midcap counterparts, but the quarter that ended December 31 is usually slow for the IT companies on account of seasonality.
Infosys is expected to post 0.8%-4% revenue growth in the said quarter. Jefferies expects 3QFY23 revenue growth to be soft at 0.8% (QoQ) at $4,590 million due to higher-than-expected furloughs. Whereas, Axis Securities feels the company could report revenue growth of 4% QoQ and believes the management to retain the company’s revenue growth guidance for FY23E at 14%-16% (in CC terms). (Read More)
12 Jan 2023, 08:11 AM IST
SpiceJet passengers wait long at Delhi airport aerobridge; airline says delay due to crew exceeding duty time limit
Passengers of a Bengaluru-bound SpiceJet plane had to wait for a long time at the aerobridge at Delhi airport on Tuesday, with the airline saying the flight was delayed due to weather disruption that led to incoming crew exceeding their duty time limit.
One of the passengers shared on social media a video of many co-passengers waiting at the aerobridge. In the video, some of them were heard asking for water.
The incident happened with passengers of SpiceJet flight SG 8133 from Delhi-Bengaluru.
A SpiceJet spokesperson said the flight was delayed on account of weather disruption in the network and the aircraft's previous rotation.
"As a result of this, the incoming crew was not legal to operate the subsequent flight to Bengaluru and crew was arranged from another incoming flight which was legal as per duty time limitation," the spokesperson said in a statement. (PTI)
12 Jan 2023, 07:54 AM IST
HCL Tech Q3 earnings preview: Here's what to watch out for
IT major HCL Technologies is set to announce its December quarter result on 12 January, after IT bellwether Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) kickstarted the result season earlier this week. HCL Technologies is expected to post 2.7%-3.4% revenue growth in the said quarter.
Jefferies expects 3QFY23 revenue growth at 3.4% (QoQ cc) at $3,185 million driven by 25% QoQcc growth in products segment, but a lower 1% (QoQ c)c growth in the Services segment due to seasonal weakness. (Read More)
12 Jan 2023, 07:53 AM IST
World's richest man Bernard Arnault names daughter Delphine as Dior chief
French billionaire Bernard Arnault has named his daughter Delphine as head of LVMH luxury empire's Dior fashion house in a leadership shuffle. In another shuffle, Pietro Beccari, who has been the head of Dior since 2018, will be moving to replace long-time Louis Vuitton CEO Michael Burke, 65. The management changes will be effective on 1 February.
Delphine has been executive vice president at Louis Vuitton since 2013, supervising the brand's product-related activities. Previously, she served as deputy managing director at Christian Dior Couture. (Read More)
12 Jan 2023, 07:33 AM IST
Rupee gains 13 paise to 81.61 against US dollar
The rupee gained 13 paise to close at 81.61 against the US dollar on Wednesday, driven by foreign inflows from bonds selling and overall weakness in crude oil prices.
However, a muted trend in domestic equities dented investor sentiments and capped the sharp gains in the rupee, traders said.
At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 81.73 and touched an intra-day high of 81.52 and a low of 81.82 against the greenback.
It finally ended at 81.61, registering a rise of 13 paise over its previous close.
On Tuesday, the rupee settled at 81.74 against the US dollar.
"Indian Rupee appreciated on Wednesday extending gains of the previous day on foreign inflows from bonds selling...and overall weakness in crude oil prices," said Anuj Choudhary - Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.
However, FII outflows and recovery in US Dollar capped sharp gains. (PTI)
12 Jan 2023, 07:32 AM IST
Sah Polymers IPO listing date today. Experts see positive debut of shares
Sah Polymers IPO listing date has been fixed on 12th January 2023 i.e. today. As per the information available on BSE website, effective from Thursday, January 12, 2023, the equity shares of Sah Polymers Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the exchange in the list of 'T' group of securities. According to stock market experts, the public issue worth ₹66.30 crore received better than expected response despite being highly priced. They said that polymers market is expected to surge and company's fundamentals are looking strong, so the stock may have a positive debut on Dalal Street today. (Read More)
12 Jan 2023, 07:31 AM IST
India set to test green bond market with debut $2 billion sale
India is testing the waters of a sluggish global green bond market with its debut sale this month that aims to raise $2 billion for sustainable projects. Indian officials have been clear they want a significant “greenium" for the sale to lower the nation’s borrowing costs, and that will require attracting enough foreign investors to the rupee-denominated debt.
Green bond sales dropped for the first time in a decade last year, as monetary policy tightening hit issuance, and as asset managers came under fire for alleged greenwashing. Companies and governments worldwide raised a total of $863 billion in green, social and sustainability-linked bonds in 2022, a 19% drop from the record $1.1 trillion in 2021, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. (Read More)
12 Jan 2023, 07:28 AM IST
Wall Street stocks rise on Wednesday as traders make last moves before inflation data
U.S. stocks rallied Wednesday as investors locked in their final moves ahead of a highly anticipated report on inflation, one that could show whether Wall Street's rising optimism recently has been warranted or overdone.
The S&P 500 climbed 1.3% for its second straight gain before Thursday morning’s inflation data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose nearly 269 points, or 0.8%, while the Nasdaq composite gained 1.8%.
Stocks have started 2023 with gains on hopes that cooling inflation and a slowing economy may get the Federal Reserve to ease off its sharp hikes to interest rates. Such increases can help stamp out high inflation, but they also slow the economy by design and raise the risk of a recession while hurting prices for stocks and other investments.
Economists expect Thursday’s report to show inflation is continuing to cool from its summertime peak, down to 6.5% last month from 7.1% in November and from more than 9% in June. The hope on Wall Street is that such a trend toward normal could convince the Fed to soon halt its blistering set of rate increases, many of which were at shock-and-awe levels that were triple the usual amount. (AP)