Market LIVE Updates: India indices set for strong start with SGX Nifty in green

Asian markets open strong

Asian stocks climbed Friday after stronger risk appetite swept their U.S. peers to an all-time high on the passage of Washington’s $1.9 trillion stimulus package. The dollar held losses.

MSCI Inc.’s Asia-Pacific gauge rose, with South Korea outperforming and Japanese shares fluctuating. U.S. equity futures edged up after broad-based gains pushed the S&P 500 to a historic close on Thursday. The Nasdaq 100 rebounded more than 2% from losses that had pulled it 11% below its February record. Korean e-commerce giant Coupang Inc. popped 41% in its equity-market debut.

SGX Nifty was up 3 points, or 0.02% to 15,423.80.

S&P 500 futures were up 0.2% as of 9:42 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 Index gained 1%.

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.4%, after the index rebounded more than 2%.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index climbed 0.8%

Japan’s Topix index advanced 0.2%.

South Korea’s Kospi index added 1.3%