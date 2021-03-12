OPEN APP
Market LIVE Updates: India indices set for strong start with SGX Nifty in green
Besides June-quarter corporate earnings, the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) monetary policy review will drive the stock markets this week. Photo: PTI
1 min read . Updated: 12 Mar 2021, 07:44 AM IST Ishaan Mital

  • Share Market LIVE Updates: Benchmark Indian equity indices are set for a positive start on positive cues from Asian peers. Wall Street closed at record highs after the signing of a stimulus bill allayed inflation fears.

Asian markets witnessed a strong opening buoyed by positive sentiments exuded by Wall Street on the back of signing of a massive stimulus bill, coupled with better than expected fall in US unemployment rates.

12 Mar 2021, 07:44:54 AM IST

Asian markets open strong

Asian stocks climbed Friday after stronger risk appetite swept their U.S. peers to an all-time high on the passage of Washington’s $1.9 trillion stimulus package. The dollar held losses.

MSCI Inc.’s Asia-Pacific gauge rose, with South Korea outperforming and Japanese shares fluctuating. U.S. equity futures edged up after broad-based gains pushed the S&P 500 to a historic close on Thursday. The Nasdaq 100 rebounded more than 2% from losses that had pulled it 11% below its February record. Korean e-commerce giant Coupang Inc. popped 41% in its equity-market debut.

SGX Nifty was up 3 points, or 0.02% to 15,423.80.

S&P 500 futures were up 0.2% as of 9:42 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 Index gained 1%.

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.4%, after the index rebounded more than 2%.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index climbed 0.8%

Japan’s Topix index advanced 0.2%.

South Korea’s Kospi index added 1.3%

12 Mar 2021, 07:33:19 AM IST

Wall Street indices closes at record highs

The S&P 500 and the Dow closed at all-time highs on Thursday as worries about rising inflation subsided, while a bigger-than-expected fall in weekly jobless claims and the signing of a massive stimulus bill reinforced expectations of a strong economic recovery. The blue-chip Dow scaled a new record for the fourth straight session, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq is now less than 5% below its Feb. 12 peak after slumping over 10% to confirm a correction at the beginning of this week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 188.57 points, or 0.58%, to 32,485.59, the S&P 500 gained 40.53 points, or 1.04%, to 3,939.34 and the Nasdaq Composite added 329.84 points, or 2.52%, to 13,398.67.

