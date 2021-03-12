Market LIVE Updates: India indices set for strong start with SGX Nifty in green

Wall Street indices closes at record highs

The S&P 500 and the Dow closed at all-time highs on Thursday as worries about rising inflation subsided, while a bigger-than-expected fall in weekly jobless claims and the signing of a massive stimulus bill reinforced expectations of a strong economic recovery. The blue-chip Dow scaled a new record for the fourth straight session, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq is now less than 5% below its Feb. 12 peak after slumping over 10% to confirm a correction at the beginning of this week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 188.57 points, or 0.58%, to 32,485.59, the S&P 500 gained 40.53 points, or 1.04%, to 3,939.34 and the Nasdaq Composite added 329.84 points, or 2.52%, to 13,398.67.