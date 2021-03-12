Market LIVE Updates: India indices set for strong start with SGX Nifty in green

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Share Market LIVE Updates: Benchmark Indian equity indices are set for a positive start on positive cues from Asian peers. Wall Street closed at record highs after the signing of a stimulus bill allayed inflation fears.
Asian markets witnessed a strong opening buoyed by positive sentiments exuded by Wall Street on the back of signing of a massive stimulus bill, coupled with better than expected fall in US unemployment rates.
12 Mar 2021, 07:33 AM ISTWall Street indices closes at record highs
The S&P 500 and the Dow closed at all-time highs on Thursday as worries about rising inflation subsided, while a bigger-than-expected fall in weekly jobless claims and the signing of a massive stimulus bill reinforced expectations of a strong economic recovery. The blue-chip Dow scaled a new record for the fourth straight session, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq is now less than 5% below its Feb. 12 peak after slumping over 10% to confirm a correction at the beginning of this week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 188.57 points, or 0.58%, to 32,485.59, the S&P 500 gained 40.53 points, or 1.04%, to 3,939.34 and the Nasdaq Composite added 329.84 points, or 2.52%, to 13,398.67.