Share Market LIVE: US stocks end higher on Friday encouraging inflation data

Tata Consultancy Services, HDIL, California Software, Cupid Trades & Finance, and Lloyds Metals and Energy are scheduled to release their December quarter earnings today
12 Apr 2021, 06:43:58 AM IST
Asian shares rise; US earnings in focus
Asian shares were cautiously higher on Monday as investors wait to see if US earnings can justify sky-high valuations, while bond markets could be tested by what should be very strong readings for U.S. inflation and retail sales this week.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was off 0.05% in slow early trade. Tokyo's Nikkei and Topix edged up 0.1% each, while South Korean stocks rose 0.2%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index slipped 0.4% and
Hang Seng futures rose 0.1%.
12 Apr 2021, 06:40:54 AM IST
Wall Street stocks scale record highs on Friday
Wall Street stocks soared on Friday after solid US inflation data and an uptick in Treasury yields suggested economic recovery from the pandemic-induced recession was gaining momentum.
Apple and Intel soared about 2%.
The S&P 500 rose 31.63 points, or 0.8%, to 4,128.80. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 297.03 points, or 0.9%, to 33,800.60, and Nasdaq advanced 70.88 points, or 0.5%, to 13,900.19.