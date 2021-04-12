OPEN APP
Share Market LIVE: US stocks end higher on Friday encouraging inflation data

Tech companies pushed Wall Street stocks higher Friday. (Photo: Reuters)Premium
Tech companies pushed Wall Street stocks higher Friday. (Photo: Reuters)
1 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2021, 07:17 AM IST Rashmi Sanyal

  • The S&P 500 rose 31.63 points, or 0.8%, to 4,128.80. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 297.03 points, or 0.9%, to 33,800.60, and Nasdaq advanced 70.88 points, or 0.5%, to 13,900.19

US stocks have been edging higher most of the week as investors remain cautiously optimistic about economic growth and progress against the pandemic.

12 Apr 2021, 07:17:27 AM IST

Stocks to Watch:

Shares of TCS, Infosys, Tata Motors, pharma companies, NBFCs, among others, will be in focus on Monday.

Tata Consultancy Services, HDIL, California Software, Cupid Trades & Finance, and Lloyds Metals and Energy are scheduled to release their December quarter earnings today

12 Apr 2021, 06:43:58 AM IST

Asian shares rise; US earnings in focus

Asian shares were cautiously higher on Monday as investors wait to see if US earnings can justify sky-high valuations, while bond markets could be tested by what should be very strong readings for U.S. inflation and retail sales this week.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was off 0.05% in slow early trade. Tokyo's Nikkei and Topix edged up 0.1% each, while South Korean stocks rose 0.2%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index slipped 0.4% and

Hang Seng futures rose 0.1%.

12 Apr 2021, 06:40:54 AM IST

Wall Street stocks scale record highs on Friday

Wall Street stocks soared on Friday after solid US inflation data and an uptick in Treasury yields suggested economic recovery from the pandemic-induced recession was gaining momentum.

Apple and Intel soared about 2%.

The S&P 500 rose 31.63 points, or 0.8%, to 4,128.80. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 297.03 points, or 0.9%, to 33,800.60, and Nasdaq advanced 70.88 points, or 0.5%, to 13,900.19.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

