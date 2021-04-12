Share Market LIVE: US stocks end higher on Friday encouraging inflation data

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The S&P 500 rose 31.63 points, or 0.8%, to 4,128.80. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 297.03 points, or 0.9%, to 33,800.60, and Nasdaq advanced 70.88 points, or 0.5%, to 13,900.19
US stocks have been edging higher most of the week as investors remain cautiously optimistic about economic growth and progress against the pandemic.
12 Apr 2021, 06:43 AM ISTAsian shares rise; US earnings in focus
Asian shares were cautiously higher on Monday as investors wait to see if US earnings can justify sky-high valuations, while bond markets could be tested by what should be very strong readings for U.S. inflation and retail sales this week.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was off 0.05% in slow early trade. Tokyo's Nikkei and Topix edged up 0.1% each, while South Korean stocks rose 0.2%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index slipped 0.4% and
Hang Seng futures rose 0.1%.
12 Apr 2021, 06:40 AM ISTWall Street stocks scale record highs on Friday
Wall Street stocks soared on Friday after solid US inflation data and an uptick in Treasury yields suggested economic recovery from the pandemic-induced recession was gaining momentum.
Apple and Intel soared about 2%.
