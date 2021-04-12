Share Market LIVE: US stocks end higher on Friday encouraging inflation data

Asian shares rise; US earnings in focus

Asian shares were cautiously higher on Monday as investors wait to see if US earnings can justify sky-high valuations, while bond markets could be tested by what should be very strong readings for U.S. inflation and retail sales this week.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was off 0.05% in slow early trade. Tokyo's Nikkei and Topix edged up 0.1% each, while South Korean stocks rose 0.2%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index slipped 0.4% and

Hang Seng futures rose 0.1%.