Stock Market LIVE: SGX Nifty signals weak start for India indices; Asia falls

12 Apr 2022, 08:38 AM IST
Trai suggests 36% cut in 5G auction rates
The telecom regulator on Monday recommended a 36% cut in the base price of 5G spectrum band (3300-3670MHz band) to ₹317 crore on a pan-India basis from the ₹492 crore it suggested in 2018, offering major relief to telcos and setting the stage for them to secure prized airwaves in a government auction.
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has also suggested a reduction in reserve prices in the 700MHz band, where base prices have been cut by as much as 58% and 45% in the key circles of Mumbai and Delhi, at ₹470 crore and ₹509 crore, respectively, for paired spectrum for a duration of 20 years. (Read here)
12 Apr 2022, 08:31 AM IST
‘Looking to list Godrej Capital over the next five to six years’
Godrej Capital, which will house the group’s non-banking arm and housing finance business, announced a series of measures to become a world class retail financial services business and to build a ₹30,000-crore balance sheet by 2026. GIL will invest ₹5,000 crore in Godrej Capital over the next four years. In an interview, Pirojsha Godrej, chairman, and Manish Shah, chief executive, Godrej Capital, said while the group is a late entrant, it sees significant growth opportunities. (Read here)
12 Apr 2022, 08:15 AM IST
Stocks to Watch
Shares of TCS, telcos, ZEE Entertainment, Ruchi Soya, Adani Green, among others, could be in focus on Tuesday.
Anand Rathi Wealth, GM Breweries, Hathway Cable & Datacom, Tinplate Company of India, Evexia Lifecare, and Gayatri Bioorganics will announce their fourth quarter earnings on Tuesday
12 Apr 2022, 08:05 AM IST
Oil opens higher as OPEC warns of tight supply and Russian sanctions loom
Oil futures rose early on Tuesday, reversing sharp losses from the prior day, as the market weighed the potential for more sanctions on Russia's energy sector and OPEC warned it would be impossible to increase output enough to offset lost supply.
Brent crude futures were up 85 cents, 0.9%, to $99.33 a barrel, and U.S. West Texas Intermediate contracts were up $1.04, or 1.1%, to $95.33 a barrel.
Both contracts had settled down around 4% on Monday amid concerns that coronavirus lockdowns in China would dampen demand for fuel and ahead of a massive oil reserve release by International Energy Agency (IEA) members.
12 Apr 2022, 07:53 AM IST
Some banks stop credit for oil imports by Rosneft-owned India refiner Nayara: Reuters
India's HDFC Bank and some foreign banks have stopped offering trade credit for oil imports to Nayara Energy, a Russian-backed refiner, and some suppliers are seeking payment upfront to avoid potential problems resulting from western sanctions against Moscow, four banking and industry sources said.
Nayara has not been sanctioned as part of the international response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but Russian energy giant Rosneft, which owns 49% of the Indian refiner, has been.
To avoid the need for credit to fund overseas trade, the Mumbai-headquartered company is selling more of its refined fuels in India, two of the sources said.
12 Apr 2022, 07:51 AM IST
SGX Nifty trades lower
Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 174 points, or 0.98%, lower at 17,568, indicating a weak start for Indian benchmarks on Tuesday.
On Monday, Sensex tumbled 483 points, dragged down by losses in IT, banks, and capital goods stocks, to close at 58,964.57. The Nifty declined 109.40 points to end the day 17,674.95.
12 Apr 2022, 07:42 AM IST
Asia stocks dip on inflation, Fed tightening, China covid flare-up
Stocks in Asia dipped Tuesday and bonds extended a selloff -- leaving the 10-year Treasury yield at the highest since 2018 -- as economic threats from high inflation, tightening monetary policy and China’s Covid lockdowns ripple across markets.
Equities fell in Japan, Australia and South Korea, while U.S. futures edged lower.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 0.8% to 26,607.29, while the broader Topix index slid 0.45%. The S&P/ASX 200 index was down 0.42%.
Hong Kong contracts earlier bucked the gloom, potentially reflecting China’s approval of the first batch of new video game licenses since July. That step may ease some of the worst concerns about Beijing’s gaming-sector curbs.
Overnight, technology companies led a broad slide for stocks on Wall Street as investors look ahead to the upcoming company earnings reporting season and what it will reveal about the impact inflation is having on corporate profits. The S&P 500 fell 1.7%, adding to its recent losses. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.2% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq slid 2.2%. Both the benchmark S&P 500 and the Nasdaq are coming off their first weekly losses in four weeks.