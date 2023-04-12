Stock Market LIVE: Caution will prevail at the start as SGX Nifty remains flat

12 Apr 2023, 08:10 AM IST
Adani Enterprises incorporates subsidiary Pelma Collieries
Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) on Tuesday said it has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary for carrying out coal washery related business.
"The company has incorporated a WOS (Wholly-Owned Subsidiary) Pelma Collieries Ltd (PCL) on April 7, with an initial authorised share capital of ₹10,00,000 and paid-up share capital of ₹5,00,000," it said in a regulatory filing.
The entity will carry on business to develop, erection, operate of coal washery, including coal handling systems and to do all necessary and incidental activities in this regard, the filing said. (PTI)
12 Apr 2023, 07:59 AM IST
Reliance Research Stock to Focus for Today: Hero MotorCorp
Hero MotoCorp (CMP 2,470): In view of likely rural revival, focus on premium segment, HMCL’s market leadership position to capitalize on the demand recovery and attractive valuation post recent sharp stock price correction, we have BUY rating on HMCL with a 1-Year Target Price of Rs3,000.
Intraday Picks
EICHERMOT (PREVIOUS CLOSE: RS3,054) BUY
For today’s trade, long position can be initiated in the range of Rs3,005-2,980 for the target of Rs3,085 with a strict stop loss of Rs2,940.
BRITANNIA (PREVIOUS CLOSE: RS4,277) SELL
For today’s trade, short position can be initiated in the range of Rs4,295-4,320 for the target of Rs4,160 with a strict stop loss of Rs4,365.
HDFCLIFE (PREVIOUS CLOSE: RS514) SELL
For today’s trade, short position can be initiated in the range of Rs518-521 for the target of Rs498 with a strict stop loss of Rs531.
12 Apr 2023, 07:57 AM IST
Sula Vineyards' own brand sales volumes cross 1 million cases mark in FY23
Leading wine producer Sula Vineyards Ltd on Tuesday said sales volume from its own brands crossed 1 million cases in FY23.
Besides, sales volumes in elite & premium wines went past the 5 lakh cases mark for the first time, it said in a sales update for Q4 & FY23 submitted to the bourses.
"The company has recorded its highest ever annual revenues both for its own brands as well as the wine tourism business," the company said.
On a provisional basis, Sula Vineyards said its net revenue for the March quarter was at ₹104.3 crore from its own brands and ₹12.4 crore from wine tourism, which represents room revenue, sale of food & beverages, merchandise, and all other ancillary services.
For the financial year 2022-23, net revenue from own brands was at ₹482.5 crore and ₹45 crore from wine tourism. (PTI)
12 Apr 2023, 07:56 AM IST
Vedanta to discuss issuance of NCDs on a private placement basis tomorrow
Vedanta Ltd, led by Anil Agarwal will be holding a meeting tomorrow to discuss the possibility of issuing non-convertible debentures (NCDs) through a private placement.
In a regulatory filing, Agarwal notified, “The Company proposes to hold a meeting of its duly constituted Committee of Directors on Thursday, April 13, 2023, to consider the proposal for issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures on a private placement basis."
Vedanta Ltd's aluminium production for the fourth quarter of FY23 was reported to be 574,000 tonnes, which indicates a decrease compared to the production of 572,000 tonnes in the same period in FY22. (Read More)
12 Apr 2023, 07:41 AM IST
Twitter isn't a legal company anymore. Here's what you should know
Twitter is no longer a legal entity, having merged with a shell company called X Corp on March 15 this year. Twitter CEO and owner Elon Musk also owns the domain for X.com, a payments company he founded and then merged with PayPal. The news could be another step toward Musk's ambitions for an "everything app" similar to China's WeChat.
According to a court document dated April 4, Twitter "no longer exists" and is now X Corp. The lawsuit was filed against Twitter and its former CEO Jack Dorsey for allegedly violating the free speech rights of conservative activist Laura Loomer.
The court document read, “Twitter Inc. has been merged into X Corp. and no longer exists. X Corp. is a privately held corporation, incorporated in Nevada, and with its principal place of business in San Francisco, California" (Read More)
12 Apr 2023, 07:39 AM IST
Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends buying in three stocks today - Lemon Tree, JSW Steel, and Escorts
Parekh recommends buying the following stocks:
Buy Lemon Tree at 77 with a stop loss 75 and a target price of 82
Buy Jindal Steel at 563 with a stop loss 554 and target 585
Buy Escorts at 1895 with a stop loss 1870 and target 1950 (Read More)
12 Apr 2023, 07:36 AM IST
RCap lenders reschedule second auction to April 26
The creditors of financially troubled Reliance Capital (RCap) have rescheduled the second auction for April 26, which was originally planned for April 11.
This decision was made during a Committee of Creditors meeting held on Tuesday, PTI reported citing sources.
According to the sources, the bidders who have confirmed their participation in the second round of auction are IndusInd International Holdings Ltd (IIHL) of Hinduja Group, Torrent Investment and Singapore-based Oaktree. (Read More)
12 Apr 2023, 07:26 AM IST
TCS to recommend final dividend for FY23 today, record date expected too
Apart from Q4 results, investors will be keenly eyeing the final dividend of TCS for fiscal year FY23. The Tata Group-backed company has already paid a total of three interim dividends in the said fiscal and will be recommending a final dividend on Wednesday. Along with the final dividend, TCS is expected to also announce a record date for the same.
In its regulatory filing earlier, TCS said, "recommend a final dividend, if any, on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year ending March 31, 2023, for the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing 28th Annual General Meeting."
TCS will present its financial earnings for the quarter ending March 31, 2023 (Q4FY23) on April 12. (Read More)
12 Apr 2023, 07:26 AM IST
Investors' wealth rises over ₹12.56 lakh cr in 7 days rally; Sensex up 2,544 pts, Nifty gains 771 pts
Investors added impressive gains to their kitty in 7 days as Sensex and Nifty 50 witnessed stellar performances. On Tuesday, Sensex crossed its psychological mark of 60,150, and the Nifty 50 almost neared 17,750 levels. Indian domestic equities are on a winning streak since March 29th. In 7 trading sessions, BSE-listed firms' market cap has skyrocketed by more than ₹12.56 lakh crore.
On Tuesday, Sensex ended at 60,157.72 up by 311.21 points or 0.52%. Nifty 50 climbed by 98.25 points or 0.56% to close at 17,722.30.
BSE-listed equities m-cap stood at over ₹264.51 lakh crore by end of April 11th. Compared to the previous day's print, the m-cap has risen by ₹1,37,628.56 crore. (Read More)
12 Apr 2023, 07:25 AM IST
Wall Street ends on a mixed note on Tuesday as inflation data comes into focus
Wall Street stocks ended mixed on Tuesday, losing steam late in the session as investors awaited crucial inflation data and the unofficial kick-off of first-quarter reporting season.
The Dow closed in positive territory with economically sensitive sectors such as industrials, materials and transports providing a boost, while tech and tech-adjacent megacap stocks pulled the Nasdaq to a lower close.
The bellwether S&P 500 ended essentially unchanged.
"When you see cyclicals leading, that is saying that recession worries could be somewhat overblown," said Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at Carson Group in Omaha. "That's a healthy sign, what you wouldn't expect to see if we were headed straight for recession."
Stocks briefly gained momentum in the afternoon as Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee urged caution, warning that the Federal Reserve needs to be careful about raising rates too aggressively in its efforts to tame inflation.
With a lack of market moving catalysts, investors looked ahead to Wednesday's consumer price index (CPI) for any evidence that the long, slow inflation cooldown continues.
"It's the calm before the storm," Detrick added. "With huge inflation data tomorrow, Fed minutes coming out soon and earnings right around the corner, traders are taking a wait and see approach to see how the inflation data comes in." (Reuters)