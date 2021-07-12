Market LIVE Update: Sensex opens 248 pts higher, Nifty at 15,688; PSU banks gain

12 Jul 2021, 09:29 AM IST
Market opening
Benchmark Indian equity indices opened higher on Monday. The Sensex opened at 52,634.33, up 248.14 points, or 0.47%, while the Nifty was almost flat at 15,688 down 2 points. Broader indices witnessed a strong opening on Monday.
12 Jul 2021, 09:15 AM IST
Amazon services down for multiple users - Downdetector
Amazon.com Inc's platforms, including its online store site and Amazon Web Services, were down for multiple users late Sunday, according to outage monitoring website Downdetector. More than 37,000 user reports had indicated issues with Amazon's online store site, while about 280 users reported problems with the Amazon Web Services, according to Downdetector. The issue affecting the sites was not immediately clear. Amazon did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. (Reuters)
12 Jul 2021, 09:12 AM IST
Market pre opening
The Sensex was at 52,634.33, up 248.14 points, or 0.47%, while the Nifty was at 15,766.80, up 77.00 points, or 0.49%.
12 Jul 2021, 09:00 AM IST
Hatsun Agro announces operationalisation of new facility
The company will start commercial production of milk at its Uthiyur Plant in Tamil Nadu, it said in its regulatory filing. The plant has a milk handling capacity of 3.5 LLPD.
12 Jul 2021, 08:54 AM IST
India wants rich countries to pay more for green energy shift
India can’t prioritize eliminating greenhouse gas emissions without sufficient financing from richer nations to help offset the high cost of transitioning to clean energy, according to a senior government official. In laying out its position ahead of key global climate talks later this year, the top bureaucrat in India’s environment ministry also said the country doesn’t plan to tighten its emissions goals unless more money is promised from developed economies under the United Nations-sponsored climate change agreement. (Bloomberg)
12 Jul 2021, 08:47 AM IST
Tanla Platforms plans share buyback
Cloud communications company Tanla Platforms is planning a share buyback. The company's board will meet 22 July to consider the proposal, it said in a regulatory filing.
12 Jul 2021, 08:42 AM IST
In a first, state-owned LIC may invest in Zomato’s public offer
In a rare move, state-owned Life Insurance Corp. of India (LIC) is weighing a bid for Zomato’s shares in the online food delivery platform’s initial public offering this week, two people directly aware of the matter said. (Read here)
12 Jul 2021, 08:38 AM IST
Granules India denies reports of company being sold to PE investors
Pharmaceutical company Granules India on Monday said that the reports of the company being sold to some PE (private equity) investors that were floating in social media are 'false and malicious'. The management remains committed to the growth of the company, it said. (Read here)
12 Jul 2021, 08:31 AM IST
Centre seeks legal opinion to let BPCL sell subsidised LPG after stake sale
A two-decade-old LPG supply order restricting supply of domestically produced LPG to only state-owned oil companies has stymied plans to allow Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) to continue selling subsidised cooking gas (LPG) after its privatisation. (Read here)
12 Jul 2021, 08:23 AM IST
Market outlook
Markets are likely to be steady on Monday following global peers, while trends in SGX Nifty suggest a positive opening of Indian benchmark indices. On Friday, the BSE Sensex ended at 52,386.1, down 182.75 points or 0.35%. The Nifty closed at 15,689.80, down 38.10 points or 0.24%. (Read here)
12 Jul 2021, 08:09 AM IST
Stocks to Watch
Avenue Supermarts, IDBI Bank, Equitas, Ujjivan SFB, among other stocks may be in the news today. (Read here)
12 Jul 2021, 08:02 AM IST
Microsoft is said to be buying cybersecurity company RiskIQ
Microsoft Corp. has agreed to acquire RiskIQ, a security software maker, as the tech giant tries to expand its products and better protect customers amid a rising tide of global cyberattacks, according to people familiar with the matter.
The deal will be announced as soon as the next few days, said the people, who asked not to be identified speaking about an acquisition that isn’t yet public. Microsoft will pay more than $500 million in cash for the company, one of the people said. San Francisco-based RiskIQ makes cloud software for detecting security threats, helping clients understand where and how they can be attacked on complex webs of corporate networks and devices. Its customers include Facebook Inc., BMW AG, American Express Co. and the US Postal Service, according to the company’s web site.
12 Jul 2021, 07:54 AM IST
Fuel price check: Petrol at ₹101 in Delhi
Petrol price in Mumbai at ₹107.20/litre today, diesel at ₹97.29. Petrol price in Delhi is at ₹101.19/litre whereas diesel price is at ₹89.72/litre
12 Jul 2021, 07:51 AM IST
FPIs pull out ₹2,249 cr from Indian equities in Jul so far
After a month of net inflows, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) pulled out ₹2,249 crore from the Indian equities segment in the first seven trading sessions of July. This could be largely attributed to profit booking by FPIs with markets trading near all-time highs and investors choosing to stay on the sidelines, said Morningstar India Associate Director (Manager Research) Himanshu Srivastava.
V K Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said it was important to appreciate the fact they are not selling big. "This is because even though valuations are stretched, there are no signs of a major crash in markets. The sharp dip in the US 10-year bond yield to around 1.3% has again tilted the market in favour of equity," he said. (PTI)
12 Jul 2021, 07:44 AM IST
Asian stocks rise
Asian stocks started the week higher after their U.S. peers chalked fresh records and Treasury yields stabilized after jumping Friday.
Shares in Japan outperformed and Hong Kong opened higher. China rose after the central bank cut the amount of cash most banks must hold in reserve to buttress a slowing economic expansion. Australia saw a more modest advance amid a prolonged lockdown in the largest city, Sydney. U.S. contracts fluctuated. The S&P 500 finished last week at all-time highs as investors continued to bet that global growth remains on track despite new Covid-19 variants.
Treasuries snapped an eight-session rally Friday that saw 10-year yields tumble as low as 1.25% in a volatile week. They will remain in focus amid new supply coming to the market this week, as well as key U.S. inflation data and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s semi-annual appearance before Congress.
S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 10:31 a.m. in Tokyo. S&P 500 rose 1.1%
Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed. Nasdaq 100 rose 0.7%
Topix index climbed 2.2%
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.8%
Kospi index gained 0.9%
Hang Seng Index gained 1.1%
Shanghai Composite Index added 0.3%
Euro Stoxx 50 futures were little changed
SGX Nifty was up 0.46%