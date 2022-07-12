Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates a weak opening for Indian indices

Indian benchmark indices may open lower on Tuesday as indicated by SGX Nifty. Asian share indices were lower tracking US stocks that lost ground as a lack of catalysts left market participants warily embarking on a week back-end loaded with crucial inflation data and the unofficial beginning of second-quarter earnings season.
12 Jul 2022, 08:42 AM IST
RBI allows global trade settlements in rupee
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday announced an arrangement for domestic traders to settle imports and exports in rupee, a move experts said is aimed at facilitating trade with sanctions-hit Russia.
According to the central bank, this would promote global trade growth with an emphasis on exports from India and will support the increasing interest of the global trading community in the domestic currency. This comes amid the rupee touching record lows against the dollar. India’s trade with Russia stood at $13.1 billion in 2021-22.
12 Jul 2022, 08:33 AM IST
Here's the list of top ten stocks that will be in focus today
HCL Tech, Eureka Forbes, HFCL, Ahluwalia Contracts, Coal India, Satin Creditcare and other stocks will be in news today. Delta Corp, Anand Rathi, and Sterling Wilson are some major companies that will also be eyed as they declare their June quarter results today.
12 Jul 2022, 08:21 AM IST
Gold slides to 9-month low as investors turn to dollar as haven
Gold extended a decline as the dollar strengthened ahead of US inflation data later this week that could influence the size of the Federal Reserve’s rate hike.
Bullion slid to its lowest level in more than nine months after posting a fourth weekly decline Friday and sinking further on Monday. Spot gold fell 0.5% to $1,725.05 an ounce, after falling 0.5% in the previous session.
12 Jul 2022, 08:13 AM IST
Market view: Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel One
Trading for the week started on a sluggish note as indicated by the nervous global cues. The benchmark index opened slightly above 16100 as indicated by the SGX Nifty early in the morning. Technically, this soft opening in our market was mainly triggered by the overall weakness in IT counters; courtesy of disappointing Q1 numbers from giant TCS. However, the same was compensated by another heavyweight pocket, banking. They provided the much-needed cushion at lower levels and as a result, the Nifty managed to recover throughout the remaining part of the session to conclude almost at Friday’s close.
Key indices have now slipped into a consolidation mode and hence, ideally one should now keep focusing on thematic moves / broader markets, which are likely to provide decent trading opportunities. As far as Nifty is concerned, 16100 – 16000 has now become an immediate support zone; whereas on the flip side, slowly and gradually we can see the extension of the rally towards 16350 – 16430. We reiterate globally things have not completely changed yet and hence, it’s better not to get complacent till the time we do not surpass some key levels. Meanwhile, the apt strategy for index traders would be to buy as close as possible to support levels by following strict stop losses and looking to lighten up around the higher end. There would be a lot of sectoral churn during this time and hence, one must meticulously keep a close tab on these developments now.
12 Jul 2022, 08:01 AM IST
Oil sinks on demand concerns
Oil extended losses as a Covid-19 resurgence in China added to concerns about a global economic slowdown, with the International Energy Agency warning the worst of the energy crisis may be ahead.
Brent crude futures for September fell $1.47, or 1.4%, to $105.63 a barrel while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for August delivery was at $102.50 a barrel, down $1.59, or 1.5%.
12 Jul 2022, 07:48 AM IST
Wall Street ends lower ahead of economic data, earnings
U.S. stocks lost ground on Monday as a lack of catalysts left market participants warily embarking on a week back-end loaded with crucial inflation data and the unofficial beginning of second-quarter earnings season.
S&P 500 fell 1.2%; Nasdaq 100 fell 2.2%; Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5%; MSCI World index fell 1.3%
12 Jul 2022, 07:40 AM IST
Asian markets weak, US Futures down
Stocks and US equity futures fell Tuesday as the dollar and sovereign bonds rose, a pattern highlighting pervasive unease about the economic outlook amid high inflation and China’s struggles with Covid.
An Asian share index was dragged lower by the technology sector as well as weakness in Japan and Hong Kong, while China was mixed. S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 and European contracts shed about 0.5% after a Wall Street slide Monday.