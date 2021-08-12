Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates flat start for Indian indices

5 min read . Updated: 12 Aug 2021, 08:43 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Benchmark Indian equity indices may open flat on Thursday. The SGX Nifty was 0.8% lower. On Wednesday, the Sensex closed at 54,525.93, down 28.73 points or 0.05%, while Nifty was at 16,282.25, up 2.15 points or 0.01%.