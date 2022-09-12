Stock Market LIVE: Sensex flat at preopen; ONGC, ACC in focus

12 Sep 2022, 09:06 AM IST
Harsha Engineers IPO: GMP rises ahead of issue opening for subscription this week
Harsha Engineers International's initial public offering (IPO) will open for public subscription this week on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 and the issue conclude on September 17. The price band has been fixed at ₹314-330 per share for its ₹755-crore initial share sale. (Full Story)
12 Sep 2022, 09:03 AM IST
Sensex preopens flat; ONGC, ACC, Titagarh Wagon in focus on Monday
12 Sep 2022, 08:53 AM IST
FPIs infuse ₹5,600 crore in Indian equities in September so far
Foreign investors have pumped in close to ₹5,600 crore into the domestic equity markets in this month so far on expected growth in consumer spending in festive season and better macro fundamentals compared to other emerging markets.
This comes following a net investment of staggering ₹51,200 crore in August and nearly ₹5,000 crore in July, data with depositories showed.
There is a clear trend reversal in FPI (Foreign Portfolio Investment) flows from July onwards since when overseas investors turned buyers in India after nine straight months of massive net outflows, which started in October last year.
Between October 2021 and June 2022, they sold a massive ₹2.46 lakh crore in the India equity markets. (PTI)
12 Sep 2022, 08:53 AM IST
Appliances industry expects up to 35% growth in sales during this festive season
Appliances and consumer durable makers are looking for up to 35 per cent growth in sales during this festive season on increasing demand for premium products and price hikes.
Some of the companies, however, are "cautiously optimistic" about the sales of their entry-level mass products in the country's hinterlands.
Companies such as Panasonic, LG, Sony, Samsung, Haier, Godrej Appliances, Voltas, Thomson and BSH Home Appliances expect this festive sale, which started with the onset of Onam in the south, to be better than the last year and even cross the pre-Covid sales volume.
The festive season, which starts from Onam and covers Durga Puja and ends with Diwali, contributes around one-third of the overall annual sales value across categories of the industry, which is estimated to be around ₹75,000 crore. (PTI)
12 Sep 2022, 08:43 AM IST
Cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin surges while ether, dogecoin, Cardano fall
Bitcoin price today rose to trade above the $21,000 level, breaking out of the narrowest trading range in about two years, as a drop in the dollar renewed demand for battered risk assets worldwide. The world's largest and most popular cryptocurrency was trading more than a per cent higher at $21,777. The global crypto market cap today was above the $1 trillion mark, even as it was down over a per cent in the last 24 hours at $1.1 trillion, as per CoinGecko. (Full Story)
12 Sep 2022, 08:38 AM IST
Stocks to Watch: ONGC, ACC, Titagarh Wagons, Hindustan Copper, BoI, Ambuja Cement, Reliance Industries, IRB InvIT Fund, Ashok Leyland, HDFC Bank, Mahindra Lifespace
Delta Corp and Ambuja Cement will be under the F&O ban list on Monday. These stocks will be under the ban for the F&O segment as they have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), as per the NSE. (Full Story)
12 Sep 2022, 08:24 AM IST
Angel One weekly analysis as on 09-09-2022: 18000 once again in sight now
Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel One Ltd: On Monday, despite SGX Nifty indicating a sluggish start, we started the session on a positive note and then continued its northward movement in the initial hour. After surpassing the 17650 mark, the index slipped into a consolidation mode. During the remaining part of the session, we witnessed a slender range with the undertone being strongly bullish. Around mid-week, markets had slightly turbulent moves, but we managed to weather them successfully. In the last couple of sessions, oversold US markets gave a sharp rebound which provided the much-needed trigger for the Nifty to come out of the recent congestion phase. With some hint of profit booking on Friday, the Nifty concluded the week convincingly above 17800 by adding 1.68% to the previous weekly close.
In the last couple of weeks, our domestic markets maintained their sturdy structure, whereas the US bourses were continuing with their declining trend. This development was restricting our key indices to surpass the higher boundary of the consolidation range despite having an inherent strength. The moment global recovery took place, we witnessed a breakout from the sturdy wall of 17700 – 17800. Importantly, the banking space was the major charioteer of this move as we saw the banking index clocking gains over 2.50% and has closed at 10-months highest level. Whenever financial counters contribute to the rally, it needs to be construed as a healthy rally. Moreover, the most laggard heavyweight basket, IT showed some encouraging signs towards the fag end of the week. This provided credence to the move and adds conviction to retest the recent psychological level of 18000 in the coming week itself. If global peers support it, we will not be surprised to see it extending towards 18200 – 18350 levels. Let’s see how things pan out going ahead.
We advise traders to continue with their recent ‘Buy on declines’ strategy and use decline towards the support zone of 17675 – 17500 to add fresh longs. Also, the broader end of the spectrum is clearly on a roll and hence, one should keep focusing on potential movers from the cash segment, which are likely to fetch higher returns.
12 Sep 2022, 08:23 AM IST
Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends 2 stocks to buy today — Sept 12
Unveiling her stock picks for Monday, Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher recommended two stocks — Persistent Systems and IGL — to buy today.
Vaishali Parekh recommendations: Here we list out full details —
1] Persistent Systems: Buy at ₹3393, target ₹3530, stop loss ₹3310
2] IGL: Buy at ₹418, target ₹435, stop loss ₹410. (Full Report)
12 Sep 2022, 08:10 AM IST
Reliance acquires Shubhalakshmi Polyesters for ₹1,592 crore
Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd has acquired polyester chips and yarn manufacturer Shubhalakshmi Polyesters Ltd for ₹1,592 crore, the company said in a stock exchange filing.
"Reliance Petroleum Retail Ltd (under name change to 'Reliance Polyester Ltd'), a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, today executed definitive documents to acquire polyester business of Shubhalakshmi Polyesters Ltd and Shubhlaxmi Polytex Ltd for cash consideration of ₹1,522 crore and ₹70 crore respectively, aggregating to ₹1,592 crore by way of slump sale on a going concern basis," the firm said.
The deal is subject to approval of the Competitiorn Commission of India (CCI) and the respective lenders of SPL and SPTex.
The acquisition will strengthen the textile manufacturing business of Reliance. (PTI)
12 Sep 2022, 08:09 AM IST
Why retail inflation rate in India is soaring despite ease in wholesale price?
Indian consumers expecting retail inflation to cool in tandem with easing wholesale prices are in for disappointment.
That’s because the consumer price index, currently hovering above the central bank’s 2%-6% target band, has shown little correlation with the wholesale measure in the past decade. And if historical trends are any indication, the two indices have had an inverse relationship for the most part of that period, which analysts attribute to the pricing power of most businesses.
As the gap between WPI and CPI narrows, firms will be reluctant to pass on the benefits of falling global commodity prices to retail consumers because they will likely look to recoup their margins, said Rahul Bajoria, an economist with Barclays Bank Plc. (Full Story)
12 Sep 2022, 07:55 AM IST
Adani to shake up ACC and Ambuja Cement boards
Gautam Adani, chairman of Adani Group and Asia’s richest man, his son Karan and nephew Pranav, will join the boards of two of India’s oldest cement companies, ACC Ltd and Ambuja Cements Ltd, in an overhaul of the top management and board of the two cement makers, two people directly familiar with the matter said.
Some long-serving board members of the two cement makers will step down following the takeover of Holcim India’s ownership in the two firms by Adani Group in a $10.5 billion acquisition, the people said, requesting anonymity.
“The boards of ACC and Ambuja Cements are likely to witness the change in their composition on 16 September, following board meetings," one of the two people said. (Full Report)
12 Sep 2022, 07:53 AM IST
India's rice export curbs trap 1 million T at ports as buyers refuse to pay duty
Rice loading has stopped at Indian ports and nearly one million tonnes of grain are trapped there as buyers refuse to pay the government's new 20% export levy on top of the agreed contract price, five exporters told Reuters on Friday.
India banned exports of broken rice and imposed a 20% duty on exports of various other types on Thursday as the world's biggest exporter of the grain tries to boost local supplies and calm prices after below-average monsoon rainfall curtailed planting. (Full Report)
12 Sep 2022, 07:52 AM IST
Asian equities extend risk rally as dollar weakens
Asian shares climbed Monday to build on gains made on Wall Street, while the euro advanced as investors weighed the prospect of Europe following the Federal Reserve with more outsized interest-rate hikes.
Japanese and Australian equities climbed about 1% and US futures edged higher after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 snapped three-week losing streaks on Friday. Profitless tech firms, meme shares and Bitcoin all rallied into the end of the week. Markets in China, Hong Kong and South Korea are closed for holidays Monday.
Investors will also be digesting the potential impact of Ukraine’s counter-offensive, after its forces continued their rapid advance in the Kharkiv region, exploiting an extraordinary collapse of Russian defenses. (Bloomberg)
12 Sep 2022, 07:43 AM IST
India demonstrated resilience in face of global energy crisis: Hardeep Puri
India has demonstrated great resilience in the face of the global energy crisis, said Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, adding that the government's measures to minimize and mitigate the volatility served the purpose.
Speaking about fuel prices at a media event, minister Puri said prices in India have been contained in comparison to an exponential rise in developed countries. Most of the developed nations have witnessed significant inflation rise in gasoline prices - an increase of almost 40% from July 2021 to August 2022.
In India, gasoline prices have been reduced by 2.12%. (ANI)
12 Sep 2022, 07:42 AM IST
Indian Railways revenue up 38% to ₹95,486.58 crore till Aug-end
The overall revenue of Indian Railways at the end of August 2022 was ₹95,486.58 crore, showing an increase of ₹26,271.29 crore or 38 per cent over the corresponding period of last year, an official statement said on Sunday.
The revenue from passenger traffic was ₹25,276.54 crore, an increase of ₹13,574.44 crore (116 per cent) year-on-year.
Passenger traffic also increased compared to last year in both the segments -- reserved and unreserved. The growth from the long distance reserved mail express trains has been sharper than the same in passenger and suburban trains, the Railways said. (PTI)
12 Sep 2022, 07:31 AM IST
RBI nod for Yes Bank stake sale likely by Nov, says CEO
Yes Bank Ltd is hoping to receive approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in the next two months for its proposed stake sale to infuse ₹8,898 crore, said chief executive Prashant Kumar.
The regulator’s approval is the only one pending as the bank’s board and shareholders have voted in favour of the stake sale, Kumar said in an interview.
“RBI never gives you a timeline (on approvals), but definitely, as a regulator, they have to do their due diligence processes, which they are doing. It should happen in a month or two," said Kumar. (Full Story)
12 Sep 2022, 07:28 AM IST
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank IPO share allotment today. Here's how to check status
Share allotment of the public issue of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd can be announced any time today as tentative Tamilnad Mercantile Bank IPO allotment date is 12th September 2022 i.e. today. After announcement of the share allotment, an applicant would be able to check Tamilnad Mercantile Bank IPO allotment status online by logging in at the official BSE website — bseindia.com or at the website of the official registrar of the IPO. The official registrar of the public offer is Link Intime India Private Ltd and its official website is linkintime.co.in. However, for convenience, an applicant can log in at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct Link Intime web link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html. (Full Report)
12 Sep 2022, 07:28 AM IST
Wall Street stocks end broadly higher on Friday, breaking a 3-week losing streak
Wall Street added to its recent gains Friday with a broad rally that broke the market's three-week losing streak.
The S&P 500 closed 1.5% higher, its third straight increase, and ended with a 3.7% gain for the week. That makes it the benchmark index's best week going back to July.
Big gains for technology companies pushed the Nasdaq composite to a 2.1% gain, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.2%. Both indexes also notched their first weekly gain in four weeks.
The latest gains punctuated a holiday-shortened week of trading on Wall Street during which the market regained some of the ground it lost after a mid-August slump that wiped away the much of the gains from a mid-summer rally. (AP)