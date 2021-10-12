Market LIVE Updates: Indian markets seen choppy; Tata Motors, Zee in focus

Investors will monitor developments for cues. There is Bank of Korea policy decision and briefing on Tuesday and also Atlanta Fed president Raphael Bostic speaking on inflation. In India, September CPI is due along with August IIP data, later today. The government will also release September trade data.
12 Oct 2021, 08:22:12 AM IST
Invesco questions Zee-Sony deal in a letter to investors
Invesco Developing Markets Fund, the largest shareholder of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, has expressed concern about some of the terms of Sony Pictures Networks India’s proposed purchase of Zee, which the investor claims favour the promoters over ordinary shareholders.
In an open letter to Zee shareholders, Invesco questioned the rationale for Sony agreeing to pay 2% additional equity as a non-compete fee to promoter Subhash Chandra’s family when his son, managing director Punit Goenka, will continue to run the merged entity for five years from the completion of the acquisition. (Read here)
12 Oct 2021, 08:10:23 AM IST
Decks cleared for Akasa to take off next summer
Akasa Air, which is operated by SNV Aviation Pvt. Ltd and counts billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala as one of its marquee investors, is slated to start operations from the summer of 2022, the airline said on Monday.
The airline venture will also see the return of former IndiGo president Aditya Ghosh, who along with Jhunjhunwala and former Jet Airways chief executive officer (CEO) Vinay Dube, are reported to be the co-founders of Akasa, which has received a no objection certificate (NOC) from the ministry of civil aviation (MoCA). (Read here)
12 Oct 2021, 08:08:25 AM IST
Nifty view: Ruchit Jain, senior analyst - Technical and Derivatives, Angel One Ltd:
Nifty finally conquered the 18000-mark during the day which has been a remarkable journey post the Covid led fall in the last year. Although the IT space which has done remarkably well in this uptrend corrected today post the quarterly results of TCS, the banking took the charge today and led to markets to achieve the milestone.
The trend remains positive but one needs to be very selective in picking stocks from a short term perspective. The immediate supports for Nifty are placed around 17900, 17840 and 17770 while resistance is seen around 18130. Is is advisable to continue with a stock specific approach and trade with a watch on the above mentioned levels.
12 Oct 2021, 07:59:53 AM IST
SGX Nifty lower in early deals
SGX Nifty futures ticked lower in early deals, indicating a weak opening for the Indian benchmark. The futures traded at 17,854, down 106 points.
12 Oct 2021, 07:52:15 AM IST
Stocks to Watch: Zee Entertainment, Tata Motors, Vodafone Idea, Future Group
Here is the list of stocks that could be in focus in Tuesday's trade.
12 Oct 2021, 07:42:53 AM IST
Amit Shah takes stock amid fears of coal shortage
Coal and power ministries were directed to ensure and coordinate uninterrupted fuel supplies to power plants during home minister Amit Shah’s meeting with coal minister Pralhad Joshi and power minister Raj Kumar Singh on Monday. The meeting was held amid concerns that depleted coal stocks at power plants may lead to blackouts.
“Extra supply will be ensured by Coal India Ltd (CIL)," said a government official aware of the deliberations seeking anonymity.
Increasing coal supplies and ensuring adequate availability at power plants were discussed at the hour-long meeting that was also attended by officials from the coal and power ministries and executives from state-run CIL and NTPC Ltd, said a second government official, who also sought anonymity.
12 Oct 2021, 07:41:37 AM IST
Oil falls but holds above $80
Oil prices fell for the first time in four days on Tuesday, taking a breather, analysts said, after weeks of gains fuelled by a rebound in global demand that is contributing to energy shortages in economies from Europe to Asia.
Brent crude was down 26 cents, or 0.3%, at $83.39 a barrel, after touching three-year highs on Monday on the way to a 1.5% advance.
U.S. oil fell 33 cents, or 0.4%, to $80.19 a barrel, having also gained 1.5% in the previous session, in which it reached the highest in around seven years.
12 Oct 2021, 07:09:03 AM IST
Asian shares tread lower on inflation concerns
Most Asian stocks dipped Tuesday on concerns about elevated inflation stoked by energy costs and the possibility of a widening Chinese crackdown on private industry. Treasury yields were steady.
Shares fell in Japan and South Korea, but edged up in Australia. U.S. futures retreated after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 declined for a second day as the prospect of a slowing recovery from the pandemic shadowed trading. A report suggesting China is widening scrutiny of private industry by examining ties to state banks also soured the mood.
Japan’s Topix index was down 0.8%, while South Korea’s Kospi declined 1.8%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.4%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index shed 1.6% and China’s Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.4%.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.72%, the S&P 500 fell 0.69%, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.64%.
Some analysts anticipate businesses reporting slowing growth due to supply-chain snags and rising prices. They warned that this could lead to a drop in US stocks.
