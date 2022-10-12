Stock Market LIVE: Investors to stick to caution; SGX Nifty in green

12 Oct 2022, 08:08 AM IST
Why indices shed 1.5% on Tuesday - views from experts
Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services: "Investors are becoming risk-averse due to rising geopolitical turmoil as well as worries about the global economic slump. Investors' caution ahead of the announcement of inflation data prevented a better-than-expected start to IT earnings from improving market mood. However, as compared to global counterparts, domestic selling is not as aggressive since FII selling is primarily absorbed by DIIs."
S Ranganathan, head of research at LKP securities: "India's outperformance till date made a case for profit booking for the FIIs today as geopolitical and currency risks came to the forefront. Practically all sectoral indices ended in the red with the Nifty closing below 17k on a day when nothing was spared. The broader markets too saw a steep correction in several stocks which have been defying gravity and moving up since the past several weeks."
Rupak De, senior technical analyst at LKP Securities: "Nifty witnessed selling pressure in the second half of the session. On the daily chart, the index has slipped below the psychological 17000 mark. Besides, the Nifty fell below 200DMA briefly before closing a bit higher. The trend looks weak, a fall below 16980 may trigger a selling pressure in the market with a potential to fall towards 16800. On the higher end resistance is visible at 17100."
12 Oct 2022, 08:04 AM IST
Tracxn Technologies IPO: Check GMP on the last day of the subscription
The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Tracxn Technologies was subscribed 54 per cent on the second day of offer on Tuesday. The public issue will close on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. On Friday, market intelligence platform Tracxn Technologies said it has raised a little more than ₹139 crore from anchor investors.
As per market observes, Tracx Tech shares are available at a premium (GMP) of ₹8 in the grey market today. The finalisation of the basis of share allotment could happen on Monday, October 17, 2022 and the shares of the company are expected to list on leading stock exchanges BSE and NSE this month on Thursday, October 20, 2022. (Read More)
12 Oct 2022, 07:54 AM IST
Maiden Pharma missed out quality test in cough syrup: Report
Maiden Pharmaceuticals Limited, an organization that is under scrutiny for four 'substandard' and 'contaminated' cough syrups potentially linked to the deaths of 66 children in The Gambia, did not perform the quality test of raw material used in the manufacturing process of one of the medicines, according to a notice sent after an official inspection in the case.
A total of 69 children lost their lives from kidney injury linked to contaminated India-made cough syrups, Gambia’s Health Minister Ahmadou Lamin Samateh told journalists in Banjul Saturday. (Read More)
12 Oct 2022, 07:52 AM IST
Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher recommends 2 stocks to buy today — Oct 12
Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher believes that NSE Nifty has formed “Big Bearish Engulfing" candle pattern on the daily chart that indicates further weakness in the Indian stock market. On stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher recommended two stocks to buy today and those two stocks are Bata India and Axis Bank.
Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher recommended two shares to buy today. Here we list out details in regard to Vaishali Parekh's stock recommendations:
1] Bata India: Buy at ₹1810, target ₹1890, stop loss ₹1770; and
2] Axis Bank: Buy at ₹785, target ₹818, stop loss ₹768.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. (Read More)
12 Oct 2022, 07:47 AM IST
Electronics Mart IPO share allotment date today. Latest GMP, how to check status online
Announcement of share allotment for the public issue worth ₹500 crore can be announced any time soon as most likely Electronics Mart IPO allotment date is 12th October 2022 i.e. today. Those who have applied for the public offer are advised to check Electronics Mart IPO allotment status online by logging in at the BSE website or at the website of its official registrar. The official registrar of the IPO is KFin Technologies Limited. (Read More)
12 Oct 2022, 07:39 AM IST
Rupee darts up 19 paise to 82.21 against US dollar
The rupee rebounded from its all-time low to close 19 paise higher at 82.21 against the US dollar on Tuesday amid softening crude oil prices.
At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 82.35 against the greenback. It witnessed a high of 82.21 and a low of 82.41 during the session.
It finally ended at 82.21, up 19 paise from its previous close. (PTI)
12 Oct 2022, 07:39 AM IST
Suzlon secures 144.9 MW wind power order from Aditya Birla Group
Suzlon Group, a renewable energy solutions provider, on Tuesday said it has secured a new order for the development of a 144.9-Megawatt (MW) wind project from the Aditya Birla Group.
The project, the company added, is located at sites in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh and is expected to be commissioned in 2023.
The value of the deal is not yet ascertained.
Suzlon informed in a note to National Stock Exchange that it would install 69 units of wind turbine generators (wind turbines) with a hybrid lattice tubular (HLT) tower and a rated capacity of 2.1 MW each. (PTI)
12 Oct 2022, 07:38 AM IST
Adani Data Networks gets licence for full fledge telecom services
Adani Data Network has been granted unified licence for access services, which enables it to provide all telecom services in the country, according to two official sources.
Adani Group entered the telecom sector after buying spectrum in the recent auction.
"Adani Data Networks has been granted UL (AS)," an official source said. Another official said that the permit was granted on Monday.
An e-mail query to Adani Group did not elicit any reply.
Adani Data Networks Ltd (ADNL), a unit of Adani Enterprises Ltd, acquired the right to use 400MHz of spectrum in the 26GHz millimetre wave band worth ₹212 crore for 20 years in the recent 5G spectrum auction. (PTI)
12 Oct 2022, 07:32 AM IST
Wipro Q2 results: Will the IT giant improve profitability YoY? Key highlights
Ahead of its Q2 earnings, IT-major Wipro shares were under pressure on Tuesday. The company will present its quarterly and half-yearly earnings for the period ending September 30, 2022, tomorrow. Experts believe Wipro's margins are likely to improve despite the wage hike in Q2. The company's IT services revenue growth in constant currency is expected to be between 3-4% this Q2. Wipro is seen to record strong growth in order book. Although sequentially, Wipro's profitability is expected to rise, however, year-on-year, experts believe it will decline. Deals and guidance outlook are among key monitorable. (Read More)
12 Oct 2022, 07:31 AM IST
IMF slashes India growth forecast for FY23 to 6.8%
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday sharply cut India’s economic growth estimate for FY23 to 6.8% from its July estimate of 7.4%, citing the impact of external headwinds and weaker-than-expected second-quarter growth. Multilateral agency cites impact of external headwinds, weaker growth in Q2. (Read More)
12 Oct 2022, 07:30 AM IST
Wall Street ends mostly lower after another volatile day
Another volatile run on Wall Street left stocks lower Tuesday, extending the market's recent losses as traders brace for updates on inflation and corporate earnings.
The S&P 500 fell 0.7%, marking its fifth straight loss. The benchmark index had been down as much as 1.2% in the early going after a dour forecast from the International Monetary Fund stoked recession fears. It then gained as much as 0.8% before a late-afternoon reversal.
The Nasdaq composite also slid back into the red, ending 1.1% lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed most of a 1.2% gain to finish 0.1% higher.
The major indexes came into the day with four straight losses. Recession fears have been weighing heavily on markets as stubbornly hot inflation burns businesses and consumers. Economic growth has been slowing as consumers temper spending and the Federal Reserve and other central banks raise interest rates. (AP)