Stock Market LIVE: Indices expect cautious start; SGX Nifty marginally in red

Investors expect a 50-basis point interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve at its policy meeting this week. A steep interest rate hike might push the economy into recession as inflation continues to remain a priority for central bankers.
12 Dec 2022, 07:37 AM IST
Uniparts IPO listing date today. Experts predict positive debut of shares
Uniparts IPO listing date has been fixed on 12th December 2022 i.e. shares of Uniparts India Limited — an engineered systems and solutions company — are going to hit secondary markets today in a special pre-open session. As per the information available on the BSE website, the equity shares of Uniparts India Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on BSE and NSE in the list of 'B' group of securities.
According to stock market experts, Uniparts IPO listing price can be around ₹620 in the bear case whereas in the bull case, it may debut at around ₹635 apiece levels. They said that the stock looks good from all perspectives but the only negative for the public issue is its 100 per cent OFS in nature. So, big investors may not jump at the stock immediately after listing of stocks. However, they said that long-term investors can hold the stock after a positive listing as it may go up to ₹750 apiece levels in the short to medium term. (Read More)
12 Dec 2022, 07:32 AM IST
Myntra onboards 1.3 lakh first-time shoppers from non-metros on Day 1 of sale
Fashion e-tailor Myntra on Sunday said it recorded 1.3 lakh firsttime shoppers from non-metros on the first day of its flagship End of Reason Sale (EORS). Customers from Jaipur, Lucknow and Patna placing the most orders in terms of value, said the company.
"The opening day of the event saw 130k first-time shoppers coming from non-metros. Over half of the overall shoppers from the initial day of the fashion event were women," said Myntra in a statement. (Read More)
12 Dec 2022, 07:30 AM IST
Worries over likely global slowdown weigh on IT companies
IT sector stocks extended their losses on Friday, with the S&P BSE Information Technology index correcting 5.72% since its highs on 1 December, prompting analysts to warn that a potential slowdown in business on global recession fears is leading to the correction.
The fears were accentuated by HCL Technologies expecting growth to be at lower end of its guidance. Rising interest rates are already weighing on sentiments as the impact on rate-sensitive sectors like mortgage, capital markets in the BFSI (Banking and Financial Services) vertical, discretionary retail, and pockets of manufacturing verticals can impact Indian IT companies. Furloughs are also likely to weigh on growth for the sector in Q3FY23, said analysts at Nomura Research. (Read More)
12 Dec 2022, 07:29 AM IST
US STOCKS-Wall Street ends lower on Friday as investors digest economic data
Wall Street ended lower on Friday as investors assessed economic data and awaited a potential 50-basis point interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve at its policy meeting next week, while apparel company Lululemon slumped following a disappointing profit forecast.
"Today's data shows that inflation is coming down, but it's lingering and is stickier than most assume," said Anthony Saglimbene, chief market strategist at Ameriprise Financial in Troy, Michigan.
However, in December, consumer sentiment improved, while inflation expectations eased to a 15-month low, a University of Michigan survey showed.
The S&P 500 declined 0.73% to end the session at 3,934.38 points.
The Nasdaq declined 0.70% to 11,004.62 points, while Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.90% to 33,476.46 points.
Of the 11 S&P 500 sector indexes, 10 declined, led lower by energy, down 2.33%, followed by a 1.28% loss in health care. (Reuters)