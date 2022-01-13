Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty open higher; TCS, Infy, Wipro eyed

13 Jan 2022, 09:16 AM IST
Markets open higher
13 Jan 2022, 09:05 AM IST
Sensex players at pre-open
13 Jan 2022, 09:03 AM IST
Indices in the green at pre-open
13 Jan 2022, 09:00 AM IST
Yes Bank seeks ₹12,000 cr for ARC
Yes Bank Ltd, which is in the process of selecting a partner for an asset reconstruction company (ARC) to warehouse a large portion of its bad loans, is seeking as much as ₹12,000 crore from potential investors, two people directly aware of the ongoing negotiations said.
The private sector lender, which plans to transfer non-performing assets (NPAs) of close to ₹54,000 crore to the ARC by the end of the current fiscal, is seeking bids anywhere between ₹10,000 and ₹12,000 crore, the people said, requesting anonymity. The bank has sought binding bids by 25 January from private equity investors. (Read more)
13 Jan 2022, 08:54 AM IST
Piyush Pandey, lead analyst – Institutional Equities, YES Securities on Wipro Q3 result
Both revenue and EBIT margin slightly below expectation. Reported revenue of ₹203.1bn( up 3.3% QoQ in INR terms- below expectation ). IT services revenue grew 2.3% QoQ in USD terms to $2.64bn. The revenue growth was led by strong performance in BFSI snd consumer verticals.
EBIT margin was down 37 bos QoQ to 16.9%, mainly led by higher employee cost ( cost of revenue) that grew 4.2% sequentially.
Deal booking remained strong as it closed 11 large deals with TCV of over $600 mn.
Total number of active customers increased by 31 QoQ to 1315. Total number of headcount increased by ~10,300 QoQ to 231,671. Net utilization was down 340 bos QoQ to 85.8 %, led by higher fresher onboarding and seasonal factor.
LTM attrition increased by 220 bps QoQ to 22.7%, as demand for talent remains strong.
Declared an interim dividend of ₹1/ share.
Guided for sequential revenue growth of 2-4% QoQ for Q4FY22.
We currently have 'Add' rating on the stock.
13 Jan 2022, 08:43 AM IST
India's industrial growth slows, inflation soars
India’s December retail inflation quickened to a five-month high of 5.56% amid soaring food prices, while industrial growth slipped to a nine-month low of 1.4% as pent-up demand during the festive months failed to sustain in November.
The unwelcome combination poses a dilemma for the RBI, which needs to raise interest rates to contain inflation even as businesses need monetary support to revive growth and add jobs. (Full report)
13 Jan 2022, 08:32 AM IST
TCS hits $25 bn revenue; Infosys raises guidance
India’s three leading software services companies—Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS), Infosys Ltd, and Wipro Ltd—kicked off the earnings season on Wednesday, reporting strong revenue numbers for the seasonally weak fiscal third quarter.
Infosys outshone its rivals, raising its full-year revenue growth forecast to 19.5-20% in constant currency from the 16.5-17.5% it had predicted earlier, citing strong demand.
Wipro, which forecasts for the quarter ahead, expects its March quarter revenue to grow in the range of 2-4% in constant currency from the preceding three months, translating to full-year growth of 27-28%. TCS does not give a revenue growth forecast but has indicated an upbeat outlook.
TCS’s net profit for the December quarter grew 12.3% from a year ago to ₹9,769 crore on the back of robust revenue growth of 16.3% to ₹48,885 crore. Consensus Bloomberg estimates pegged TCS’s profit at ₹9,980 crore and revenue at ₹48,533 crore. The Mumbai-based company’s dollar revenue grew 15.4% in constant currency to $6.52 billion.
13 Jan 2022, 08:24 AM IST
Oil slips
Oil prices slipped on Thursday, trimming big gains from the previous two sessions, amid uncertainty over near-term demand as cases of the highly contagious Omicron variant of the coronavirus surge around the globe.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures slipped 7 cents, or 0.1%, to $82.57 a barrel, after climbing 1.7% in the previous session. Brent crude futures shed 6 cents, or 0.1%, to $84.61 a barrel, after rising 1.3% on Wednesday.
13 Jan 2022, 08:16 AM IST
Biden imposes first sanctions over North Korea weapons program after missile tests
The Biden administration on Wednesday imposed its first sanctions over North Korea's weapons programs following a series of North Korean missile launches, including two since last week.
The sanctions targeted six North Koreans, one Russian and a Russian firm Washington said were responsible for procuring goods for the programs from Russia and China.
The U.S. Treasury said the steps aimed both to prevent the advancement of North Korea's programs and to impede its attempts to proliferate weapons technologies. (Reuters)
13 Jan 2022, 08:07 AM IST
Stocks to Watch: TCS, Infosys, Wipro, Tata Motors, Kotak Mahindra Bank
Besides the ten companies, shares of firms like Tata Metaliks, GTPL Hathway, CESC and Mindtree will be in focus as they announced their December quarter earnings today
13 Jan 2022, 07:44 AM IST
Asia stocks mixed
Asia stocks were mixed Thursday. Nikkei index fell 0.37%; Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.6%; Hang Seng Index rose 0.4%; Kospi index and Shanghai Composite Index was little changed
13 Jan 2022, 07:30 AM IST
US stocks rise overnight
US stock indexes rose on Wednesday after data showed that while US inflation was at its highest in decades, it largely met economists' expectations, cooling some fears that the Federal Reserve would have to pull back support even more forcibly than already expected.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 38.3 points, or 0.11%, to 36,290.32, the S&P 500 gained 13.28 points, or 0.28%, to 4,726.35 and the Nasdaq Composite added 34.94 points, or 0.23%, to 15,188.39.