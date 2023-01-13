Stock Market LIVE: Indices to open on stable note; SGX Nifty in green

13 Jan 2023, 09:00 AM IST
Porinju Veliyath buys stake in this below ₹100 small-cap stock in Q3
Czar of small-cap stocks' has added Max India share in his portfolio during October to December 2022 quarter. As per the shareholding pattern of Max India for recently ended December 2022 quarter, Porinju Veliyath's name has appeared in the list of individual shareholders of the company. The shareholding data of the company shows that Porinju Veliyath holds 1.05 per cent stake in the company.
According to shareholding pattern of Max India for December 2022 quarter, Porinju Veliyath holds 4.50 lakh company shares, which is 1.05 per cent of total paid up capital of the company. However, in July to September 2022 quarter, Porinju Veliyath name was not in the list of individual shareholders of the company. This means, market magnet bought fresh stake in the company during October to December 2022 quarter. (Read More)
13 Jan 2023, 08:49 AM IST
Mutual funds with active ELSS allowed to launch passive schemes. What it means for investors
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a recent circular that mutual funds (MFs) in India can launch a passive equity-linked savings scheme (ELSS) but only after the closure of the existing actively-managed ELSS fund for the subscription.
"…the passive ELSS are much cheaper with a lower expense ratio as compared to the active ones. Along with the tax benefit, a lower expense ratio is something wherein investors will get directly benefited, and they will be able to save more money. This also opens up opportunities for the mutual fund industry to have more inflows of funds and more savings from a consumer standpoint," said Mahesh Shukla CEO & Founder PayMe. (Read More)
13 Jan 2023, 08:39 AM IST
Apple’s Tim Cook takes rare CEO pay cut after pushback
Apple Inc. is cutting Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook’s compensation by more than 40% to $49 million in 2023, citing investor guidance and a request from Cook himself to adjust his pay.
As part of the changes, the percentage of stock units awarded to Cook and tied to Apple’s performance will increase to 75% in 2023 from 50%, as well as in future years, the company said in a regulatory filing Thursday. For 2022, Cook received compensation of $99.4 million, including $3 million in base salary, about $83 million in stock awards and a bonus. That was up slightly from 2021, when his total pay package was $98.7 million. (Read More)
13 Jan 2023, 08:37 AM IST
Stocks to Watch: Infosys, HCL Tech, PVR, Inox, Cyient, Shriram Finance, Zee Entertainment, L&T Technology Services, Allcargo Logistics, Coal India, and Anand Rathi Wealth
Wipro, L&T Finance Holdings, Just Dial, Aditya Birla Money, Ganesh Housing Corporation, and The Anup Engineering will be among the stocks in focus as they declare their December quarter earnings today. (Read More)
13 Jan 2023, 08:36 AM IST
Rupee seen higher as data boosts smaller Fed rate-hike bets
The Indian rupee is expected to open higher against the dollar on Friday after the U.S. inflation reading reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve would opt for a smaller rate hike at the upcoming meeting. The rupee was likely to be around 81.20-81.30 per dollar in early trades, compared to 81.55 in the previous session.
The rupee, like its Asian peers, will do very well at the opening, a trader at a Mumbai-based bank said.
It is surprising that the dollar fell this much post the U.S. inflation considering that the market had anyway expected a soft reading, the trader added.
The dollar index tumbled 0.9% to touch its lowest since June after data showed the U.S. consumer price index (CPI) fell for the first time in more than 2-1/2 years in December.
The rupee is poised to test its next resistance level of 81.20, and we reckon it will have a difficult time breaching it, the trader said. (Reuters)
13 Jan 2023, 08:24 AM IST
Anand Rathi Wealth Q3 PAT up 35 pc to ₹43 cr
Leading non-bank wealth solutions firm Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd on Thursday reported a 35 per cent jump in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to ₹43.2 crore for the three months ended December 2022.
In comparison, the company had posted a PAT of ₹32 crore in the year-ago period, Anand Rathi Wealth said in a statement.
The company's total revenues rose 29 per cent to ₹140.2 crore in the quarter under review, from ₹108.7 crore in the year-ago period.
For the nine months ended December 2022, the company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹126 crore, an increase of 37 per cent from a year earlier, while total revenue climbed 32 per cent to ₹412 crore.
"Indian HNIs have begun to shift from physical assets to financial assets as a means of wealth creation. This shift has led to a significant momentum in addition of number of client households. (PTI)
13 Jan 2023, 08:23 AM IST
Wipro Q3 preview: Revenue likely to post double-digit growth YoY, EBITDA seen flat. Key factors here
Wipro's Q3 financial result is the next major thing to watch in the IT sector. The Azim Premji-backed company will be announcing its December 2022 quarterly result today (January 13), and its stock will be in focus accordingly. In Q3FY23, Wipro's EBIT margins are expected to expand, however, wage hike shocks still pertain which is likely to limit the upside. On the other hand, the company is expected to continue its deal momentum. Among key factors to look out for will be revenue guidance, management commentary, attrition, pricing, and others.
Ahead of Q3 earnings, Wipro share price closed flat with a positive bias at ₹394.45 apiece on January 12 compared to the previous day's closing of ₹393.95 apiece. (Read More)
13 Jan 2023, 08:21 AM IST
HCL Tech’s PAT up 19% in December quarter
HCL Tech posted a 19% rise in net profit in the December quarter to ₹4,096 crore, up from ₹3,442 crore in the year ago, growing at a faster clip than peers Infosys and TCS. HCL also announced a dividend of ₹10 a share. Q3 FY22 is the 80th straight quarter for the tech major, announcing a dividend payout.
HCL, however, trimmed the upper end of services revenues and EBIT margin guidance by 50 basis points, each. EBIT is earnings before interest and taxes. The company’s revenue guidance for FY23 now stands at 13.5-14% against the earlier 13.5-14.5%. Its services revenue growth for FY23 is expected to be at 16-16.5%, while the EBIT margin guidance narrowed to 18-18.5%. In contrast, Infosys raised its revenue growth guidance for FY23 to 16-16.5% from 15-16% in its Q3 financial review note published on Thursday. (Read More)
13 Jan 2023, 08:10 AM IST
India iPhone breakthrough masks struggle to boost manufacturing
On paper, India’s chances of attracting global manufacturers look rosy. Apple Inc. began assembling its latest iPhone models in the South Asian nation in a significant break from its practice of reserving much of that for giant Chinese factories run by its main Taiwanese assemblers, a key win for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Make in India" campaign.
But experts warn that lasting gains to improve a sluggish manufacturing sector are still a ways off for India, a country of 1.4 billion people. Modi’s Make in India campaign, which aims to increase exports and create jobs, hasn’t quite panned out. Manufacturing accounts for 14% of the economy, a figure that’s barely budged in decades. And despite India’s massive demographic dividend, unemployment remains stubbornly high. (Read More)
13 Jan 2023, 07:51 AM IST
Apax Partners to sell its entire stake in Shriram Finance
Private equity major Apax Partners LLP is likely to sell its entire 4.63% stake in non-bank lender Shriram Finance in a block deal on Friday, a person aware of the development said. The deal is valued at approximately ₹2,250 crore and is being offered at a discount of about 6% to the current market price. Apax Partners, through unit Dynasty Acquisition, will sell up to 17.3 million shares in the publicly traded firm through the secondary market transaction, the person said. (Read More)
13 Jan 2023, 07:50 AM IST
Infosys beats Street estimates on the back of eight-quarter-high deal wins
India’s second-largest information technology (IT) services company, Infosys, on Thursday, reported a 13.4% year-on-year rise in net profit for Q3FY23 to ₹6,586 crore, up from ₹5,809 crore, in turn raising its revenue growth guidance for this financial year (FY). The company upped its FY23 revenue growth guidance to 16-16.5% from the earlier forecast of 15-16%, beating analyst expectations of guidance remaining constant. Operating margin guidance for FY23 was retained at 21-22%.
The firm says it signed 32 large deals in the December quarter for a total of $3.3 billion, the highest in two years. (Read More)
13 Jan 2023, 07:49 AM IST
Crypto firms are cutting more than 1,600 jobs already this year
Crypto companies are once again tightening their belts, as the bear market enters the second year and the industry suffers from major meltdowns that damage its outlook.
Coinbase Global Inc., Blockchain.com, and Genesis are among companies embarking on a new round of layoffs. The three firms, along with Huobi exchange, crypto bank Silvergate Capital Corp., Ethereum software firm ConsenSys, collectively are shredding more than 1,600 jobs in the first two weeks of 2023. In a letter to employees, Coinbase Chief Executive Officer Brian Armstrong said the industry could see further contagion, and that “in hindsight," he should have cut deeper last year. (Read More)
13 Jan 2023, 07:31 AM IST
Retail inflation eases to 1-year low in December
Retail inflation cooled to a one-year low in December, remaining below the Reserve Bank of India’s upper tolerance limit of 6% for the second straight month, thanks primarily to lower vegetable prices. Inflation based on the consumer price index (CPI) eased to 5.72% in December from 5.8% in November, data released by the ministry of statistics and programme implementation (MoSPI) on Thursday showed.
The overall decline in inflation has raised expectations that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may pause its monetary policy tightening, but economists pointed out that core inflation, which excludes food and fuel, stayed high at 6.1% in December. Besides, retail inflation is expected to rise in January as the favourable base effect wanes. (Read More)
13 Jan 2023, 07:30 AM IST
Tata considers THESE countries for EV cell manufacturing plants
Tata group is considering setting up plants in India and Europe to produce battery cells for electric vehicles, the chief financial officer of its auto unit said in an interview to Reuters on Thursday.
India's Tata Motors dominates the country's EV market with total sales of 50,000 electric cars to date. The company has also outlined plans to launch 10 electric models by March 2026.
Tata is evaluating two production bases, the other one is in Europe, so that the battery cell needs of its luxury car unit Jaguar Land Rover - which has a manufacturing facility there - can also be met, Reuters reported. (Read More)
13 Jan 2023, 07:29 AM IST
Wall Street ticks higher on Thursday as hot US inflation cools further
Wall Street closed higher Thursday after a report showed inflation slowed again last month, bolstering hopes the Federal Reserve may take it easier on the economy through smaller hikes to interest rates.
While the report on U.S. inflation was clearly encouraging, stocks had already rallied earlier this week in anticipation of exactly such data. The numbers were in line with forecasts on many points, and analysts warned investors not to get carried away by them.
The S&P 500 rose 13.56 points, or 0.3%, to 3,983.17. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 216.96 points, or 0.6%, to 34,189.97. The Nasdaq rose 69.43 points, or 0.6%, to 11,001.10
Small company stocks outpaced the broader market. The Russell 2000 rose, 32.01 points, or 1.7%, to 1,876.06. Every major index is on track for weekly gains.
The nation’s painfully high inflation has been at the center of Wall Street’s wild movements for more than a year. Recently, stocks have been rising and bond yields have been falling on hopes inflation’s cooldown from a summertime peak may get the Federal Reserve to ease off its barrage of rate hikes. Such increases can stifle inflation, but they do so by slowing the economy and risk causing a recession. They also hurt investment prices. (AP)