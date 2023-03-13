Stock Market LIVE: Indices to remain under pressure at open; SGX Nifty in red

13 Mar 2023, 07:35 AM IST
SVB crisis to impact over 10,000 startups, trigger 1 lakh layoffs: Y Combinator
In a petition to the US government on Sunday, Y Combinator stated that around 10,000 small businesses with accounts in Silicon Valley Bank may be unable to pay their employees in the next 30 days, and approximately 1 lakh jobs are anticipated to be affected as a result of the collapse. The petition submitted to US Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen noted that one-third of the startups in Y Combinator's community use Silicon Valley Bank as their only account.
"By that measure, we can estimate that payroll-related furlough or shutdown will impact more than 10,000 small businesses and startups. If the average small business or startup employs 10 workers, this will have an immediate effect of furlough, layoff, or shutdown, affecting over 100,000 jobs in the most vibrant sector of innovation in our economy," the petition said. (Read More)
LIC MD Siddhartha Mohanty given 3 months charge as chairman from March 14
Siddhartha Mohanty, MD of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has been given a 3-month charge as chairman, from March 14. Moreover, the insurance juggernaut claims that MR Kumar, the current chairman of the LIC, has not received an extension.
This is an interim arrangement in addition to Mohanty's own duties.
The authorities appointed Siddhartha Mohanty, the managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of LIC Housing Finance, as the MD of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), India's largest insurer, effective February 1st, 2021. In place of TC Suseel Kumar, who was scheduled to retire on January 31, 2021, Siddhartha Mohanty was nominated to serve as the MD of LIC until his superannuation on June 30, 2023. (Read More)
Lenders lower rates as home loan growth dips
Banks and home financiers are offering special rates before the financial year-end to lure customers amid sluggish demand, as recent interest rate hikes have made home purchases costly.
State Bank of India (SBI), for instance, is offering a home loan rate of 8.5% for customers with a credit score of above 750. Similarly, Housing Development Finance Corp. (HDFC) is offering 8.7% to customers with a credit score of above 760. Last week, Bank of Baroda slashed home loan rates by 40 basis points to 8.5% and waived the processing charges on such loans. (Read More)
Adani Group fully prepays $2.65 billion share-backed financing
Gautam Adani-led Adani Group on 12 March said that it has completed full prepayment of margin linked share backed financing aggregating to $2.15 billion, ahead of its committed timeline of 31 March 2023.
This latest development arrived two days after the Financial Times report, which suggested Adani group was mulling issuing a formal request to global lenders to sell a 4-5 per cent stake in Ambuja Cement for $450 million to reduce debt.
Apart from this, the firm said that promoters have also prepaid $500 million facility taken for Ambuja acquisition financing. (Read More)
Wall Street sinks on Friday on jitters about banks after mixed jobs report
Wall Street's indexes ended down more than 1% on Friday after investors ran for the exits as they feared for the health of U.S. banks after the failure of a high-profile lender to the technology sector, overshadowing the February jobs report.
California banking regulators said they closed SVB Financial Group to protect deposits in what was the largest bank failure since the financial crisis. A capital crisis at SVB had already put pressure on bank stocks globally.
SVB had tried but failed to shore up its balance sheet through a stock sale proposed late on Wednesday. The same day, crypto-lender Silvergate Capital said it would have to wind down after huge losses from the FTX cryptocurrency exchange collapse.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 345.22 points, or 1.07%, to 31,909.64, the S&P 500 lost 56.73 points, or 1.45%, to 3,861.59 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 199.47 points, or 1.76%, to 11,138.89.
All 11 S&P 500 industry sectors lost ground. Real estate, down 3.3%, led declines while consumer staples the top performer, fell just 0.5%.
Investors had expected to end the week with most of their focus on economic data rather than banks.
Before the market opened, the closely monitored non-farm payrolls report showed the U.S. economy added more jobs than expected in February while average hourly earnings rose at a slower 0.2% last month versus 0.3% in January while unemployment rose to 3.6%.
The data had eased some concerns that the Fed could raise rates by 50 basis points at its March meeting after hawkish remarks from Fed Chair Powell this week. (Reuters)