Market LIVE: Indian equities seen on edge; IT stocks, Yes Bank in focus

Adani Ports removed from S&P index due to links with Myanmar military: Reuters

S&P Dow Jones Indices said it has removed India's Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd from its sustainability index due to the firm's business ties with Myanmar's military which is accused of human rights abuses after a coup this year.

India's largest private multi-port operator is building a $290 million port in Yangon on land leased from the military-backed Myanmar Economic Corporation (MEC).

It will be removed from the index prior to the open on Thursday, 15 April, it said in a statement on Tuesday.