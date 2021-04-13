Market LIVE: Indian equities seen on edge; IT stocks, Yes Bank in focus

Adani Ports removed from S&P index due to links with Myanmar military: Reuters S&P Dow Jones Indices said it has removed India's Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd from its sustainability index due to the firm's business ties with Myanmar's military which is accused of human rights abuses after a coup this year. India's largest private multi-port operator is building a $290 million port in Yangon on land leased from the military-backed Myanmar Economic Corporation (MEC). It will be removed from the index prior to the open on Thursday, 15 April, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

Nifty view: Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments After resisting at the 14950-15000 level, there has been no respite for the markets. We have witnessed a single slope fall. However, one needs to be cautious at these levels of the index. If we keep below the 14250 level we could fall to 13800-13900 sooner than later. In the short to medium term time frames, this is the last support for the Nifty. If the index has to bottom out, we need to respect the 14250 level and bounce from here. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

SGX Nifty futures trade flat SGX Nifty futures traded at 14,358.20, down 0.04%, indicating a flattish start to Indian indices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India's factory output shrinks, inflation soars India’s factory output contracted the most in six months in February for the second consecutive month, even before the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic hit the economy, signalling that the government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may have to continue supporting the recovery process even as retail inflation jumped to a four-month high in March. The index of industrial production (IIP) shrank 3.6% in February, while retail inflation quickened to 5.52% in March, showed data released by the National Statistical Office on Monday. Both mining (-5.5%) and manufacturing (-3.7%) contracted in February, while electricity remained almost flat at 0.1%.

Oil price check Oil prices edged higher on Tuesday on tensions in the Middle East after the Yemen-based Houthi movement said it fired missiles on Saudi oil sites and on an expected drawdown in crude oil inventory in the US. Brent crude oil futures was up 9 cents, or 0.1%, at $63.37 a barrel, while U.S. crude oil futures gained 11 cents, or 0.2%, to $59.81 a barrel. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

DCGI authorises Sputnik V vaccine The Drugs Controller General of India V.G. Somani late on Monday gave emergency use license to Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V, the Russian Direct Investment Fund said in a statement early Tuesday. The decision came hours after an expert panel recommended emergency licensure to the vaccine. Sputnik V is now the third vaccine to get an emergency authorisation in India after Serum Institute of India’s Covishield and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin. (Read here)

Asian markets tick higher as investors await US earnings Asian equities edged higher in cautious trade in early deals on Tuesday, with U.S. stocks around record highs, as investors eye the start of the corporate earnings season and relatively smooth sales of government debt. Stocks opened in the green in Japan, South Korea and Australia. U.S. equity contracts fluctuated after the S&P 500 closed a touch lower following three straight weeks of gains. Tech shares weakened, led by Intel Corp. as Nvidia Corp. homed in on its microprocessors market. Japan’s Topix Index rose 0.4% while South Korea’s Kospi climbed 0.5%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index was 0.3% higher and Hang Seng futures advanced 0.1%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}