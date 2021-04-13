Market LIVE: Indian equities seen on edge; IT stocks, Yes Bank in focus

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Share Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity markets bled on Monday as a fresh surge in covid-19 cases in the country spooked investors. Sensex slumped 1,708 points to end at 47,883.38, while Nifty closed 3.5% lower at 14,310.80
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
India on Monday reported a record 1.68 lakh new coronavirus cases, overtaking Brazil to become the second-worst hit country. The death toll rose by 904. The rupee also fell sharply against the US dollar.
13 Apr 2021, 07:58 AM ISTAdani Ports removed from S&P index due to links with Myanmar military: Reuters
S&P Dow Jones Indices said it has removed India's Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd from its sustainability index due to the firm's business ties with Myanmar's military which is accused of human rights abuses after a coup this year.
India's largest private multi-port operator is building a $290 million port in Yangon on land leased from the military-backed Myanmar Economic Corporation (MEC).
It will be removed from the index prior to the open on Thursday, 15 April, it said in a statement on Tuesday.
13 Apr 2021, 07:51 AM ISTNifty view: Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments
After resisting at the 14950-15000 level, there has been no respite for the markets. We have witnessed a single slope fall. However, one needs to be cautious at these levels of the index. If we keep below the 14250 level we could fall to 13800-13900 sooner than later. In the short to medium term time frames, this is the last support for the Nifty. If the index has to bottom out, we need to respect the 14250 level and bounce from here.
India’s factory output contracted the most in six months in February for the second consecutive month, even before the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic hit the economy, signalling that the government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may have to continue supporting the recovery process even as retail inflation jumped to a four-month high in March.
The index of industrial production (IIP) shrank 3.6% in February, while retail inflation quickened to 5.52% in March, showed data released by the National Statistical Office on Monday. Both mining (-5.5%) and manufacturing (-3.7%) contracted in February, while electricity remained almost flat at 0.1%.
13 Apr 2021, 07:28 AM ISTOil price check
Oil prices edged higher on Tuesday on tensions in the Middle East after the Yemen-based Houthi movement said it fired missiles on Saudi oil sites and on an expected drawdown in crude oil inventory in the US.
Brent crude oil futures was up 9 cents, or 0.1%, at $63.37 a barrel, while U.S. crude oil futures gained 11 cents, or 0.2%, to $59.81 a barrel.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
13 Apr 2021, 07:27 AM ISTDCGI authorises Sputnik V vaccine
The Drugs Controller General of India V.G. Somani late on Monday gave emergency use license to Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V, the Russian Direct Investment Fund said in a statement early Tuesday. The decision came hours after an expert panel recommended emergency licensure to the vaccine.
Sputnik V is now the third vaccine to get an emergency authorisation in India after Serum Institute of India’s Covishield and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin.
13 Apr 2021, 06:45 AM ISTAsian markets tick higher as investors await US earnings
Asian equities edged higher in cautious trade in early deals on Tuesday, with U.S. stocks around record highs, as investors eye the start of the corporate earnings season and relatively smooth sales of government debt.
Stocks opened in the green in Japan, South Korea and Australia. U.S. equity contracts fluctuated after the S&P 500 closed a touch lower following three straight weeks of gains. Tech shares weakened, led by Intel Corp. as Nvidia Corp. homed in on its microprocessors market.
Japan’s Topix Index rose 0.4% while South Korea’s Kospi climbed 0.5%.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index was 0.3% higher and Hang Seng futures advanced 0.1%.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
13 Apr 2021, 06:41 AM ISTWall Street ends lower as investors await earnings, inflation data
The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average ended lower on Monday, with investors waiting for cues from the upcoming corporate earnings season and a key inflation report later this week.
Stocks sold off after strong gains in recent days that were driven by a pullback in the benchmark 10-year bond yield from 14-month highs.
Banks are among the first to report earnings for the opening quarter of 2021, with Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and Wells Fargo due on Wednesday.