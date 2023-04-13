Stock Market LIVE: Indices expect a muted start as SGX Nifty trades in the red

13 Apr 2023, 08:31 AM IST
India plans to turn airports into aviation hubs: Scindia
The government has set in motion a plan to transform Indian airports into aviation hubs--beginning with the Delhi airport--to ensure seamless connectivity and minimize connection time between flights, Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said.
“We are working with stakeholders to look at how we can prepare Delhi airport to become a hub. A consultant will be hired to look at international comparables to see how we can go about doing that, so that is a work in progress," Scindia said. “We need a concentration of airlines, domestic to international connectivity with that airline, and minimum connect time between those airlines. We need to ensure that the vicissitudes and the volatility in terms of arrival and departures between flights are flattened out." (Read More)
13 Apr 2023, 08:27 AM IST
Stocks to Watch: TCS, Reliance Industries, HDFC Ltd, NTPC, Adani Transmission, Britannia Industries, AU Small Bank Finance, Torrent Power, Anand Rathi Wealth, and Vikas Lifecare
Infosys will be among the stocks in focus as it will be declaring its March quarter earnings today. (Read More)
13 Apr 2023, 08:20 AM IST
RBI approves re-appointment of Sanjay Agarwal as MD of AU Small Finance Bank
Reserve Bank of India has approved reappointment of Sanjay Agarwal as managing director and CEO of AU Small Finance Bank for a period of three years.
The re-appointment is valid with effect from April 19 till April 18, 2026, AU Small Finance Bank said in a statement.
Besides, it said, the regulator has also cleared the reappointment of Uttam Tibrewal as the whole-time director for a period of three years.
The shareholders had already approved the said re-appointment on March 9, 2022, it added. (PTI)
13 Apr 2023, 08:17 AM IST
Infosys Q4 results: Anticipated insights on 5 key metrics to watch out for
Infosys, an IT company, is slated to announce its fourth-quarter earnings for FY23 today, which may be impacted by seasonal weakness and macroeconomic uncertainties.
Meanwhile, TCS missed Street's estimates for the fourth quarter of FY23. The IT giant garnered a consolidated PAT of ₹11,392 crore in Q4FY23, registering a growth of 14.8% YoY.
However, Infosys is expected to be the first company to provide guidance for the fiscal year 2024, which will set the tone for the overall outlook for the current fiscal year. Ahead of the results, here are five key things to watch out for: (Read More)
13 Apr 2023, 07:53 AM IST
L&T, and 3 others bid for Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor construction
Four companies, including Larsen & Toubro, have submitted bids for the design and construction of civil and building works of a 135-km-long alignment between Shilphata and Zaroli under package C-3 of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail line, the firm overseeing the bullet train project said on Wednesday.
In a statement, National High-Speed Railway Corporation Ltd (NHSRCL) said it has received four bids from M/s Larsen & Toubro Ltd, NCC-J Kumar (JV), M/s Afcons -KPTL Consortium and M/s Dineshchandra-DMRC JV for package C-3 that also includes Thane, Virar and Boisar HSR (high-speed rail) stations. (Read More)
13 Apr 2023, 07:51 AM IST
RIL in process to set up USD 2.4-3 billion InvIT to monetise retail warehousing assets
Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) has started the process to set up an infrastructure investment trust (InvIT), under which the group can monetise the backend warehousing and logistics assets of its retail business, said industry sources.
Reliance Retail, the company which operates the retail business of the billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries, has already registered a trust with the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in February this year, they added.
The trust will store the warehouse assets that the group intends to monetise.
According to a media report, the value of the assets that could be transferred to the InvIT is USD 2.4-3 billion ( ₹19,000-25,000 crore). More assets are likely to get added as they become operational, it added.
An e-mail sent to Reliance Retail could not elicit any reply. (PTI)
13 Apr 2023, 07:40 AM IST
Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today
Vaishali Parekh has recommended three intraday stocks for today, here we list out key details in regard to those day trading stocks:
1] United Spirits or McDowell: Buy at ₹766, target ₹788, stop loss ₹755;
2] GNFC: Buy at ₹546, target ₹567, stop loss ₹538; and
3] Balkrishna Industries: Buy at ₹2049, target ₹2140, stop loss ₹2015. (Read More)
13 Apr 2023, 07:30 AM IST
TCS misses analysts’ earnings estimates as clients turn cautious about spending amid crisis
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd missed analysts’ earnings estimates as clients, especially banks, turned abruptly cautious about spending amid a crisis in the US and Europe.
Net profit rose 15% to ₹11,392 crore in the March quarter, TCS said in a statement on Wednesday. Profit rose 5% from the preceding three months. Analysts had estimated a profit of ₹11,530 crore on average, according to a Bloomberg poll. Sales rose 17% to ₹59,160 crore.
As people return to pre-pandemic activities and offices, the spike in demand that Indian IT companies saw during the peak of the covid-19 pandemic from digitization spending by clients is tapering. (Read More)
13 Apr 2023, 07:27 AM IST
Retail inflation drops to 5.66% in March from 6.44% in February; below the central bank’s upper tolerance level for the first time this year
India’s annual retail inflation for March eased below the central bank’s upper tolerance level for the first time this year, and eased to 5.66% from 6.44% in February, data from National Statistical Office (NSO) showed on Wednesday.
The inflation numbers have seen a decline from 6.44% in February and 6.95% in the year-ago period.
According to the National Statistical Office, the food inflation, which accounts for nearly half of the overall consumer price basket, moderated to 4.79% as vegetable prices eased. It was 5.95% in February and 7.68% in the year-ago period. (Read More)
13 Apr 2023, 07:26 AM IST
Wall Street stocks dip on Wednesday after inflation data, Fed economists' warning
Stocks dipped to close an up-and-down Wednesday on Wall Street following the latest update on inflation and the latest warning of a possible recession.
The S&P 500 fell 16.99, or 0.4%, to 4,091.95 after drifting between small gains and losses through the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 38.29, or 0.1%, to 33,646.50, and the Nasdaq composite lost 102.54, or 0.9%, to 11,929.34.
The main focus for more than a year on Wall Street has been high inflation and how much painful medicine the Federal Reserve will have to dole out to contain it. Wednesday's update on inflation was a mixed one, showing prices at the consumer level were 5% higher last month than a year earlier.
That’s still well above the Federal Reserve’s comfort level, and some underlying trends within the data were also concerning. That weighed on financial markets. But on the upside for investors, the overall inflation number was still better than the 5.2% that economists expected. It also marked a continued slowdown from inflation’s peak last summer.
Altogether, the data sent stocks bouncing, though the swings weren't nearly as severe as they’ve been over the past year. Roughly 65% of the stocks within the S&P 500 fell.
Traders are still largely betting the Fed will raise short-term interest rates by another quarter of a percentage point at its next meeting, according to data from CME Group. They shaded some bets toward the possibility that the Fed will merely hold rates steady in May, something it has not done for more than a year. (API)