Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty below 15,900, Sensex crashes 1200 pts at open

13 Jun 2022, 09:24 AM IST
Rupee slips 36 paise to record low of 78.29 against US dollar in early trade: PTI
13 Jun 2022, 09:22 AM IST
Nifty slumps more than 2% at open
13 Jun 2022, 09:19 AM IST
Sensex bleeds, slips below 53,000
13 Jun 2022, 09:09 AM IST
Rupee drops past 78 per dollar for first time: Agencies
13 Jun 2022, 09:06 AM IST
Sensex fall over 800 points, slips below 54,000 in pre-open
13 Jun 2022, 09:05 AM IST
Nifty slips below 16K in pre-open tracking global cues
13 Jun 2022, 08:56 AM IST
In Future Retail case, NCLT to continue hearing Amazon's plea on 14 June: PTI
The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has adjourned till 14 June hearing of Amazon's petition opposing initiation of insolvency proceedings against debt-ridden Future Retail Ltd.
After hearing the arguments of Rajiv Nayar, counsel of the e-commerce giant, the NCLT Mumbai bench said it will continue the hearing of the matter on 14 June.
A plea seeking initiation of insolvency resolution proceedings against Future Retail Ltd (FRL) was filed by Bank of India (BoI), the lead banker in the consortium of lenders of the company.
On 6 June, the Mumbai bench of the tribunal held a virtual hearing in the matter. BoI's petition is yet to be admitted.
13 Jun 2022, 08:53 AM IST
Nifty view: Amol Athawale, Deputy Vice President - Technical Research, Kotak Securities
On weekly charts, Nifty has formed a long bearish candle indicating further downtrend from current levels. If the index falls below 16150, it could fall to 16000-15850 levels. A fresh pullback rally is possible only after the 16300 breakout. Above which, the index could move up to 16400-16500.
13 Jun 2022, 08:50 AM IST
IndInfravit to acquire 5 operational road projects from Brookfield
Canadian private equity major Brookfield and its associates have signed definitive agreements with IndInfravit Trust to fully sell five of its operational road projects for a consideration of $1.2 billion.
The sellers from Brookfield side are BIF India Holdings and Kinetic Holdings, which are companies owned by funds managed by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.
Ambit acted as the exclusive financial adviser to IndInfravit.
The transaction is subject to certain regulatory and other customary conditions, including approval from relevant regulatory authorities, lenders and unitholders of IndInfravit.
The roads portfolio comprises three toll roads and two annuity roads, with approx. 2,400 lane kms in Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh. The Roads Portfolio has been operational, on an average, for approximately 9 years, and have an average residual concession period of 20 years.
13 Jun 2022, 08:35 AM IST
Savers financed 10-yr high corporates profits
Earnings of listed corporates touched 4% of gross domestic product in FY22. The sample comprises around 4,900 companies for which results are currently available. These companies form a bulk of sales and profits for listed firms in India. The results of companies which are yet to be declared won’t make any material difference to this calculation. (Read here)
13 Jun 2022, 08:21 AM IST
Jindal Steel eyes ₹15,000 cr in one of the largest corporate loan deals
Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) is raising ₹15,000 crore from a clutch of banks led by State Bank of India (SBI), three people aware of the development said, in one of the largest corporate loan agreements in recent times. (Read here)
13 Jun 2022, 08:02 AM IST
SGX Nifty falls in early deals
Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange fell 316.50 points, or 1.96%, to 15,868.50 in early deals, indicating a gap-down start for Indian benchmarks.
On Friday, the benchmark Sensex cracked 1,016.84 points to close at 54,303.44, while the broader Nifty50 shed 276.30 points to end at 16,201.80.
13 Jun 2022, 07:50 AM IST
Asia stocks sink; US inflation, covid cases weigh on investor sentiment
Asian stocks opened lower and bond yields surged on Monday following a fresh high in American inflation that heaped pressure on the Federal Reserve to intensify monetary tightening.
Equities shed about 2% in Japan and South Korea. US equity futures slid, with Nasdaq 100 contracts down 2% and those for the S&P 500 1.3% lower. The declines come in the wake of steep losses on Wall Street that contributed to the worst drop in global shares last week since October 2020.
In Asian deals, S&P 500 futures fell 1.3%, while Nasdaq 100 futures fell 2%.
Japan’s Topix index was down 2%, and South Korea’s Kospi index shed 2.6%.
Friday, on the Wall Street, stocks were deep in negative territory after US government data showed inflation reached 8.6% in the 12 months ended in May, the steepest rise in consumer prices since December 1981, on the back of surging energy and food prices.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2.73%, the S&P 500 lost 2.91% and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.52%. The three indices posted their biggest weekly declines since January, tumbling roughly 5% each.