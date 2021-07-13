Market LIVE Updates: Indian equities seen steady; RIL, telecom stocks in focus
- Share Market LIVE Updates: Wall Street indices closed at record highs on Monday, with Asian equities higher in early deals today
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Investor focus this week will also be on a series of economic data, including headline US inflation data and retail sales. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is due to appear before Congress on Wednesday and Thursday for views on inflation.
In early deals today, US crude ticked up 0.3% to $74.32 a barrel while Brent crude rose to $75.37 per barrel.
The Union finance ministry has decided to hold fire on making any tax adjustments, despite retail petrol prices breaching the ₹100 per litre mark in several places across the country. The decision follows a high-level review of the rising trajectory of global oil prices.
The Centre’s decision comes amid mounting expenses to support an economic revival and strengthen India’s healthcare infrastructure when the second wave of the covid-19 pandemic is raging across the country. (Read here)
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday issued the ‘RBI Retail Direct’ scheme, which is a one-stop solution to facilitate retail investment in government securities. Under this, retail investors (individuals) will have the facility to open and maintain the ‘Retail Direct Gilt Account’ (RDG Account) with RBI, the central bank said.
Shares of RIL, Future Retail, PNB Housing Finance, Dr Reddy's will be in focus today.
Mindtree, Tata Metaliks, Deccan Health Care, Gagan Gases, Shree Ganesh Remedies, TPI India, and WS Industries are scheduled to announce their quarterly earnings on Tuesday.
SGX Nifty futures traded at 15,829.50, up 119 points or 0.8%, hinting at a higher opening for domestic benchmarks.
With the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) having cleared disinvestment of Life Insurance Corp of India, the country's largest insurer, a panel headed by the finance minister will now decide on the quantum of stake dilution, according to a PTI report.
The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) had in January appointed actuarial firm Milliman Advisors LLP India to assess the embedded value of LIC ahead of the IPO (Initial Public Offering), which is touted to be the biggest public issue in Indian corporate history.
The government expects to come out with the LIC IPO by the end of current fiscal. Up to 10% of the LIC IPO issue size would be reserved for policyholders.
Asian stocks opened firmer Tuesday after their U.S. counterparts notched yet more all-time highs as investors awaited second-quarter earnings season. Treasury yields were steady as the U.S. sold debt.
Benchmarks rose in Japan and South Korea, with more subdued gains in Australia, where the Sydney lockdown is weighing on confidence. U.S. contracts fluctuated after the S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 closed at new highs.
S&P 500 futures were little changed in early Asian deals. The S&P 500 rose 0.4%
Topix index gained 0.6%, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index added 0.1%
Kospi index rose 0.6% and Hang Seng Index futures were up 0.3%.
Wall Street's main indexes closed at their highest levels ever on Monday, lifted by Tesla and bank stocks as investors eyed the start of the second-quarter earnings season and a batch of economic data.
The S&P 500 financials, communication services and real estate sector indexes each gained more than 0.8%.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.36% to end at 34,996.18 points, while the S&P 500 gained 0.35% to 4,384.63.
The Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.21% to 14,733.24.
All three closed at their highest levels ever.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!