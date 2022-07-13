Stock Market LIVE: Indian indices may open with minor gains tracking SGX Nifty

Indian indices may open in green but on a cautious note amid mixed cues from Asia and US. Stocks in Asia edged up Wednesday and oil held losses in cautious trading. Ahead of US inflation reading on Wednesday, Wall Street ended in negative territory
13 Jul 2022, 08:40 AM IST
Reliance Research reiterates ‘buy’ on JK Tyre
JK Tyre (CMP Rs115)
In view of the strong products basket, regular price hikes, likely revival in replacement demand, healthy export potential and margin expansion in India as well as Mexico operations, we reiterate BUY rating on JKT with a 1-Year Target Price of Rs150, valuing the stock at 8.5x FY24E EPS. .
Intraday Picks
AMBUJA CEMENT (previous close: ₹371) BUY
For today’s trade, long position can be initiated in the range of ₹367- 370 for the target of Rs. 379 with a strict stop loss of ₹363.
BERGER PAINT (previous close: ₹580) BUY
For today’s trade, long position can be initiated in the range of ₹570- 580 for the target of Rs. 605 with a strict stop loss of ₹565.
PETRONET (previous close: ₹216) SELL
For today’s trade, long position can be initiated in the range of Rs502- 498 for the target of Rs514 with a strict stop loss of Rs494.
13 Jul 2022, 08:30 AM IST
HCL Tech, Axis Bank among top 10 stocks that will be in news today
HCL Tech, Axis Bank, Shilpa Medicare, Mindtree, Delta Corp are among Stocks to Watch for today
13 Jul 2022, 08:21 AM IST
HCL retains revenue guidance, Q1 net up 2.4%
HCL Technologies Ltd has maintained its 12-14% revenue growth guidance in constant currency for FY23 on the back of strong demand for digital transformation in key markets. The company also left its earnings before interest and taxes margin guidance unchanged at 18-20%.
The Noida-based information technology (IT) services company posted net profit of ₹3,283 crore in the June quarter, up 2.4% from a year ago, but below Bloomberg consensus estimates of ₹3,322 crore. However, the company’s net profit was down 8.6% quarter-to-quarter, while revenue increased 3.8% in the same period. June quarter revenue rose 17% from a year ago to ₹23,464 crore,
13 Jul 2022, 08:11 AM IST
Factory output rises in May on base effect
Factory output in May jumped 19.6% from a year ago thanks to last year’s depressed base because of pandemic curbs, official data released on Tuesday showed.
The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) stood at 137.7 in May, while the indices for mining, manufacturing and electricity stood at 120.1, 134.5 and 199.9, respectively, growing 10.9%, 20.6% and 23.5%.
13 Jul 2022, 08:04 AM IST
CPI inflation eases marginally in June, but remains above 7%
Retail inflation held above the top end of the central bank’s tolerance limit for the sixth straight month in June, a development that may prompt it to raise interest rates further to cool prices.
Consumer price inflation in June remained little changed at 7.01% from 7.04% in the previous month despite a raft of government measures, including export curbs on food items and excise duty cuts on fuels, to drive down prices.
13 Jul 2022, 07:54 AM IST
Oil slips below $100/bbl
Oil steadied after sliding below $100 a barrel on Tuesday as escalating fears about an economic slowdown rippled across markets. West Texas Intermediate plunged about 8% in the previous session to close at the lowest level in three months.
13 Jul 2022, 07:49 AM IST
Asian Stocks edge higher
Stocks in Asia edged up Wednesday and oil held losses in cautious trading shaped by a dimming economic outlook and the countdown to US data that may show inflation hit a fresh four-decade high.
MSCI Inc.’s regional share gauge made modest gains amid a climb in Japan and mixed performance in China and Hong Kong. US futures wavered and European contracts retreated after a near-1% Wall Street drop led by tech and energy.
13 Jul 2022, 07:37 AM IST
Wall Street ends lower overnight
Wall Street ended in negative territory overnight ahead of US inflation reading on Wednesday. Dow Jones ended 0.62 per cent lower, tech heavy Nasdaq lost 0.95 per cent while S&P 500 shed 0.92 per cent on Tuesday session.