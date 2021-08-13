Market LIVE Updates: Indian indices to remain rangebound; SGX Nifty in red

Indian indices are may remain rangebound on Friday. Asian shares wavered Friday as the spread of the delta Covid-19 variant and China’s regulatory curbs restrained sentiment despite another record high close on Wall Street.
Future group promoters, holding cos move SC against Amazon
Future group promoters, including Kishore Biyani and several group holding companies, have approached the Supreme Court against an order passed by the Delhi High Court directing to enforce the order of the Singapore-based Emergency Arbitrator. Kishore Biyani, Rakesh Biyani and other family members of the Biyani family along with the holding companies Future Coupons, Future Corporate Resources, Akar Estate and Finance has filed SLP against Amazon.com NV Investment Holdings LLC before the Supreme Court, said a regulatory filing by a group firm Future Retail Ltd. They have requested to set aside the orders passed by the Delhi High Court in execution proceedings for enforcing the order passed by the Emergency Arbitrator (EA) on 25 October, 2020, it added. Passing an interim order, the EA of Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) had on 25 October last year restrained the Future group from going ahead with its ₹24,731 crore deal with Reliance Industries to sell its retail and wholesale business, and the logistics and warehousing business.
Ex-director seeks to stall $2.2 bn Paytm IPO
Paytm's $2.2 billion IPO is facing an unusual hurdle - a 71-year-old former director has urged India's markets regulator to stall the offering, alleging he is a co-founder who invested $27,500 two decades ago but never got shares. In legal documents seen by Reuters, Paytm says the claim by Ashok Kumar Saxena and allegations of fraud in a police complaint in New Delhi are mischievous attempts to harass the firm. The dispute though is cited under "criminal proceedings" in Paytm's July IPO prospectus filed for regulatory approval. (Read here)
Asian markets open lower on virus spread, China curbs
Asian shares wavered Friday as the spread of the delta Covid-19 variant and China’s regulatory curbs restrained sentiment despite another record high close on Wall Street. Stocks fluctuated in Japan but slid in South Korea as virus cases climb and chip-sector prospects deteriorate. U.S. contracts were steady after the S&P 500 hit a fresh peak and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 rose. Airbnb Inc. slid in extended trading on a tough outlook for bookings due to the virus, while a surge in streaming demand boosted Walt Disney Co.
U.S. Treasury 10-year yields were near a one-month high amid a tepid 30-year auction and data highlighting price pressures and a labor market recovery. A gauge of the dollar advanced.The focus in China remains on Beijing’s push to exert more control over a range of industries. In real estate, the nation is suspending private equity funds from raising money to invest in residential property development. Separately, a partial shutdown of a major Chinese port due to a virus outbreak stoked concerns about a repeat of last year’s pandemic shipping woes.
S&P 500 futures were steady as of 10:10 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 rose 0.3%
Nasdaq 100 futures shed 0.1%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.4%
Japan’s Topix index rose 0.1%
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index added 0.5%
South Korea’s Kospi fell 1.6%
US indices close at record highs
Global stock markets hit record highs on Thursday while the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields edged higher, building on recent strength, as the debate continued over when the Federal Reserve will start to ease stimulus. Data on Wednesday hinted that U.S. inflation may have peaked, reassuring investors that the Federal Reserve will not feel obligated to hasten plans to rein in emergency-level support of the economy. However, data on Thursday showed U.S. producer prices registered their largest increase in more than a decade. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 closed at record highs for the third consecutive day. The Dow rose 14.88 points, or 0.04%, to 35,499.85, the S&P 500 gained 13.13 points, or 0.30%, to 4,460.83 and the Nasdaq Composite added 51.13 points, or 0.35%, to 14,816.26.