Market LIVE Updates: Indian indices may open flat; SGX Nifty in red

Indian indices may open flat on Monday. Asian shares made a guarded start on Monday to a week packed with important U.S. and Chinese economic data and the launch of Apple's latest iPhones, while the Nikkei was tantalisingly near heights last visited in 1990.
13 Sep 2021, 08:57:30 AM IST
IRCTC, Nalco among stocks under F&O ban on NSE today
Three stocks/securities have been put under the futures & options (F&O) ban by the National Stock Exchange (NSE) for trade on Monday, September 13, 2021. These securities are banned under the F&O segment as they have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), as per the NSE. (Read more)
13 Sep 2021, 08:53:46 AM IST
Pre-market opening quote: Gaurav Udani, CEO and founder, ThincRedBlu Securities
"Nifty is expected to open slightly negative at 17,360, down by 10 points since the last trading session. It has strong support in the 17,300 and 17,250 range. It may face resistance in the 17,425 and 17,450 range. Trend in Nifty remains bullish and buy on dips with strict stop-loss can be a good strategy for traders."
13 Sep 2021, 08:40:43 AM IST
Numbers to watch: Inflation in India, abroad; Opec monthly report
Every Monday, Mint’s Plain Facts section features key data releases and announcements to watch out for in the coming week. India is among four major economies that will announce their August inflation figures this week. The data releases could very well act as a nudge to central banks that are currently grappling with steep price rise and a vulnerable economic recovery. Here are the key releases to watch out for in next seven days: (Read more)
13 Sep 2021, 08:38:46 AM IST
Flipkart GMV set for 50% rise: report
Flipkart's current momentum indicates that the Walmart-owned etailer is on its way to achieving an annualised gross margin value (GMV)of $23 billion, indicating 50% year-on-year growth according to media reports. GMV indicates the total sales on an ecommerce platform during a given period, including discounts, and excluding returns. The company clocked a GMV of $15 billion in the previous calendar year.
13 Sep 2021, 08:27:57 AM IST
Stocks to Watch
Arvind Smartspaces, Dilip Buildcon, CIL, Vedanta, JSW Steel, among other stocks may be in focus today. (Read more)
13 Sep 2021, 08:18:57 AM IST
Market outlook
Markets are likely to be volatile on Monday while trends in SGX Nifty suggest a negative opening of Indian benchmark indices. On Thursday, the BSE Sensex ended at 58,305.07, up 54.81 points and the Nifty was at 17,369.25, up 15.75 points.
13 Sep 2021, 08:01:45 AM IST
Cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin above $45,000, ether, dogecoin surge. Latest rates here
In cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin prices today were trading with minor gains as the most popular digital token surged over 1% to $45,381. The world's largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization has gained over 59% this year (year-to-date), though, much lower from nearly $65,000 record high it hit in April. (Read more)
13 Sep 2021, 07:46:19 AM IST
Bank retail loans exceed lending to industry for first time
The retail loans of banks as of 31 July stood at ₹28.59 trillion. On the other hand, the lending to the industry was a little lower at ₹28.25 trillion. This is the first time that the outstanding retail lending by banks has crossed lending to the industry since this data is available from April 2007 onwards. Retail lending includes loans given to individuals to buy homes, cars, two-wheelers, etc. It also includes credit card outstandings and personal loans. (Read more)
13 Sep 2021, 07:31:26 AM IST
Asian stocks off to a steady start
Asian stocks were steady Monday as traders evaluated the risk of a slower economic recovery from the pandemic amid elevated inflation. Shares slipped in Japan and were little changed in South Korea and Australia, while U.S. futures rose. The S&P 500 last week dropped the most since mid-June on investor caution over the challenges for economic reopening from the delta virus strain. Treasury yields held an advance as traders assess price pressures and their impact on the likely timeline for a reduction in Federal Reserve stimulus. An update on U.S. consumer prices this week will feed into the debate about whether or not elevated costs are transient. The dollar was steady. Chinese technology stocks may come under renewed pressure after a report that China is seeking to break up Ant Group Co.’s Alipay and create a separate app for its loan business. Trade tension is also in the spotlight again after the Biden administration was said to be weighing a new probe into Chinese subsidies.
S&P 500 futures rose 0.4% as of 9:15 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 0.8% Friday
Nasdaq 100 contracts were up 0.3%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.8%
Japan’s Topix index fell 0.2%
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index was little changed
South Korea’s Kospi was steady
Hang Seng Index futures lost 0.7% earlier
SGX Nifty was down 0.02%
