Market LIVE Updates: Inflation drags global stocks; may not hit Indian indices

Indian indices have maintained a bullish run with Nifty closing just shy of the 18,000 mark on Tuesday as well. SGX Nifty was at 18,050.20, up 32.25 points, or 0.18%, at 7:30 am on Wednesday. Benchmark indices are likely to open in green. The A host of companies, including Infosys, Wipro, Mindtree, Advik Laboratories, and Aditya Birla Money are announcing their quarterly results today.
13 Oct 2021, 08:10 AM IST
RBI authorizes Karur Vysya Bank to collect direct taxes
The Karur Vysya Bank has in a filing stated that the Reserve Bank of India has authorized the bank to collect Direct Taxes on behalf of Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT). Following the approval received, the bank has initiated the integration process with CBDT. Once completed, customers of the Bank can remit their Direct Taxes through any branch, Net Banking and DLite Mobile app of the Bank.
13 Oct 2021, 08:05 AM IST
Apple likely to cut iPhone 13 production due to chip crunch: report
Apple Inc is likely to slash production of its iPhone 13 by as many as 10 million units due to the global chip shortage, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. The company was expected to produce 90 million units of the new iPhone models by the end of this year, according to Bloomberg. The report said Apple told its manufacturers that the number of units would be lower because chip suppliers including Broadcom Inc and Texas Instruments are struggling to deliver components. Shares of Apple fell 1.2% in after-hours trading, while Texas Instruments and Broadcom were both down about 1%.
13 Oct 2021, 08:02 AM IST
ONGC sells Dec Russian Sokol crude at highest premium since Jan 2020: report
Indian explorer ONGC Videsh has sold a cargo of Russian Sokol crude loading in December at the highest premium since January 2020, persons in trade said on Wednesday. The 700,000-barrel cargo was sold to European trader Mercuria at $5.30 a barrel above Dubai quotes, they said. (Reuters)
13 Oct 2021, 07:57 AM IST
Southwest Monsoon withdraws from India, but IMD predicts heavy rainfall in these states
The country's weather monitoring agency on Wednesday said that the southwest monsoon withdrew from several parts of the country. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD)-Hyderabad director K Nagaratna said that the synoptic situation indicates that the southwest monsoon has been withdrawn from states such as Gujarat, Odisha, Sikkim, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh etc. (Read here)
13 Oct 2021, 07:53 AM IST
Billionaire Alibaba founder Jack Ma reappears in Hong Kong: report
Alibaba Group founder Jack Ma, largely out of public view since a regulatory clampdown started on his business empire late last year, is currently in Hong Kong and has met business associates in recent days, two persons aware of the matter said. The Chinese billionaire has been keeping a low profile since delivering a speech in October last year in Shanghai criticizing China's financial regulators. That triggered a chain of events that resulted in the shelving of his Ant Group's mega IPO. While Ma made a limited number of public appearances in mainland China after that, as speculation swirled about his whereabouts, one of the sources said the visit marked his first trip to the Asian financial hub since last October. (Reuters)
13 Oct 2021, 07:50 AM IST
CNG, PNG prices hiked in these cities: Here's how much you need to pay
Indraprastha Gas Limited has announced a hike in prices of both compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped natural gas (PNG) in Delhi and neighbouring cities of Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and others with effect from 6 am on 13 October. Following the latest price hike, CNG price in Delhi now stands at ₹49.76 per kg while PNG will be available for ₹35.11 per SCM, IGL said in a series of tweets. (Read here)
13 Oct 2021, 07:45 AM IST
Day trading guide for Wednesday: 9 stocks to buy or sell today — 13th October
Indian stock market ended in positive zone on Tuesday. NSE Nifty gained 46 points and closed at 17,991 levels whereas BSE Sensex shot up 148 points and closed at 60,284 levels. Bank Nifty index went up 227 points and closed at 38,521 levels. On a day when the volumes on the NSE were in line with recent averages; consumer durables, metals and FMCG indices rose the most while IT and telecom indices dipped the most. BSE Mid-cap index ended 0.65 per cent higher while the Small-cap index ended 0.26 per cent up. (Read here)
13 Oct 2021, 07:42 AM IST
Stocks to watch
Infosys, Wipro and RIL are among stocks in the news. (Read here)
13 Oct 2021, 07:35 AM IST
International indices
13 Oct 2021, 07:30 AM IST
CWD, Samor, Adishakti Loha and Ispat Ltd shares listed
CWD Ltd and Samor Realty Ltd and Adishakti Loha and Ispat Ltd, have notified on exchanges that effective 13 October, the equity shares of the firms are listed and admitted to dealings on the exchange in the list of 'TS' Group Securities and 'MT' Group Securities respectively.
13 Oct 2021, 07:30 AM IST
Asian stocks mixed before earnings, CPI; bond yields dip
Asian stocks were mixed on Wednesday as traders weighed the impact of elevated inflation on the economic recovery and looked ahead to earnings reports. Longer term Treasury yields declined. Shares retreated in Japan, edged up in South Korea and fluctuated in Australia. US futures fell after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 dipped, with investors waiting to see whether the profit outlook can repair sentiment.
The US 10-year treasury yield slipped further below 1.60%, while the yield curve flattened. The dollar was little changed. Markets were awaiting a US CPI report that is expected to show inflation remained elevated. A rally in crude oil amid a global energy crunch paused.
In China, concerns are mounting about contagion among indebted developers. Sinic Holdings Group Co. has become the latest real-estate firm to warn of imminent default. Hong Kong’s stock exchange delayed morning trading as strong winds and rain lashed the financial hub.
The upcoming flurry of corporate earnings releases will provide a window on whether businesses expect price pressures to crimp profit margins. A backdrop of slowing economic growth and elevated inflation, just as key central banks prepare to pare stimulus, is causing investor jitters.
13 Oct 2021, 07:30 AM IST
Cryptocurrencies post eight straight weeks of inflows: CoinShares data
Cryptocurrency products and funds attracted $226.2 million in investments last week, marking their eighth straight week of inflows, a report from digital asset manager CoinShares showed on Tuesday. Over an eight-week run, total crypto product inflows hit $638 million, with a year-to-date total of $6.3 billion. Bitcoin, as expected, led the way, nabbing $225 million, for a fourth straight week of inflows, according to data in the week ended 8 October.