Stock Market LIVE: Indices marginally in red at open; Wipro tanks; HCL gains

13 Oct 2022, 09:11 AM IST
India will have a difficult task as G-20 chair, says IMF chief economist
India, which will hold the G-20 presidency next year, will have a difficult task as the group's chair to bring countries together on some of the key challenges being faced by the world, Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, the chief economist of the IMF, said on Wednesday.
“One of the challenges for the G-20 right now, as we've seen, is of course how to deal with geo-economic fragmentation. And geo-economy fragmentation is just reflecting the fact that we've seen enormous tensions following the Russian invasion of Ukraine," Gourinchas told PTI in an interview. (PTI)
13 Oct 2022, 09:08 AM IST
Union govt to give oil marketing companies ₹22,000 crore in LPG compensation
The Union cabinet on Wednesday approved a one-time payment of ₹22,000 crore to oil marketing companies (OMCs) to compensate them for their losses in selling cooking gas below cost. The grant will be distributed among Indian Oil Corp. Ltd (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd (HPCL).
IOCL, BPCL and HPCL have suffered the worst quarterly losses in years as they absorbed record global crude prices. (Read More)
13 Oct 2022, 09:03 AM IST
Sensex in red at the preopen session; Wipro, HCL, Adani Wilmar stocks are in focus today
13 Oct 2022, 08:53 AM IST
INDIA BONDS-Bond yields may open higher as jump in inflation subdues sentiment
Indian government bond yields are expected to rise on Thursday, as the nation's retail inflation print rose to its highest level in five months, which is expected to influence central bank's interest rate trajectory.
The benchmark Indian 10-year government bond yield is seen in a 7.42%-7.47% band, a trader with a private bank said. The yield ended at 7.4348% on Wednesday.
"Though inflation was expected to rise as compared to previous month, a higher number raises concerns on how soon it could fall below the upper tolerance range of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)," the trader said.
India's annual retail inflation accelerated to a five-month high of 7.41% in September, as food prices surged, beating Reuters forecast of 7.3%. (Reuters)
13 Oct 2022, 08:46 AM IST
13 Oct 2022, 08:45 AM IST
Budget will aim to sustain growth and check inflation: Nirmala Sitharaman
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said the Indian economy may grow around 7% in FY23, adding that the next Union budget will have to be “carefully structured" to sustain growth and contain inflation.
The statement follows a downward revision in growth by the International Monetary Fund to 6.8% in its latest World Economic Outlook report on Monday from 7.4% estimated earlier.
“So, it will have to again be a very carefully structured budget, in which growth momentum will have to be sustained," the minister said at a fireside chat organized by the Brookings Institution in Washington DC. (Read More)
13 Oct 2022, 08:31 AM IST
Stocks to Watch: Wipro, HCL, Adani Wilmar, Reliance Power, SAIL, Gretex Corporate Services, Dish TV, BHEL, PVR, Inox Leisure, Sterling and Wilson
Infosys, Mindtree, Angel One, Cyient and Anand Rathi Wealth will be in focus as they declare their September quarter earnings today. (Read More)
13 Oct 2022, 08:29 AM IST
LIC sells over 2 pc stake in Power Grid for ₹3,079cr in 5 months
LIC has sold over 2 per cent of its holding in Power Grid Corporation over the past five months for ₹3,079.43 crore, the insurer said on Wednesday.
There is a decrease of 2.003 per cent in holding during the period from May 18, 2022 to October 11, 2022.
As per regulatory requirement by Sebi, listed companies have to disclose about change in shareholding of 2 per cent and above.
"Corporation's shareholding in Power Grid Corporation has diluted from 36,99,02,170 to 23,01,82,028 equity shares decreasing its shareholding from 5.303 per cent to 3.3 per cent of the paid-up capital of the said company," LIC said in a regulatory filing. (PTI)
13 Oct 2022, 08:15 AM IST
India’s energy future is looking green, says report
India’s renewables sector is booming, with the country projected to add 35 to 40 gigawatts of renewable energy annually until 2030, enough to power up to 30 million more homes each year, a report said Thursday.
The Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis estimated that India, the third largest energy-consuming country in the world, will reach 405 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity by 2030. It's expected to surpass the government’s target of producing 50% of its electricity from non-fossil fuel sources by the end of the decade. (Read More)
13 Oct 2022, 07:57 AM IST
Adani Wilmar expects Q2 revenue growth in low single digit amid fall in edible oil rates
Edible oil major Adani Wilmar on Wednesday said the company's overall revenue in the July-September quarter will annually grow by low single-digit amid a fall in rates of edible oils.
Adani Wilmar markets its edible oils and other food items under the Fortune brand.
In a regulatory filing, the company shared a preliminary update on the standalone performance during the quarter ended September.
"Multiple macro challenges continued to impact the business in the quarter gone by owing to domestic and global cues, continued geo-political standoff, rising interest rates, slow uptick in the rural demand and delayed withdrawal of monsoon in major parts of India," it said. (PTI)
13 Oct 2022, 07:54 AM IST
Veranda Learning arm to acquire JK Shah Classes for ₹337.82 crore
Veranda Learning Solutions Limited has announced that it has signed a definitive agreement for the acquisition of equity shares of J. K. Shah Education Pvt Ltd through its wholly owned subsidiary, Veranda XL Learning Solutions Pvt Ltd.
The said transaction will be completed in two phases, with the first phase seeing the payment of 76% of the outstanding capital together for ₹337.82 crore. The entire transaction will be funded through a combination of Debt and Equity, Veranda Learning Solutions Limited said in a regulatory filing. (Read More)
13 Oct 2022, 07:42 AM IST
Wipro rolls out 5-year salary plans for campus recruits
India’s fourth largest IT services company Wipro has rolled out a five-year plan for freshers detailing their salary structure, including annual increments and bonuses to ensure the new hires know what to expect. It is also trying to identify moonlighters, crosschecking provident fund details of employees and engaging with startups to weed them out.
“We communicated a very clear five-year plan from career and compensation perspective. In the communication in offer letters we said how their salary will progress over the next five years. There is a lot of surety given to them on what is going to happen including the deferred bonus over and above the hikes that will take place," Saurabh Govil, chief human resources officer, Wipro, said in an interview. (Read More)
13 Oct 2022, 07:33 AM IST
Rupee falls 12 paise to close at 82.33 against US dollar on fund outflows
The rupee fell by 12 paise to close at 82.33 against the US dollar on Wednesday due to sustained foreign fund outflows and a stronger dollar in the overseas markets.
Besides, risk aversion sentiment among investors ahead of the release of US Fed minutes and inflation data weighed on the local unit.
At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened lower at 82.32 and later fell further to 82.3750 against the American currency. It recovered some ground to close at 82.33, registering a decline of 12 paise over its previous close. (PTI)
13 Oct 2022, 07:32 AM IST
Electronics Mart IPO: Share allotment soon. How to check application status
Announcement of share allotment for the public issue worth ₹500 crore may come any time soon. Those who have applied for the public offer are advised to check Electronics Mart IPO allotment status online by logging in at the BSE website or at the website of its official registrar. The official registrar of the IPO is KFin Technologies Limited.
For convenience, a bidder can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or direct KFintech link — kprism.kfintech.com/ipostatus and check their Electronics Mart IPO allotment status online. (Read More)
13 Oct 2022, 07:31 AM IST
Infosys Q2 preview: Margins likely to improve, PAT may witness double-digit growth YoY
Infosys will be in focus on Thursday ahead of its Q2 results. The company will also announce a buyback plan and interim dividend for FY23 tomorrow. Infosys peers TCS, Wipro, and HCL Tech have already presented their earnings and it has been a broadly mixed bag. In Q2FY23, Infosys is likely to continue its revenue growth momentum while margins are expected to improve as wage hike shocks are behind now. However, Infosys' attrition rate is expected to shoot further up. Growth guidance along with commentary on large deals among key monitorable. (Read More)
13 Oct 2022, 07:30 AM IST
Retail inflation moves to 5-month high of 7.41% in Sep on costlier food items
Retail inflation rose to a five-month high of 7.41% in September mainly due to costlier food items, reason enough for the Reserve Bank to continue with its rate hike cycles it has resorted to since May 2022.
Inflation in the food basket rose to 8.60 per cent in September from 7.62 per cent in August.
It is for the ninth month in a row that retail inflation has remained above the Reserve Bank of India's upper tolerance level of 6 per cent.
Official data released by National Statistical Office (NSO) on Wednesday showed that the retail inflation based on Consumer Price Index (CPI) was at 7.41% in September as against 7% in August.
In the year-ago month, it was at a comfortable level of 4.35%. (PTI)
13 Oct 2022, 07:29 AM IST
Wall Street ends volatile day lower after Fed minutes, PPI
U.S. stocks ended a choppy session slightly lower on Wednesday after minutes from the last Federal Reserve meeting showed policymakers agreed they needed to maintain a more restrictive policy stance.
The September meeting minutes also showed many Fed officials stressed the cost of not doing enough to bring down inflation.
Recent market weakness has been tied in part to increasing fears among investors that aggressive rate hikes by the Fed could tip the world's largest economy into a recession.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 28.34 points, or 0.1%, to 29,210.85, the S&P 500 lost 11.81 points, or 0.33%, to 3,577.03 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 9.09 points, or 0.09%, to 10,417.10. (Reuters)