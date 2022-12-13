Stock Market LIVE: Sensex gains 100 pts at open; Bank, Auto gain

13 Dec 2022, 09:30 AM IST
ONGC gains in early trading; adds 1%
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in the Bahamas
The former CEO of failed crypto firm FTX Sam Bankman-Fried has been arrested in the Bahamas at the request of the U.S. government, the U.S. attorney’s office in New York said Monday.
Bankman-Fried is under criminal investigation by U.S. and Bahamian authorities following the collapse last month of FTX. The firm filed for bankruptcy on Nov. 11, when it ran out of money after the cryptocurrency equivalent of a bank run. (Read More)
Indices open marginally in green with Sensex and Nifty gaining 100 and 30 pts, respectively
Reliance Securities Stock in Focus for today: RK Forgings
RK Forgings (CMP 244): Considering the better business traction, healthy automobile demand outlook, new order wins, strong margin territory and CV upcycle, and healthy margins we have BUY on RMKF with a TP of Rs260, valuing the stock at a P/E multiple of 13.5x FY24E earnings.
Intraday Picks
BRITANNIA (PREVIOUS CLOSE: 4,433) BUY
For today’s trade, long position can be initiated in the range of Rs4,415-
4,390 for the target of Rs4,490 with a strict stop loss of Rs4,360.
IRCTC (PREVIOUS CLOSE: 724) BUY
For today’s trade, long position can be initiated in the range of Rs721-717
for the target of Rs738 with a strict stop loss of Rs707.
SRF (PREVIOUS CLOSE: 2,336) SELL
For today’s trade, short position can be initiated in the range of Rs2,344-
2,360 for the target of Rs2,260 with a strict stop loss of Rs2,380.
Sensex jumps at the preopen session; Paytm, Dalmia, ICICI Bank in focus today
Geojit Financial Services on today's market: Since there is no room for further PE expansion, this will put a cap on the market rally
Dr V K Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services: The two macroeconomic data which came yesterday have significant implications for the market. The CPI inflation for November at 5.88 % is below the RBI’s upper tolerance limit. This is good news. But the bad news is that the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) shows a contraction of 4 % in October. Taken together these two macro data suggest that the MPC is likely to refrain from further rate hikes. Even though this is a market, positive weakness in manufacturing suggests that it can impact corporate earnings, going forward. Since there is no room for further PE expansion, this will put a cap on the market rally. In the very near term, however, the market will be swayed by the US inflation data due today and the Fed action tomorrow. US inflation is likely to trend down lifting market sentiments.
Hurun Global 500 List 2022: India jumps on 5th position as 20 companies feature in world’s valuable list
India now ranks at Number 5 as 20 Indian companies feature in 500 most valuable ones in the world, as per the 2022 Hurun Global list.
India rose from the 9th rank to 5th rank with 20 companies featured in the list. Eleven of these 20 companies are based in Mumbai, 4 in Ahmedabad and one in each of Noida, New Delhi, Bengaluru and Kolkata.
With $202 billion, energy giant Reliance Industries is the most valuable company ranked at followed by Tata Consultancy Services with $139 billion valuation and HDFC Bank with $97 billion valuation. (Read More)
₹11 to ₹120: Multibagger penny stock gives 1100% return in 10 years
Shri Keshav Cements And Infra shares as the small-cap stock has surged from around ₹11 to ₹120 apiece levels in the last one decade, delivering to the tune of 1100 per cent return to its positional investors. The stock has been trading sideways for the last one month, but in year-to-date (YTD) time, it has doubled its shareholders' money by delivering more than 100 per cent return in 2022.
The BSE listed stock has remained sideways for last one month but in last six months, it has risen from around ₹108 to ₹120 apiece levels, delivering around 12 per cent return in this time. In YTD time, this multibagger small-cap stock has surged from around ₹60 to ₹120 apiece levels, doubling investors money in less than one year time. (Read More)
Stocks to Watch: Paytm, Dalmia, Jaypee, ICICI Bank, Tata Motors, HCL Tech, Kirloskar Brothers, Macrotech Developers, BGR Energy Systems, Godrej Agrovet, HCL Tech and HOEC
NSE maintains Delta Corp, Bhel, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals, and Punjab National Bank stocks on the list of banned securities under the F&O segment for Tuesday trading as they have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit. (Read More)
BGR Energy Systems bags orders worth ₹330 crore from India Oil
BGR Energy Systems on Monday said it has bagged orders worth ₹330 crore from Indian Oil Corporation Ltd for civil and structural works at Panipat Refinery Project Complex.
The contract is valued at ₹330 crore excluding GST (Goods and Services Tax) and the contract completion period is 18 months, according to a regulatory filing.
The company has secured orders from Indian Oil Corporation Ltd for construction of civil and structural works in Panipat, Haryana, the filing added. (PTI)
Oil up $2/bbl on supply risks amid ongoing Keystone outage
Oil prices settled up about $2 a barrel on Monday on supply jitters, as a key pipeline supplying the United States closed and Russia threatened a production cut even as China's loosening COVID-19 restrictions bolstered the fuel demand outlook. Brent crude futures settled at $77.99 a barrel, gaining $1.89 or 2.5%. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude settled at $73.17 a barrel, rising $2.15, or 3%. (Read More)
ICICI Bank raises ₹5,000 crore via bonds
Private sector ICICI Bank on Monday said it has raised ₹5,000 crore through bonds to fund business growth.
The bank has allotted 50,000 senior unsecured redeemable long-term bonds in the nature of debentures aggregating to ₹5,000 crore on a private placement basis, the date of the allotment being December 12, 2022, it said in a regulatory filing.
The bonds are redeemable at the end of 7 years (redemption date being December 12, 2029), it said.
There are no special rights or privileges attached to the bonds, it added. (PTI)
Tata Motors approves partial divestment possibility in TTL
Tata Motors' board has accorded in -the principle to the company to consider partial divestment of its stake in Tata Technologies, which is due to go public In the current fiscal year (FY23) .
The Company said in the filing that," ...it will make further announcements of all material developments relating to IPO, as and when required, as per SEBI LODR Regulations and other applicable laws."
TTL's IPO makes it the first time in 18 years for a Tata Group entity to list, after TCS' public offering in 2004. (Read More)
Dalmia Bharat to buy Jaypee’s cement assets at ₹5,666 cr enterprise value
Debt-laden Jaypee Group has agreed to sell its cement business to Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd at an enterprise value of ₹5,666 crore, the company said. Jaypee has been trying to reduce debt after State Bank of India initiated insolvency proceedings against it for failing to settle dues of ₹6,892 crore.
It has signed a binding framework agreement with Dalmia to sell its cement, clinker, and power plants, which have a cement capacity of 9.4 million tonnes per annum (mtpa), clinker capacity of 6.7 mt, and thermal power capacity of 280MW. “JAL, the flagship firm, is taking steps to reduce debt and repay lenders to meet commitments on a proactive basis," said Manoj Gaur, executive chairman of JAL. “In this regard, JAL divested over 20 mtpa cement capacity in favour of UltraTech Cement in 2014 and 2017, while selling a controlling stake of over 2 mtpa cement capacity to Dalmia in 2015." (Read More)
Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends 2 stocks to buy today — December 13
Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher has recommended two stocks to buy today. Here we list out full details below:
1] RCF: Buy at ₹135, target ₹141, stop loss ₹132; and
2] Apollo Hospitals: Buy at ₹4742, target ₹4850, stop loss ₹4680. (Read More)
Landmark Cars IPO opens today: GMP, review, other details. Apply or not?
The initial public offering (IPO) of Landmark Cars Limited is going to hit primary markets today and subscription for the public issue will remain open for bidders till 15th December 2022. The auto dealer company aims to raise 552 crore from its public offer out of which ₹402 crore is reserved for OFS (offer for sale). The auto company has fixed Landmark Cars IPO price band at ₹481 to ₹506 per equity share.
Meanwhile, shares of Landmark Cars Limited are available in the grey market. According to market observers, shares of Landmark Cars Limited are available at a premium of ₹31 in the grey market today. (Read More)
Kirloskar Brothers shareholders reject resolution of forensic audit
The shareholders of Kirloskar Brothers Ltd (KBL)have rejected a resolution pertaining to a forensic audit in the affairs of the company, a stock exchange filing said on Monday.
On December 8, Kirloskar Brothers Ltd has called for an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) of its shareholders to consider and approve forensic audit of the affairs of the company by an external agency
As per the filing, 63.99% of the shareholders voted against the resolution while 36.01% were in favour of the resolution proposed by Kirloskar Industries Ltd. (Read More)
India's retail inflation eases to within RBI target but industrial activity contracts
India's retail inflation, which is measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), eased sharply to an 11-month low of 5.88% on an annual basis in November from 6.77% in October 2022 amid cooling global commodity prices and higher borrowing costs. The number came within the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) tolerance band of 2-6% for the first time this year.
The Central Government has mandated the RBI to maintain retail inflation at 4% with a margin of 2% on either side for a five-year period ending March 2026.
Separately, the factory output, measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), contracted 4% in October, data released by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI) showed today.
"While the IIP posted a deeper-than-expected contraction, mirroring the anaemic performance of exports, this chiefly reflects holidays during the festive period. The YoY growth of most available high-frequency indicators improved in November 2022 relative to October 2022, partly reflecting the subdued base owing to the relatively late onset of the festive season in 2021 vis-à-vis 2022," the ICRA Chief Economist said. (Read More)
Wall Street rises on Monday ahead of year's last barrage of rate hikes
Stocks closed higher Monday as Wall Street kicked off a busy week when central banks are likely to unload the year’s final barrage of interest-rate hikes meant to drive down the world’s painfully high inflation.
The S&P 500 rallied 1.4%, trimming its loss for the year to 16.3%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.6% and the Nasdaq composite gained 1.3%. Small company stocks also rose, pushing the Russell 2000 index 1.2% higher. The indexes are coming off their first weekly loss in three weeks.
The gains were widespread, with more than 90% of stocks in the benchmark S&P 500 index closing higher. Treasury yields rose broadly.
The market rally comes ahead of a key inflation report on Tuesday and a meeting of policymakers at the Federal Reserve, after which investors expect the Fed to announce Wednesday its last rate hike of the year following a blitzkrieg that began in March. (AP)