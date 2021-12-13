Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty hints at positive start for Indian indices

About 20 central banks are due to hold meetings this week, including the Fed, the European Central Bank and the Bank of England. Those decisions have the potential to stir market swings.
13 Dec 2021, 08:34:23 AM IST
Sterlite may enter power storage biz
Sterlite Power Transmission Ltd will consider entering the power storage business, a top company executive said, joining a bunch of aspirants eyeing the fledgling sector as rising power demand and generation open up new business prospects.
“We would evaluate that (storage business) because it is quite natural for transmission companies to be in a sector like that," chief executive and managing director Pratik Agarwal said in an interview, adding that in Australia and US states such as California and Arizona, storage is seen as a grid element.
13 Dec 2021, 08:11:49 AM IST
Talace seeking ₹23,000 crore loan from Air India lenders: report
Tata Sons-promoted Talace Pvt Ltd is seeking a ₹23,000 crore, one-year loan at near sovereign rates to fund the acquisition of flag carrier Air India and its initial operating costs, according to a media report.
Tata proposes to raise an unrated, unsecured, general-purpose loan from Air India's existing lenders at an annual interest rate of 4-5%.
13 Dec 2021, 08:08:38 AM IST
Oil rises on optimism Omicron impact will be limited on fuel demand
Oil prices rose on Monday, extending gains from last Friday, helped by growing optimism that the Omicron coronavirus variant's impact will be limited on global economic growth and fuel demand.
Brent futures climbed 53 cents, or 0.7%, to $75.68 a barrel, after rising 1% on Friday.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) gained 69 cents, or 1.0%, to $72.36 a barrel, following a 1% increase in the previous session.
13 Dec 2021, 08:05:46 AM IST
Stocks to Watch
Shares of RIL, ONGC, Vedanta, Lupin, among others, will be in focus today.
Tega Industries will make its debut on stock exchanges today. The IPO was subscribed 219 times by the end of the bidding, making it one of the most successful issues of this year.
13 Dec 2021, 08:04:31 AM IST
US inflation surged to 40-year high in November
US consumer prices rose last month at a rate not seen in nearly 40 years, the government reported Friday.
The Labor Department's consumer price index (CPI) jumped 6.8% compared to November of last year, its biggest gain since June 1982 as prices for gasoline, used cars, rent, food and other goods continued to climb.
While the report contained signs that the inflation wave may be reaching a crest, it nonetheless poses a political liability for the US president, with the Republican opposition using it to argue against his economic policies.
13 Dec 2021, 08:02:35 AM IST
SGX Nifty futures traded at 17,688.50, up 0.82%
13 Dec 2021, 07:44:34 AM IST
Asian stocks rise on hope of resilient economic recovery
Asian stocks and U.S. equity futures rose Monday on hopes that the global economic recovery can weather the omicron virus variant as well as tighter central bank policies to fight elevated inflation.
Shares climbed in Japan, Australia and South Korea. S&P 500 futures were in the green after the gauge closed at a record high Friday following a U.S. inflation print that was high but in line with expectations.
The Federal Reserve on Wednesday is expected to speed up stimulus withdrawal, and perhaps open the door to earlier interest-rate hikes in 2022 if price pressures stay near a four-decade peak.
Japan’s Topix index rose 0.6%, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index advanced 0.4%, South Korea’s Kospi index gained 0.6%, and Hang Seng Index futures rose 0.4% earlier.
Wall Street advanced on Friday, with the S&P 500 at an all-time closing high. The inflation reading was in line with consensus estimates even as consumer prices were the higher in nearly four decades. All three major U.S. stock indexes gained.
The S&P 500 rose 44.57 points to 4,712.02, a new high. The Dow gained 216.30 points to 35,970.99. The tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 113.23 points to 15,630.60.
