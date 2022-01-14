Market LIVE Updates: Indices may open down tailing SGX Nifty; RIL, HCL Tech eyed

Indian share indices may open lower tracking global markets. Asian stocks dropped Friday tracking US markets after a raft of Federal Reserve officials signaled they will combat inflation aggressively and the Nasdaq 100 fell to its lowest level since October.
14 Jan 2022, 08:26 AM IST
Vedanta puts $12 billion price tag on BPCL
Vedanta Group is willing to spend $12 billion to acquire India’s state-owned refiner Bharat Petroleum Corp., an asset sale that’s among the nation’s biggest and which has faced delays in completion.
“We’re not going to bid aggressively, but we will put the right price," billionaire chairman Anil Agarwal said in an interview to Bloomberg in Riyadh on Wednesday. “The market cap of the company is about $11 billion to $12 billion, so this is the amount of investment we’re looking at."
14 Jan 2022, 08:16 AM IST
Stocks to Watch: Reliance, Mindtree, Tata Motors, HCL Tech
Besides Reliance, Mindtree, Tata Motors, HCL Tech, the stocks in news today are Titan, Wespun Enterprises and GTPL.
14 Jan 2022, 08:08 AM IST
Merchandise exports rise 39% in December
India’s merchandise exports surged 39% to $37.8 billion in December from $27.22 billion in the year-earlier, government data said. Imports also rose by 39% to $59.48 billion.
India’s overall exports (merchandise and services combined) in December are estimated to be $57.87 billion, a 25% growth from a year earlier and 23% over the pre-pandemic month of December 2019, the government said in a statement on Thursday.
14 Jan 2022, 07:32 AM IST
Asian stocks drop
Asian stocks dropped Friday after a raft of Federal Reserve officials signaled they will combat inflation aggressively and the Nasdaq 100 fell to its lowest level since October. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index dropped 1.48%; Topix slid 1.4% and Kospi declined 0.7%
14 Jan 2022, 07:16 AM IST
US stocks slip overnight
Nervous global stock markets fell on Thursday after the highest US inflation reading in nearly 40 years kept concerns about price pressures and monetary policy risks alive.
The S&P 500 lost 0.64%, the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.45%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed.