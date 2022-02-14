Stock Market LIVE: Sensex falls 1,300 pts, Nifty gives up 17K on Ukraine crisis

Share Markets LIVE Updates: Indian indices opened in the red on Monday, in line with global peers. Investors were cautious tensions in Ukraine rippled through markets and spurred safe-haven demand. At open, Sensex fell 1,197.86 points to 56955.06, while Nifty was down 2% at 17026.80
Global equities look skittish at the start of the week as tensions rise over Russia’s military buildup near Ukraine and the US warning an invasion may be imminent. This comes amid high inflation and the prospect of aggressive Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes to tame it.
14 Feb 2022, 09:39:14 AM IST
Nity slips below 17,000
14 Feb 2022, 09:34:27 AM IST
Jio Platforms, SES in JV for satellite-based broadband services
Mukesh Ambani-owned Jio Platforms Ltd, and SES, a leading global satellite-based content connectivity solutions provider, on Monday announced setting up a joint venture – Jio Space Technology Limited – to deliver the next generation scalable and affordable broadband services in India leveraging satellite technology.
In a filing to the exchanges, Reliance Industries, parent of Jio, said that JPL and SES will own 51% and 49% equity stake in the joint venture, respectively. The joint venture will use multi-orbit space networks that is a combination of geostationary (GEO) and medium earth orbit (MEO) satellite constellations capable of delivering multi-gigabit links and capacity to enterprises, mobile backhaul and retail customers across the length and breadth of India and neighbouring regions.
Oil prices jump more than 1% to 7-year highs on supply jitters
Oil prices on Monday hit their highest in more than seven years on fears that a possible invasion of Ukraine by Russia could trigger U.S. and European sanctions that would disrupt exports from the world's top producer in an already tight market.
Brent crude futures was at $95.56 a barrel, up $1.12, or 1.2%, after earlier hitting a peak of $96.16, the highest since October 2014. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose $1.28, or 1.4%, to $94.38 a barrel, hovering near a session-high of $94.94, the loftiest since September 2014.
Comments from the United States about an imminent attack by Russia on Ukraine have rattled global financial markets.
Russia could invade Ukraine at any time and might create a surprise pretext for an attack, the United States said on Sunday.
14 Feb 2022, 08:04:58 AM IST
TVS Supply Chain Solutions files for ₹2,000 crore IPO
TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd on Sunday filed draft papers with the market regulator for an initial share sale through which the logistics arm of diversified TVS group will seek to raise ₹2,000 crore of fresh capital, while some existing shareholders will also pare their stakes.
TVS Supply Chain Solutions is part of the TVS Mobility Group that comprises four business verticals—supply chain solutions, manufacturing, auto dealership and aftermarket sales and service. It offers customized solutions to customers to enable agile and efficient supply chains at large scale. The company operates in more than 25 countries, catering to more than 60 ‘Fortune Global 500 2021’ clients in the first half of this financial year through March, according to the draft initial public offering (IPO) document.
The IPO will consist of a fresh issue of equity shares totalling up to ₹2,000 crore and a secondary share sale of up to 59.48 million shares.
14 Feb 2022, 08:03:56 AM IST
Gold perched near 3-month peak as Ukraine tensions spur demand
Gold prices held their ground on Monday near a three-month high touched in the previous session, as lingering concerns surrounding Ukraine kept the metal's safe-haven appeal intact.
Spot gold was steady at $1,859.16 per ounce on Monday. In the previous session, bullion prices hit the highest since November 19 at $1,865.15, in their biggest daily gain since mid-October.
U.S. gold futures rose 0.9% to $1,859.00 per ounce.
14 Feb 2022, 07:55:09 AM IST
Govt to sell 5% in LIC in mother of all IPOs
The government aims to raise about ₹75,000 crore by selling a 5% stake in Life Insurance Corp. of India (LIC) through India’s largest-ever initial public offering, in what is expected to test investor appetite amid a volatile market.
According to the draft IPO documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), the government will sell 316.25 million shares through an offer for sale (OFS). (Read here)
Coal India, Eicher Motors, Grasim Industries, SpiceJet, Adani Enterprises, Adani Wilmar, Future Retail, Jet Airways, Manappuram Finance, PC Jeweller, Spandana Sphoorty Financial are among the 989 companies that will announce their quarterly earnings on 14 February.
14 Feb 2022, 07:47:37 AM IST
SGX Nifty indicates lower opening for Indian benchmark
SGX Nifty futures were down 216.50 points or 1.25% at 17,137.50 in early deals on Monday.
14 Feb 2022, 07:45:57 AM IST
Asian stocks follow US peers lower as Ukraine tensions rise
Stocks slid Monday and crude oil extended a rally as geopolitical risks over Ukraine rippled through global markets, spurring demand for havens such as sovereign debt.
An Asia-Pacific equity index fell over 1%, with markets from Japan to China and Hong Kong -- which is grappling with a Covid outbreak -- in the red. Energy stocks bucked the trend, climbing as oil added to an eight-week winning run.
S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures wavered after sharp Wall Street losses Friday.
Japan’s Topix index fell 2%, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index added 0.1%, South Korea’s Kospi was down 2.1%, Hang Seng lost 1.5%, and Shanghai Composite Index declined 0.4%.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint.
Download
our App Now!!