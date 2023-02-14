Stock Market LIVE: Indices expect steady start as SGX Nifty trades in green

14 Feb 2023, 07:57 AM IST
Rupee falls 12 paise to close at 82.70 against US dollar
The rupee fell by 12 paise to close at 82.70 against the US currency on Monday, weighed down by muted trend in domestic equities.
However, sustained inflow of foreign funds into the domestic equity market resisted the fall in the Indian currency, forex traders said.
At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 82.68 against the greenback, and fell to an intra-day low of 82.77. It finally settled at 82.70, down 12 paise over its previous close.
In the previous session on Friday, the rupee settled at 82.58 against the dollar.
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.24 per cent lower at 103.38.
According to Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst at LKP Securities, rupee traded weak as the strength of the dollar index kept pressure on global currencies including rupee. (PTI)
14 Feb 2023, 07:57 AM IST
Crypto’s Work With Hedge Funds Faces Scrutiny Under US Regulator Proposal
Hedge funds, private equity firms and pension funds could have a tougher time working with many crypto firms under a draft proposal from a top US regulator, according to people familiar with the matter.
Rule changes that the US Securities and Exchange Commission plans to propose Wednesday would in effect make it harder for crypto firms to be “qualified custodians" — a designation that allows companies to hold client assets for money managers, said the people who asked not to be identified because the details haven’t yet been released. It’s unclear what specific change the agency may seek to those regulations.
A representative for the SEC declined to comment.
The SEC’s plans would be Washington’s latest move aimed at curtailing risks crypto might pose to the broader financial system. Regulators have taken an increasingly aggressive stance after a series of spectacular failures in 2022 that included digital-asset exchange FTX and crypto broker Voyager Digital. (Bloomberg)
14 Feb 2023, 07:41 AM IST
Inflation breaches RBI tolerance level on high food prices
Retail inflation in January accelerated to the fastest in three months, exceeding the Reserve Bank of India’s upper tolerance band of 6%, defying hopes that price pressures would decelerate.
Inflation based on the consumer price index (CPI) hardened to 6.52% in January, after declining to a one-year low level of 5.72% in December, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on Monday.
The unexpected surge in headline inflation, led by a spike in food prices, has raised the likelihood of further tightening of monetary policy in April, with economists estimating inflation to remain over the 6% mark over the coming months due to sticky core inflation. Core inflation, which excludes volatile components such as food and energy prices, remained over the 6% mark, touching a multi-year high of 6.2% in January. (Read More)
14 Feb 2023, 07:33 AM IST
Nykaa Q3 profit plunges 71% to ₹8.48 crore
Beauty and fashion firm FSN E-Commerce Ventures, which operates under the Nykaa brand, posted a 70.75 per cent drop in consolidated profit to ₹8.48 crore for the third quarter ended December, mainly on account of investment in retail stores.
The company had reported a net profit of ₹29 crore in the same period a year ago.
The revenue from operations, however, increased by about 33 per cent to ₹1,462.82 crore from ₹1,098.3 crore in the December 2021 quarter.
Nykaa's Executive Chairperson, MD, and CEO Falguni Nayar said the company is focussing on improving EBITDA (operational profit) margin.
"Beyond EBITDA we call it investment that we are making for the future. One of the big costs is lease and rental. We are investing and rolling out physical stores. That is being taken by us as an operational cost. We are also looking to acquire 7 million (70 lakh) new customers. All that is being funded by operational cost," Nayar said.
The company scaled up its SuperStore to 92,415 transacting retailers across more than 650 cities with 180 brands listed as of December 31, 2022.
14 Feb 2023, 07:28 AM IST
Hindenburg fallout: Adani hires Grant Thornton for independent audits, says report
Adani Group has appointed accountancy firm Grant Thornton for independent audits of some of its companies in a bid to discredit claims by short-seller Hindenburg Research that have battered its stocks and bonds, two people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
The appointment marks the first major effort by Adani Group to defend itself in the wake of a Jan. 24 report by Hindenburg that accused it of improper use of offshore tax havens and stock manipulation.
The conglomerate, led by billionaire Gautam Adani, has strongly denied the allegations but investors remain concerned. Shares in the group's seven listed subsidiaries have cumulatively lost about $120 billion in market value in the last three weeks. (Read More)
14 Feb 2023, 07:27 AM IST
Wall Street ends higher on Monday as investors eye US January inflation data
Wall Street rose Monday as traders made their final moves ahead of a report that could show whether inflation is cooling in the right way or setting the market up for worse pain.
The S&P 500 climbed 1.1% in anticipation of Tuesday’s report on inflation at the consumer level across the country. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 376.66 points, or 1.1%, while the Nasdaq composite rose 1.5%.
Stocks were coming off their worst week in nearly two months, the latest stumble for a market that has struggled for more than a year on worries about high inflation and the Federal Reserve’s response to it. The Fed has aggressively hiked rates to their highest level since 2007 to drive down the worst inflation in generations. High rates can stamp out inflation, but they do so at the risk of sending the economy into a sharp recession and dragging on investment prices.
Economists expect Tuesday’s report to show inflation slowed to 6.2% in January. That would be down from 6.5% a month before and from a peak of more than 9% in the summer. Perhaps more important than the overall number is what the data show specifically about prices for services outside of the housing, such as haircuts or airfares. Inflation has remained stubbornly high there when it’s started to come down in other areas. (AP)