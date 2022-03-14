Market LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates positive start for Indian indices

14 Mar 2022, 08:59 AM IST
Gold falls as stronger yields, risk appetite dent appeal
Gold prices fell on Monday, dragged by firmer U.S. Treasury yields and improved risk appetite on hopes of peace between Russia and Ukraine.
14 Mar 2022, 08:55 AM IST
FPIs continue selling frenzy, offloads ₹45,608 crore so far in Mar; Know why?
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) selling bias continued in March as well in Indian markets. FPIs outflow is highest in just 11 days of March than compared to the previous two months of this year. However, FPIs have been on a selling spree for the past sixth months in a row. Majority of the selling is carried in the equities market for the third month straight this year, while overseas investors are net sellers in the debt market for a second consecutive month.
14 Mar 2022, 08:45 AM IST
Day trading guide for Monday
6 stocks to buy today — 14th March
14 Mar 2022, 08:38 AM IST
Stock market today: Factors to drive Sensex, Nifty. Key levels to watch
Extending gains for fourth straight day, equities edged up on Friday with Nifty 50 index closing 0.21% higher at 16,630, while the BSE Sensex rose 0.15% to 55,550 points. Both the indexes gained more than 2% for the week, logging their first weekly gain in five.
14 Mar 2022, 08:25 AM IST
India's NSE plans new exchange for spot gold
India's National Stock Exchange (NSE) said on Saturday it planned to set up a new domestic spot gold exchange that would bring more efficiency and transparency to bullion pricing.
NSE will create the exchange together with the India Bullion and Jewellers Association, which represents industry members in the world's second largest consumer of the precious metal.
The new bourse will be overseen by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), the country's market regulator, it added.
14 Mar 2022, 08:15 AM IST
Yen slides to five-year lows at start of busy week for central banks
The yen slid to a new five-year low on Monday, ahead of a bumper week of central bank meetings around the world which will almost certainly reaffirm the Bank of Japan's position as one of the last dovish central banks standing.
Also weighing on the yen and fellow safe haven the Swiss franc, were hopes for progress in Russian-Ukraine peace talks, after the U.S. Deputy Secretary of State said Russia is showing signs it might be willing to have substantive negotiations over Ukraine.
14 Mar 2022, 08:06 AM IST
Oil prices fall, continuing downward trend from last week
Oil prices fell on Sunday at the start of the session, extending last week's decline, as a U.S. official said Russia was showing signs it might be willing to have substantive negotiations over Ukraine.
Brent crude futures fell $1.82, or 1.6%, to $110.85 a barrel by 6:47 p.m. ET (2247 GMT). WTI crude futures fell $2.41, or 2.2%, to $106.92 a barrel.
Russia's invasion of Ukraine in late February, which Moscow calls a "special operation," has roiled energy markets globally. Brent last week was down 4.8% after hitting $139.13 on March 7. U.S. crude recorded a weekly drop of 5.7% after touching a high of $130.50 on March 7. Both contracts last touched those price peaks in 2008.
14 Mar 2022, 07:55 AM IST
Tokyo stocks open higher with eyes on Ukraine
Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday after sharp drops in the previous session as investors remained cautious over uncertainties linked to the war in Ukraine.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.84 percent, or 211.58 points, at 25,374.36 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.78 percent, or 14.00 points, at 1,813.54.
"Since Japanese shares fell on Friday, followed by drops on Wall Street, today's trade will likely stay within a narrow range," said senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama of Monex.
"The market remains sensitive to the Ukraine crisis," he added.
Questions related to the US Federal Reserve's monetary policy are also weighing on the market, analysts said.
14 Mar 2022, 07:43 AM IST
Treasuries rout extends with Fed hike looming, five-year tops 2%
Treasuries fell Monday to extend a severe selloff that last week delivered losses equivalent to their interest payments over the past year.
Five-year yields rose six basis points to surpass 2% for the first time since May 2019, while 10-year yields climbed a similar amount to 2.05%.
Yields across the curve are at or near multi-year highs thanks to accelerating inflation and an imminent global shift toward restrictive monetary policy.
14 Mar 2022, 07:41 AM IST
Shares up as oil slips on hopes for Ukraine talks
Asian shares advanced and oil slipped on Monday on hopes for progress in Russian-Ukraine peace talks even as fighting raged on, while bond markets braced for rate rises in the United States and UK this week.
While Russian missiles hit a large Ukrainian base near the border with Poland on Sunday, both sides gave their most upbeat assessment yet of prospects for talks.
Just the chance of peace saw S&P 500 stock futures add 0.7%, while Nasdaq futures rose 0.6%.
Japan's Nikkei rose 1.1%, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan inched up 0.1% after sliding almost 4% last week.
Bonds remained under pressure having taken a beating last week as surging commodity prices looked set to boost inflation yet further, with yields on 10-year Treasuries rising three basis points early Monday to 2.03%.
Notably, a key measure of U.S. inflation expectations climbed to 3% and near record highs.
That merely cemented expectations the Federal Reserve would lift rates by 25 basis points at its policy meeting this week and signal more to come through members' "dot plot" forecasts.
14 Mar 2022, 07:29 AM IST
US equity futures climb as crude oil retreats
U.S. equity futures rose Monday amid a dip in crude oil as traders weighed inflation risks from commodity-supply disruptions triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 contracts gained along with Australian shares. Investors were parsing efforts at diplomacy to tackle the conflict, as well as comments from a U.S. official that Russia asked China for military equipment.
Last week’s plunge in U.S.-listed Chinese shares threatens to sap the mood in Hong Kong. The Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index sank 10% on Friday to the lowest level since September 2015.
A dollar gauge and the yen slipped, while the euro edged up. The Russian ruble was indicated slightly stronger versus the greenback. Gold retreated further from $2,000 an ounce.
The Federal Reserve on Wednesday is expected to begin a cycle of interest-rate increases with a 25 basis-points move, seeking to tame price pressures. Inflation was already high before the war in Ukraine, and the isolation of resource-rich Russia in retribution, further stoked commodity costs.