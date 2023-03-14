Stock Market Today: Indices expect muted start; SGX Nifty trades flat

Bank stocks globally remain under pressure but other sectors rose on hopes the bloodletting will force the Fed to take it easier on the hikes to interest rates that are shaking the economy. Domestically, retail inflation dipped marginally to 6.44% in February, which is above the RBI's upper tolerance level of 6% for the second straight month
14 Mar 2023, 07:30 AM IST
Divgi TorqTransfer Systems IPO listing date today. Experts expect positive debut
Divgi TorqTransfer Systems IPO listing date has been announced on 14th March 2023 i.e. today. As per the information available on BSE website, the equity shares of Divgi TorqTransfer Systems Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the exchange in the list of 'B' group of securities on 14th March 2023. Divgi TorqTransfer Systems IPO listing will take place in special pre-open session.
According to stock market experts, Divgi TorqTransfer Systems' share price will have a positive debut on Dalal Street today as they believe that the company has stable financials and impressive growth margins. However, they said that the current weakness in the secondary market may affect the listing prospects of Divgi TorqTransfer Systems shares. Asked about Divgi TorqTransfer Systems IPO listing price, experts said that the stock may list above ₹600 per share levels. (Read More)
14 Mar 2023, 07:28 AM IST
Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends 3 stocks to buy today
Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today, here we list out full details in regard to those intraday stocks:
1] McDowell: Buy at ₹754, target ₹784, stop loss ₹742;
2] VRL Logistics: Buy at ₹600, target ₹625, stop loss ₹590; and
3] Apollo Hospitals: Buy at ₹4345, target ₹4470, stop loss ₹4280. (Read More)
14 Mar 2023, 07:24 AM IST
India's retail inflation eases to 6.44% in Feb, but remains above RBI's target band
India's retail inflation edged down slightly to 6.44 per cent in February from January's three-month high of 6.52 per cent, according to the data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on Monday.
However, the inflation print stayed above the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) upper tolerance level of 6 per cent for second straight month. This may prompt the monetary authority to weigh an increase in borrowing costs to the highest level in seven years. (Read More)
14 Mar 2023, 07:23 AM IST
Bank stocks tumble in Wall Street on Monday; others rise on hopes for easier rates
Bank stocks tumbled Monday on worries about what's next to break, following the second- and third-largest bank failures in U.S. history. But many other stocks rose on hopes the bloodletting will force the Federal Reserve to take it easier on the hikes to interest rates that are shaking Wall Street and the economy.
The S&P 500 dipped 0.2% after whipsaw trading, where it careened from an early loss of 1.4% to a midday gain of nearly that much. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 90 points, or 0.3%, while the Nasdaq composite rose 0.4%.
The sharpest drops again came from banks and other financial companies. Investors are worried that a relentless rise in interest rates meant to get inflation under control are approaching a tipping point and maybe cracking the banking system.
The U.S. government announced a plan late Sunday meant to shore up confidence in the banking industry following the collapses of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank since Friday.
Some investors are calling for the Fed to make cuts to interest rates soon to stanch the bleeding. Rate cuts often act like steroids for the stock market.
The wider expectation, though, is that the Fed will likely pause or at least hold off on accelerating its rate hikes at its next meeting later this month. (AP)