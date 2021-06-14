OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Live Blog >Market LIVE Update: SGX Nifty indicates negative opening for Indian indices
LIVE UPDATES

Market LIVE Update: SGX Nifty indicates negative opening for Indian indices

Stock market today: Indian indices expected to open lower.Premium
Stock market today: Indian indices expected to open lower.
4 min read . Updated: 14 Jun 2021, 08:57 AM IST Ishaan Mital

  • Stock Market LIVE Update: The Sensex, Nifty are set to open lower on Monday, based on indications from the SGX Nifty which was down 0.29% at 7:20 am

Indian indices may open lower on Monday. While most Asian markets will remain closed for trade on Monday, Japan's Nikkei index surged at market open. All eyes are on the meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee this week

14 Jun 2021, 08:57:39 AM IST

Amara Raja founder chairman to step down

Amara Raja Batteries' founder chairman Ramachandra Galla has decided not to seek reappointment after 36 years at the helm. He will be succeeded by vice chairman Jayadev Galla. The company has announced an ‘Energy and Mobility’ strategy. It has announced expansion of the lead acid batteries business and the establishment of a new energy SBU encompassing lithium cell and battery pack, EV chargers, energy storage systems, advanced home energy solutions and related products and services.

14 Jun 2021, 08:46:26 AM IST

Cadila Healthcare gets tentative USFDA nod for Brivaracetam tablets

Cadila Healthcare Ltd said it has received tentative approval from USFDA for Brivaracetam tablets. Brivaracetam is used to treat partial-onset of seizures (epilepsy). The drug will be manufactured at the group’s formulation manufacturing facility at the SEZ, Ahmedabad.

14 Jun 2021, 08:37:01 AM IST

Why Anil Ambani's ADAG group stocks are rising — explained

Anil Ambani companies listed at stock market scaled more than 5% on Friday hitting upper circuit as well. The Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group or ADAG group share Reliance Infra hit its 52-week high on 11 June and gave more than 15% profit to its share holders last week. Similarly, Reliance Naval share price hit upper circuit on Friday giving around 19% return to the shareholders in last five trade sessions. (Read here)

14 Jun 2021, 08:18:49 AM IST

Market outlook

﻿The markets are likely to be rangebound on Monday while trends in SGX Nifty suggest a negative opening of Indian benchmark indices. On Friday, the BSE Sensex ended at 52,474.76, up 174.29 points or 0.33% and the Nifty closed 15,799.35, up 61.60 points or 0.39%.

14 Jun 2021, 08:07:27 AM IST

Price of petrol & diesel in Delhi at ₹96.4/litre & ₹87.28/litre


In Bhopal, petrol at 104.59/litre & diesel at 95.91/litre; in Ladakh petrol at 101.95/litre & diesel at 93.90/litre; in Mumbai petrol at 102.58/litre & diesel at 94.70/litre

14 Jun 2021, 08:05:16 AM IST

Stocks to Watch

Adani Enterprises, Bharat Forge, Coal India, DLF, Ruchi Soya, among other stocks could in the news today. (Read here)

14 Jun 2021, 07:57:56 AM IST

Naftali Bennett sworn in as Israel's new PM

Naftali Bennett was on Sunday sworn in as Israel's new Prime Minister, ending Benjamin Netanyahu's 12-year hold on power and the political uncertainty that gripped the Jewish nation for months after inconclusive elections.

Bennett, the 49-year-old leader of the right-wing Yamina party, took oath of office after the Knesset (Parliament) elected him as the 13th Prime Minister of Israel by approved with a razor-thin majority of 60-59 in the 120-member house. One lawmaker abstained.

His government has 27 ministers, nine of them women. (PTI)

14 Jun 2021, 07:49:23 AM IST

Oil rises above $71 as traders assess rising demand, Iran talks

Oil gained above $71 a barrel as the roll-out of coronavirus vaccines underpins an improved demand outlook in the U.S. and Europe.

West Texas Intermediate advanced 0.4%, after rallying by 1.9% last week to hit the highest level since October 2018. Americans are becoming increasingly comfortable meeting friends, going back to workplaces, and attending large-scale events, according to a CBS News survey, as U.S. daily air travelers topped two million for the first time since the pandemic began. (Bloomberg)

14 Jun 2021, 07:45:17 AM IST

Bitcoin rises 9.8% to $39,035

Bitcoin surged 9.8% to $39,035.47 on Sunday, adding $3,492.71 to its previous close.

Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is up 40.7% from the year's low of $27,734 on 4 Janury.

Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, surged 7% to $2,532.77 on Sunday, adding $165.77 to its previous close.

Tesla Inc. chief executive Elon Musk tweeted on Sunday that the electric carmarker will resume allowing bitcoin transactions when miners who verify transactions use more renewable energy. (Reuters)

14 Jun 2021, 07:25:37 AM IST

Asian markets closed, Japanese stocks rally

Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday, tracking gains on Wall Street, with investors focusing on a Federal Reserve meeting this week.

Trading volumes are expected to be light with a number of holidays in the region including in Australia, China and Hong Kong. U.S. futures were steady after stocks staged a late rally Friday, closing at another record after a choppy day of trading

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.72 percent, or 207.59 points, at 29,156.32 in early trade, while the broader Topix index gained 0.62 percent, or 12.19 points, to 1,966.21.

"The market is closely watching FOMC," Toshikazu Horiuchi, a broker at IwaiCosmo Securities, told AFP, referring to a meeting of the US central bank's Federal Open Market Committee.

S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% as of 8:15 a.m. in Tokyo. The benchmark climbed 0.2% to a record high Friday.

Nikkei 225 futures gained 0.3%.

SGX Nifty was down 0.29%

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout