Market LIVE Update: SGX Nifty indicates negative opening for Indian indices
- Stock Market LIVE Update: The Sensex, Nifty are set to open lower on Monday, based on indications from the SGX Nifty which was down 0.29% at 7:20 am
Indian indices may open lower on Monday. While most Asian markets will remain closed for trade on Monday, Japan's Nikkei index surged at market open. All eyes are on the meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee this week
Amara Raja Batteries' founder chairman Ramachandra Galla has decided not to seek reappointment after 36 years at the helm. He will be succeeded by vice chairman Jayadev Galla. The company has announced an ‘Energy and Mobility’ strategy. It has announced expansion of the lead acid batteries business and the establishment of a new energy SBU encompassing lithium cell and battery pack, EV chargers, energy storage systems, advanced home energy solutions and related products and services.
Cadila Healthcare Ltd said it has received tentative approval from USFDA for Brivaracetam tablets. Brivaracetam is used to treat partial-onset of seizures (epilepsy). The drug will be manufactured at the group’s formulation manufacturing facility at the SEZ, Ahmedabad.
Anil Ambani companies listed at stock market scaled more than 5% on Friday hitting upper circuit as well. The Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group or ADAG group share Reliance Infra hit its 52-week high on 11 June and gave more than 15% profit to its share holders last week. Similarly, Reliance Naval share price hit upper circuit on Friday giving around 19% return to the shareholders in last five trade sessions. (Read here)
The markets are likely to be rangebound on Monday while trends in SGX Nifty suggest a negative opening of Indian benchmark indices. On Friday, the BSE Sensex ended at 52,474.76, up 174.29 points or 0.33% and the Nifty closed 15,799.35, up 61.60 points or 0.39%.
In Bhopal, petrol at ₹104.59/litre & diesel at ₹95.91/litre; in Ladakh petrol at ₹101.95/litre & diesel at ₹93.90/litre; in Mumbai petrol at ₹102.58/litre & diesel at ₹94.70/litre
Adani Enterprises, Bharat Forge, Coal India, DLF, Ruchi Soya, among other stocks could in the news today. (Read here)
Naftali Bennett was on Sunday sworn in as Israel's new Prime Minister, ending Benjamin Netanyahu's 12-year hold on power and the political uncertainty that gripped the Jewish nation for months after inconclusive elections.
Bennett, the 49-year-old leader of the right-wing Yamina party, took oath of office after the Knesset (Parliament) elected him as the 13th Prime Minister of Israel by approved with a razor-thin majority of 60-59 in the 120-member house. One lawmaker abstained.
His government has 27 ministers, nine of them women. (PTI)
Oil gained above $71 a barrel as the roll-out of coronavirus vaccines underpins an improved demand outlook in the U.S. and Europe.
West Texas Intermediate advanced 0.4%, after rallying by 1.9% last week to hit the highest level since October 2018. Americans are becoming increasingly comfortable meeting friends, going back to workplaces, and attending large-scale events, according to a CBS News survey, as U.S. daily air travelers topped two million for the first time since the pandemic began. (Bloomberg)
Bitcoin surged 9.8% to $39,035.47 on Sunday, adding $3,492.71 to its previous close.
Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is up 40.7% from the year's low of $27,734 on 4 Janury.
Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, surged 7% to $2,532.77 on Sunday, adding $165.77 to its previous close.
Tesla Inc. chief executive Elon Musk tweeted on Sunday that the electric carmarker will resume allowing bitcoin transactions when miners who verify transactions use more renewable energy. (Reuters)
Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday, tracking gains on Wall Street, with investors focusing on a Federal Reserve meeting this week.
Trading volumes are expected to be light with a number of holidays in the region including in Australia, China and Hong Kong. U.S. futures were steady after stocks staged a late rally Friday, closing at another record after a choppy day of trading
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.72 percent, or 207.59 points, at 29,156.32 in early trade, while the broader Topix index gained 0.62 percent, or 12.19 points, to 1,966.21.
"The market is closely watching FOMC," Toshikazu Horiuchi, a broker at IwaiCosmo Securities, told AFP, referring to a meeting of the US central bank's Federal Open Market Committee.
S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% as of 8:15 a.m. in Tokyo. The benchmark climbed 0.2% to a record high Friday.
Nikkei 225 futures gained 0.3%.
SGX Nifty was down 0.29%
