Stock Market LIVE updates: Indices set for gap-down start as SGX Nifty falls

14 Jun 2022, 07:48 AM IST
SGX Nifty futures fall over 100 points
Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange fell 117.50 points, or 0.74%, to 15,661.00 in early deals on Tuesday, indicating a negative start for Indian benchmarks.
India's benchmark equity indices slumped over 2.5% on Monday amid a sell-off in global markets. The rupee plunged 20 paise to close at an all-time low of 78.13 against the US dollar, as a lacklustre trend in domestic equities and stronger greenback overseas weighed on investor sentiment.
The Sensex fell 1,456.74 points to end the day at 52,846.70, having touched an intraday low of 52,527.08. The Nifty was down 427.40 points or 2.64% at 15,774.40.
14 Jun 2022, 07:42 AM IST
Asian stocks slide as Wall St tips into bear market
Asian shares tumbled on Tuesday after Wall Street hit a confirmed bear market milestone and bond yields struck a two-decade high on fears aggressive U.S. interest rate hikes would push the world's largest economy into recession.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.9%.
Australian shares S&P/ASX200 sank 5% in early trade, while Japan's Nikkei stock index was down 1.74%. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index slipped 1.44% and China's CSI300 Index was down nearly 1% at open.
US futures steadied in the wake of a three-day rout in the S&P 500 of nearly 9%. Robust earnings from technology bellwether Oracle Corp. lifted battered tech shares in extended US trading.
On the Wall Street on Monday, the S&P 500 fell 151.23 points to 3,749.63 and dropped 21.8% below its record set early this year to put it into what investors call a bear market. The S&P 500 has lost nearly 9% in just three days. That’s its worst such stretch since the earliest days of the coronavirus crash in March 2020.
The Dow lost 876.05, or 2.8%, to 30,516.74 on Monday, and the Nasdaq composite dropped 530.80, or 4.7% to 10,809.23.