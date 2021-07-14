Market LIVE Updates: Indian indices look set for muted start; SGX Nifty flat

Sensex, Nifty may be rangebound on Wednesday after closing higher on Tuesday. All eyes will be on the WPI inflation data and car sales figures for the month of June, due today. Asian markets witnessed a mixed start after the US CPI index led Wall Street indices to close lower. The high inflation rate stoked fears in some quarters of a faster withdrawal of stimulus by the Fed.
Market outlook
Markets are likely to be volatile on Wednesday while trends in SGX Nifty suggest a weak opening of Indian benchmark indices. On Tuesday, the BSE Sensex closed at 52,769.73, up 397.04 points or 0.76%.The Nifty was at 15,812.35, up 119.75 points or 0.76%.
Zomato raises ₹4,196 cr anchor allocation ahead of IPO
Online food delivery platform Zomato on Tuesday said that it has raised ₹4,196 crore from several prominent institutional investors as part of an anchor book allocation, a day ahead of its public offering... Marquee global investors that participated in the anchor book include Government of Singapore, canadian pension funds Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and OMERS, BlackRock Global Funds, T Rowe Price, Fidelity, Aberdeen Global Indian Equity, Baillie Gifford, Steadview Capital, Goldman Sachs, Neuberger Berman, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and Pinebridge Global Funds. (Read here)
Worst violence in years spreads in South Africa as grievances boil over
Crowds clashed with police and ransacked or set ablaze shopping malls in cities across South Africa on Tuesday, with dozens of people reported killed, as grievances unleashed by the jailing of ex-president Jacob Zuma boiled over into the worst violence in years. Protests that followed Zuma's arrest last week for failing to appear at a corruption inquiry have widened into looting and an outpouring of general anger over the hardship and inequality that persist 27 years after the end of apartheid. Poverty has been exacerbated by severe social and economic restrictions aimed at blocking the spread of COVID-19.
Stocks to Watch
Adani Enterprises, Mindtree, PNB Housing, Reliance Infra, among other stocks may be in the news today. ( Read here)
Asian markets witness mixed start
Asian stocks were mixed early Wednesday after Wall Street fell from a record and bond yields rose following a surprise US inflation jump that stirred the debate on how long Federal Reserve policy can stay ultra-loose. Shares fluctuated in Japan, dipped in South Korea and were steady in Australia. US futures were little changed after the S&P 500 slipped for the first time in three trading sessions while the Nasdaq 100 ended little changed. Traders are digesting a release showing the highest US inflation since 2008 as well as mixed earnings from JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Wall Street indices shed gains as US CPI inflation climbs
Stocks retreated from record highs and bond yields rose as investors debated whether the Federal Reserve risks letting inflation get out of hand.
Yields climbed for a third day after the Treasury Department sold $24 billion in 30-year bonds at levels higher than just before its bidding deadline. The benchmark S&P 500 fell for the first time in three trading sessions with JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reporting mixed results as second-quarter earnings season gets under way. A report earlier showed prices paid by US consumers surged in June by the most since 2008, topping all forecasts and showing higher costs associated with the economy’s reopening continue to fuel inflationary pressures. The consumer price index jumped 0.9% in June and 5.4% from the same month last year.
