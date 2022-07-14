Share Market LIVE: Indian indices may open in red as indicated by SGX Nifty

Benchmark Indian indices may open in red tracking global markets that were shaky after a highly anticipated report on US inflation turned out to be even worse than expected boosting bets the Federal Reserve could get more aggressive with its rate tightening move. US equity futures struggled Thursday, while Asian markets were trading mixed
14 Jul 2022, 08:22 AM IST
Stocks to Watch: Mindtree, Tata Power, Infosys, Dabur, JSW Energy and others
ACC, Angel One, GTPL Hathway L&T Infotech, Tata Elxsi, and Tata Steel Long are some of the companies that will also be in focus as they declare their June quarter earnings on Thursday. (Full report)
14 Jul 2022, 08:14 AM IST
Indian markets may remain under pressure on Thursday
Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty may open in the red and remain under pressure amid shaky global markets. Domestic markets reversed their early gains to close lower for the third day on Wednesday due to selling in oil & gas, banking and IT stocks.
The 30-share BSE Sensex declined by 372.46 points or 0.69% to close at 53,514.15, while Nifty 50 ended 0.6% lower at 15,966.65.
14 Jul 2022, 08:02 AM IST
Fed report says inflation ‘substantial’ but signs of moderating
The Federal Reserve said price increases remained “substantial" across the US in recent weeks though some areas saw signs that inflation is cooling, amid indications of a slowdown in demand and rising worries of a recession.
While economic activity “expanded at a modest pace, on balance, since mid-May," several Fed regions “reported growing signs of a slowdown in demand," and some contacts noted “concerns over an increased risk of a recession," the Fed said Wednesday in its Beige Book report, typically published two weeks before each meeting of the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee.
The Fed’s report came hours after another government release showed June consumer prices rose 9.1% from a year earlier, the fastest in more than four decades. (Bloomberg)
14 Jul 2022, 07:51 AM IST
Crude prices near $96 a barrel
Oil fluctuated near $96 a barrel as sizzling US inflation data raised the prospect of more aggressive interest rate hikes, while high gasoline prices are starting to taking their toll on consumption.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for August delivery was at $95.93 a barrel, down 37 cents, or 0.4%, after rising 46 cents in the previous session.
14 Jul 2022, 07:42 AM IST
Asian markets mixed, US futures struggle
Stocks and US equity futures struggled Thursday after sizzling US inflation data hardened expectations for more aggressive Federal Reserve monetary tightening that could lead to a recession.
An Asian share gauge dipped amid declines in China and mixed performance in Japan and Hong Kong. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 contracts shed about 0.5%. Japan’s Topix index added 0.1%; South Korea’s Kospi index dropped 0.3%; Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index added 0.4%; China’s Shanghai Composite index fell 0.4%; Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index shed 0.1%
14 Jul 2022, 07:30 AM IST
Wall Street ends lower overnight
US stocks finished lower on Wednesday as a shockingly hot US inflation report rattled financial markets, boosting bets the Federal Reserve could get even more aggressive with its rate tightening move.
The S&P 500 ended 0.4% lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.7%, while the Nasdaq composite dropped 0.2%, erasing nearly all of an early 2.1% loss.