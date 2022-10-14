Stock Market LIVE: Asian shares hint at stable start; SGX Nifty zooms

14 Oct 2022, 08:29 AM IST
Stocks to Watch: Infosys, Mindtree, Reliance, HDFC Life, Tata Steel, Angel One, Anand Rathi Wealth, Coal India, MTNL, ONGC
Bajaj Auto, Shree Cements, Federal Bank, Tata Elxsi and Oberoi Realty will be in focus as they declare their September quarter earnings today. (Read More)
14 Oct 2022, 08:23 AM IST
Bloodbath in crypto market after hot inflation data; Bitcoin lowest in 3 weeks
Bitcoin is in a bloodbath and the largest cryptocurrency in the world is currently at its lowest level since September 22. Broadly, the cryptocurrency market are in volatility tone due to US inflation which advanced to a 40-year high in September. Since May this year, the correlation between equities and Bitcoin has remained high.
Bitcoin has fallen to as low as $18,319.82 in the intraday trade on CoinMarketCap. The last lowest level of Bitcoin was at the $18,415 level witnessed on September 22 this year. (Read More)
14 Oct 2022, 08:12 AM IST
Gold gains ₹42; silver drops ₹493
Gold prices in the national capital rose by ₹42 to ₹51,255 per 10 grams on Thursday amid a rise in the prices of the precious metal in the international market, according to HDFC Securities.
In the previous trade, the yellow metal had touched ₹51,213 per 10 grams.
However, silver dropped by ₹493 to ₹57,717 per kilogram from ₹58,210 per kg.
In the international market, gold was trading in green at USD 1,672.2 per ounce while silver was down at USD 19.03 per ounce. (PTI)
14 Oct 2022, 08:07 AM IST
Delta Corp, Indiabulls Housing Finance stocks under F&O ban on NSE today
A total of two stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Friday, October 14, 2022, under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as they have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), as per the NSE.
Delta Corp and Indiabulls Housing Finance stocks continue to be a part of the F&O ban list by the stock exchange for today. The NSE updates the list of securities in F&O ban for trade every day. (Read More)
14 Oct 2022, 08:02 AM IST
Abhu Dhabi fund buys stake in Ashish Kacholia-owned multibagger stock that surged 650% in 2 years
Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) — a globally-diversified sovereign wealth fund owned by the Emirate of Abu Dhabi — has bought stake in Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock Gravita India. As per the BSE bulk deals, ADAI has bought 5,56,493 Gravita India share in a bulk deal executed on 7th September 2022. The Abu Dhabi wealth fund bought these shares paying ₹332 apiece. This means the Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock has attracted foreign portfolio investment (FPI) to the tune of ₹18,47,55,676 or ₹18.47 crore. (Read More)
14 Oct 2022, 07:46 AM IST
Irdai grants approval to merger of Exide Life into HDFC Life
Insurance sector regulator Irdai has granted final approval to HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd (HDFC Life) to merge Exide Life into the company.
In January this year, HDFC Life acquired 100% stake in Exide Life Insurance Company from its parent firm Exide Industries for ₹6,687 crore in order to increase its presence in the south India market.
The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai), vide its letter dated October 13, 2022, has given its final approval to the scheme of amalgamation and transfer of life insurance business, HDFC Life said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.
With the transfer of its life insurance business to HDFC Life, Exide Industries acquired 4.12% stake in HDFC Life. (PTI)
14 Oct 2022, 07:44 AM IST
An Adani Group firm may soon have higher rating than the sovereign
An Adani Group company is expected to soon be rated above India's sovereign rating, the group's CFO Jugeshinder (Robbie) Singh told a select group of investors on 10 October in the national capital, according to a PTI report.
The Adani Group CFO further said that an announcement will soon be made of one of the group firms becoming the first Indian firm with all its business in the country, to be rated higher than the sovereign.
However, the company is yet to be named.
The move comes amid lower debt and rapid growth in business for the ports-to-energy conglomerate helmed by Gautam Adani, Asia's richest man.
Most firms including public sector giants are rated at par or below the sovereign rating. (Read More)
14 Oct 2022, 07:40 AM IST
India's Sept oil demand remains robust, 2022 consumption on track: S&P Global Commodity Insights
India's September oil product demand was flat month on month but up on the year by 334,000 b/d on a weak base in the previous year, driven by diesel and petrol consumption, which were up by 179,000 barrels per day (b/d) and 65,000 b/d, respectively, a report said.
Modest growth was also seen for other products such as LPG, kerosene/jet fuel, fuel oil and minor products, except naphtha which declined by 21,000 b/d, according to the research and analysis of S&P Global Commodity Insights.
The report said indicators of mobility remained robust in early October at 24 per cent higher than pre-pandemic levels and 0.9 per cent over September's levels, based on Google data. As per AirNav Radar Box, India's domestic flight travel in early October was 7 per cent below pre-COVID-19 levels, improved by 3 percentage points from September. International travel was down 16 per cent from pre-pandemic levels in early October, unchanged from levels in September. (ANI)
14 Oct 2022, 07:37 AM IST
SIA, Tatas in talks over Vistara-Air India merger
Singapore International Airlines (SIA) on Thursday said it is in talks with the Tata group to explore a potential transaction related to full-service airlines Vistara and Air India, which may include an integration of the two airlines. Currently, Tata group holds a 51% stake in Vistara, while Singapore Airlines owns 49%. The discussions are in line with its multi-hub strategy to secure access to important sources that complement its strong Singapore hub, the airline said. (Read More)
14 Oct 2022, 07:32 AM IST
Mindtree reports 27.5% jump in net profit for Sep quarter
Mid-cap IT services company Mindtree reported 27.5% rise in net profit for the September quarter, despite other income declining 35% to ₹508.7 crore from ₹398.9 crore in the year-ago quarter.
The company has registered 44% growth in its order book on a total contract value (TCV) basis to $518 million during the three-month period, taking its deal value for H1FY23 to over $1 billion for the first time.
Dollar revenue grew 20.6% to $422.1 million in Q2 versus $350.1 million in the year-ago. Rupee revenue was up 31.5% to ₹3,400.4 crore from ₹2,586.2 crore in the year earlier. (Read More)
14 Oct 2022, 07:31 AM IST
Infosys Q2 Results: Profit rises 11%, raises FY23 revenue guidance
India's second top IT company Infosys Ltd has announced its earnings for the second quarter ended September 2022 for the current fiscal or Q2 FY23 on Thursday, after market hours. The company has also announced share buyback worth ₹9,3000 crore along with an interim dividend of ₹16.5 per share. Infosys shares closed about 0.7% lower ahead of its Q2 announcement.
Infosys has hired 40,000 freshers, and the full-year target of 50,000 may go up, the IT services major said while announcing results for the quarter. (Read More)
14 Oct 2022, 07:29 AM IST
Rupee falls 5 paise to close at 82.38 against US dollar
The rupee traded in a narrow range and settled 5 paise lower at 82.38 against the US dollar on Thursday, tracking a muted trend in domestic equities amid weak domestic macroeconomic data.
Besides, risk aversion sentiment among investors weighed on the local unit.
At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee witnessed range-bound trading. It opened at 82.30 against the US dollar, then fell further to close at 82.38, registering a fall of 5 paise over the last close. It was moving in a tight range of 82.25 to 82.42.
On Wednesday, the rupee fell by 12 paise to close at 82.33 against the greenback. (PTI)
14 Oct 2022, 07:28 AM IST
Wall Street rebounds with a vengeance after initial inflation sell-off
Wall Street stock indexes made a dramatic recovery, closing sharply higher after an earlier sell-off on Thursday while the dollar gave up earlier gains as investors poured back into riskier bets after digesting a red-hot U.S. inflation reading that fueled bets for a big Federal Reserve rate hike next month.
Traders reversed course after initially flipping to safety mode when the U.S. Labor Department's consumer prices index (CPI) report showed headline CPI gaining 8.2% annually as rents surged by the most since 1990 and food prices rose. Core CPI, which excludes food and fuel prices, beat forecasts at 6.6%.
The dollar fell against most currencies as investors ended up taking the opposite approach to the market's initial response to the data. The greenback had briefly hit a 32-year peak against the yen of 147.665 before paring gains. [FRX]
On Wall Street, the S&P 500 closed the session up 2.6% after declining 5.7% in the previous six sessions. Earlier Thursday it fell 2.3% to its lowest level since Nov. 2020. (Reuters)