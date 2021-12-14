Market LIVE Updates: Indian indices in the red in pre-open; Vedanta in focus

Share market LIVE updates: Asian stocks followed US peers lower on Tuesday, ahead of key decisions by the Federal Reserve and other central banks and as markets weighed lingering worries over the latest Covid-19 variant
Traders are braced for the Federal Reserve to taper stimulus more quickly and signal an interest-rate liftoff in 2022, both potential economic challenges. The Fed policy decision due Wednesday is among 20 central bank meetings this week that could stir market swings.
14 Dec 2021, 09:06:52 AM IST
Nifty in pre-open
14 Dec 2021, 09:06:20 AM IST
Sensex in pre-open
14 Dec 2021, 09:00:58 AM IST
Vedanta withdraws all petitions against tax dept to settle retrospective tax demand
Vedanta has said that the company and its group entities have withdrawn all their cases over retrospective tax demands from the revenue department to settle a nearly seven-year-old dispute with the government.
Given recent amendments that nullifies the retrospective tax imposed by the Finance Act, 2012, Vedanta and its all-related group entities have taken a step to settle the dispute over a March 11, 2015, order order passed by the deputy commissioner of income tax.
14 Dec 2021, 08:36:51 AM IST
Retail inflation accelerates in to 4.91% in November on high food prices
Retail inflation quickened to a three-month high in November, but remained within the central bank’s target band, giving it room to keep policy rates at a record low for longer to stimulate the economy.
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) accelerated to 4.91% last month from 4.48% in October as food prices rose, offsetting the effect of a cut in fuel taxes, data released by the statistics department on Monday showed. A Reuters survey of economists expected inflation to be higher at 5.10%.
Food prices, which contribute to nearly half of CPI, rose 1.87% in November from 0.85% in the previous month, the data showed.
14 Dec 2021, 08:20:14 AM IST
Shriram to merge all financial services business
Shriram Group will consolidate its financial services businesses under a single entity as part of an expansive restructuring that is expected to lead to exits of Piramal Group and US private equity giant TPG Capital from the group’s unlisted holding firm, Shriram Capital Ltd.
Under the restructuring plan unveiled on Monday, unlisted Shriram Capital will merge with Shriram City Union Finance Ltd and Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd to create the nation’s largest retail finance non-banking financial company (NBFC).
This will result in the exits of Ajay Piramal-led Piramal Group and TPG from Shriram Capital. Both the investors were looking to exit Shriram Capital for the past few years after a failed attempt to merge with IDFC Bank in 2017. IDFC Bank subsequently merged with private lender Capital First, promoted by Warburg Pincus.
14 Dec 2021, 08:16:29 AM IST
New pvt bank branches close void left by shrinking PSB net
India’s private banks are rushing in to fill the void left by the shrinking branch network of state-owned banks that had to rationalize presence and avoid overlaps caused by a spate of mergers.
Public sector banks saw their network of branches start to decline after peaking in the March quarter of 2017 and by September this year, they recorded a net decline of 4,389 branches. Private sector banks, on the other hand, have increased their count by over 7,000 in the same period, showed data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). As of 30 September, public sector banks had 85,166 branches, while private lenders had 34,516 branches. IDBI Bank has been excluded from this count because it earlier used to be a public sector bank and was, in January 2019, classified as a private sector lender after insurance behemoth Life Insurance Corp. Of India (LIC) acquired a majority stake.
“Public sector banks have not been opening many new branches in this phase of consolidation, and at a time when loan growth is low, they did not want to increase operating expenditure," said Asutosh Mishra, head of research (institutional equity) at Ashika Stock Broking.
14 Dec 2021, 08:11:47 AM IST
Oil prices steady on demand concerns over Omicron spread
Oil prices edged higher on Tuesday but price gains were capped due to investor worries about oil demand after renewed restrictions were imposed in Europe and Asia amid a rise in coronavirus cases.
Brent crude oil futures edged higher by 1 cent to $74.40 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 1 cent to $71.30.
Meanwhile, OPEC on Monday raised its world oil demand forecast for the first quarter of 2022 but left its full-year growth prediction steady, saying the Omicron coronavirus variant would have a mild impact as the world gets used to dealing with the pandemic.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said in a monthly report it expects oil demand to average 99.13 million barrels per day (bpd) in the first quarter of 2022, up 1.11 million bpd from its forecast last month.
Anand Rathi Wealth will debut on the stock exchanges today. The ₹660-crore IPO was subscribed 9.78 times, with the issue price band at ₹530-550 per share. The company had raised ₹194 crore from anchor investors.
14 Dec 2021, 08:00:57 AM IST
SGX Nifty futures down 0.8% at 17,331.00
14 Dec 2021, 07:45:20 AM IST
Asian stocks lower ahead of Fed policy; Omicron weighs
Most Asian stocks slipped Tuesday amid caution over economic risks from the Omicron virus strain as well as central bank efforts to rein in elevated inflation. Treasuries and the dollar held gains.
MSCI Inc.’s Asia-Pacific share index fell for a third session, with Chinese technology stocks struggling. Concerns about China’s property sector have also flared anew, and the real-estate downturn likely contributed to a slowdown in the nation’s economic activity in November.
U.S. and European equity contracts edged higher. The S&P 500 on Monday dropped from a record and the technology-heavy Nasdaq 100 underperformed.
Japan’s Topix index rose 0.1%, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.3%, South Korea’s Kospi index fell 0.2%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index index fell 0.9%. and China’s Shanghai Composite fell 0.4%.
Overnight, Wall Street stocks fell ahead of key decisions by the Federal Reserve and other central banks and as markets weighed lingering worries over the latest Covid-19 variant.
After last week's strong performance, stocks spent most of the session in the red as Britain becames the latest to boost its response to the Omicron strain, after becoming the first country to officially announce a fatality from the latest virus mutation.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished down 0.9% at 35,650.95. The broad-based S&P 500 also dropped 0.9% to 4,668.97, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index fell 1.4% to end at 15,413.28.
