Stock Market LIVE: Indices expect strong start as SGX Nifty trades in green

14 Dec 2022, 08:29 AM IST
Bankman-Fried’s Arrest in Bahamas Sets Up US Extradition Fight
At his press conference on charges against Bahamas-based FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, Manhattan US Attorney Damian Williams said the case shows “you can commit fraud in shorts and t-shirts in the sun."
But Williams didn’t address how US authorities plan to get Bankman-Fried back from his tropical locale to face the eight-count indictment unsealed against him Tuesday in New York federal court.
In his first appearance since his arrest Monday evening, Bankman-Fried told a Bahamian judge at an arraignment Tuesday that he wouldn’t waive his right to an extradition hearing. A defense lawyer said Bankman-Fried planned to fight being sent to the US. (Bloomberg)
14 Dec 2022, 08:16 AM IST
BoB proposes to sell its majority stake in Nainital Bank
State-owned Bank of Baroda (BoB) on Tuesday said it plans to sell its majority stake in Nainital Bank.
The board of directors of the bank has approved the divestment of its majority shareholding in Nainital Bank Limited (NBL), and authorised the issuance of an advertisement inviting Expressions of Interest (EOI) through a Preliminary Information Memorandum (PIM) from interested parties (IPs), the lender said in a regulatory filing.
BoB currently holds 98.57 per cent of the total equity share capital of NBL.
Details about the process of the transaction are given in the PIM, which will be published on Wednesday for inviting EOI from bidders, it said. (PTI)
14 Dec 2022, 08:15 AM IST
Sula Vineyards IPO subscribed 59 pc on Day 2 of offer
The initial public offer of Sula Vineyards was subscribed 59 per cent on the second day of subscription on Tuesday.
The IPO received bids for 1,10,99,256 shares against 1,88,30,372 shares on offer, according to data available with the NSE.
The category meant for non-institutional investors got subscribed 45 per cent and the portion for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) received 99 per cent subscription.
The Initial Public Offer (IPO) of up to 26,900,530 equity shares has a price range of ₹340-357 a share.
On Friday, Sula Vineyards said it has raised ₹288 crore from anchor investors. (PTI)
14 Dec 2022, 07:53 AM IST
India-UK FTA negotiations: Goyal meets UK’s secretary of state Kemi Badenoch
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and UK’s Secretary of State Kemi Badenoch met on Tuesday as both countries begin the 6th round of India-UK FTA negotiations. The commerce and industry ministry in a statement said that discussions were carried out on the India-UK FTA negotiations and the range of bilateral trade and economic relations.
The bilateral meeting was followed by the interaction of the two ministers with India and the UK Businesses, the ministry informed. (Read More)
14 Dec 2022, 07:44 AM IST
Penny stock rallies 1,184% in 3 years, Board declares rights issue of ₹49 Cr
With a market valuation of ₹19.12 Cr., Visagar Financial Services Ltd. is a small-cap company that engages in the financial services industry. The company, which was founded on March 1st, 1994, is an NBFC (Non-Banking Financial Company) engaged in financial and investment operations.
The company said today in a stock exchange filing that “This is further to our intimation on the outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company ("Board") dated April 16, 2022, where the issue equity shares of the Company of face value of Rs.1 each ('Equity Shares') was approved by way of a Rights Issue for an amount not exceeding Rs.49.90 crores." (Rupees Forty-Nine Crore and Ninety Lacs) ("Rights Issue"), in accordance with the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made thereunder, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, as amended and other applicable laws." (Read More)
14 Dec 2022, 07:42 AM IST
Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends 2 stocks to buy today
Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher recommends:
- Buy Naukri (Info Edge) at ₹4160 with a stoploss of ₹4100 for a target price of ₹4280
- Buy Bajaj Finance at ₹6620 with a stoploss of ₹6530 for a target price of ₹6800
(Read More)
14 Dec 2022, 07:36 AM IST
Yes Bank to allot shares, warrants to Carlyle Group and Advent International
Private sector lender Yes Bank on Tuesday said its board has approved allotment of 361.61 crore equity shares and 255.97 crore warrants to private equity majors – The Carlyle Group and Advent – following the Reserve Bank of India's nod for the same.
In a stock exchange filing, Yes Bank said, "Allotment of a total of 369,61,55,702 (Three Hundred Sixty Nine Crore Sixty One Lakh Fifty Five Thousand Seven Hundred and Two) equity shares of face value Rs. 2 /- (Rupees Two only) each and 255,97,61,818 (Two Hundred Fifty Five Crore Ninety Seven Lakh Sixty One Thousand Eight Hundred and Eighteen) share warrants convertible into equity shares of face value Rs. 2 /- (Rupees Two only) each on a preferential basis to CA Basque Investments (“Investor I") and Verventa Holdings Limited (“Investor II")." (Read More)
14 Dec 2022, 07:35 AM IST
Tata Power gets shareholders' nod to appoint Rajiv Mehrishi as independent director
Tata Power has received shareholders approval to appoint former Union home secretary Rajiv Mehrishi as an independent director on its board.
The special resolution for the appointment of Mehrishi as an independent director was passed with requisite majority, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday.
Mehrishi is a retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the 1978 batch belonging to the Rajasthan cadre and has a wide experience of over 42 years.
He has served in various key posts in Union and Rajasthan governments. Among other positions, he has served as Union home secretary, was also the 13th Comptroller and Auditor General of India (C&AG). (PTI)
14 Dec 2022, 07:30 AM IST
KFin Technologies IPO to open on 19 Dec, aims to raise ₹1,500 cr
KFin Technologies is all set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on 19 December. The company aims to raise ₹1,500 crore for the issue.
The public issue will be comprised of only an offer for sale, by promoter General Atlantic Singapore Fund Pte Ltd. They will get all the proceeds and the company will not receive any money from the offer.
The offer will open on 19 December and will close on 21 December. The anchor book will be opened for investors only on December 16. (Read More)
14 Dec 2022, 07:29 AM IST
Paytm board okays share buyback at ₹810 apiece
Paytm’s parent, One97 Communications Ltd, said its board has approved a plan to buy back up to ₹850 crore worth of shares at a 50% premium to the last trading price in a move intended to support the company’s stock, which has plunged 75% since its initial share sale last year.
The buyback will be conducted at a maximum price of ₹810 per share, the company said in a statement to stock exchanges. The buyback will be implemented through the open market route and is to be completed in six months, the filing said. The buyback price is still a discount to Paytm’s IPO price of ₹2,150 per share but a premium to Tuesday’s closing price of ₹538.40. (Read More)
14 Dec 2022, 07:29 AM IST
Banks on a hiring spree with rising focus on deposit growth
India’s top lenders have shown an urgency in recruiting specialized, as well as field staff, as they pursue deposit growth in a rising interest rate scenario, and woo customers away from alternative investment tools.
Private sector lenders have upped their hiring mandate by 25% for more field staff besides junior- and mid-management executives with the ability to convince customers to invest in bank fixed deposits, executives at recruiting firms said. (Read More)
14 Dec 2022, 07:28 AM IST
Wall Street closes higher on Tuesday after inflation cooled in November
Stocks on Wall Street finished higher Tuesday after a report showed inflation cooled more than expected last month, cementing expectations that the Federal Reserve is about to dial down the size of its interest rate hikes.
The encouraging inflation data raised hopes for easing pressure on the economy ahead of an interest rate policy update on Wednesday from the Fed. Stocks initially surged, driving the Dow Jones Industrial Average more than 700 points higher, but then pared their gains as analysts cautioned investors not to get carried away by hopes for an easier Fed, as they have in the past.
The S&P 500 ended 0.7% higher. An early-morning burst of 2.8% nearly vanished by lunchtime. It had already climbed 1.4% a day earlier, with much of that gain coming in the last hour of trading on anticipation of the inflation data.
the slowdown bolstered investors’ expectations that the Federal Reserve will downshift to an increase of 0.50 percentage points when it announces its next hike to short-term rates on Wednesday. (AP)