Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty lower in pre-open; Ukraine crisis in focus

15 Feb 2022, 08:47 AM IST
Market view: Amar Ambani, Senior President and Head – Institutional Equities, Yes Securities
Tensions surrounding Ukraine have impacted equities across the world. Heated geo-politics raise fears of disruption in world trade and further rise in crude oil price; something that the world can ill-afford, especially when all countries facing huge fiscal deficits due to support given to their economies during Covid. Back in India, banking stocks were a big drag on low sentiments, due to impact of ABG Shipyard scam on their books. These issues add to the existing overhang of US Fed possibly raising rates in March 2022. After rising from 7,500 to over 18,000, the Nifty has been consolidating since mid-October 2021. Looking at the fall of the last 30 days, it seems like the Nifty could further correct from present levels. Historically it has been observed that February tends to be volatile, especially post Budget. It is possible for the Nifty to fall up to 15,800 level. However, the long-term structure of the Indian stock market is intact. We remain bullish in 2022 and beyond. Focus on adding quality stocks in the current fall.
15 Feb 2022, 08:37 AM IST
RBI deputy governor bats for crypto ban
Cryptocurrencies have no intrinsic value and could even be worse than Ponzi schemes, RBI deputy governor T Rabi Sankar said on Monday, advocating a ban even while India is undecided on regulating them.
“We have seen that crypto-technology is underpinned by a philosophy to evade government controls," Sankar said at the 17th Annual Banking Technology Conference and Awards of the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA). “Cryptocurrencies have specifically been developed to bypass the regulated financial system. These should be reason enough to treat them with caution."
According to Sankar, cryptocurrencies are not amenable to definition as a currency, asset or commodity and these should be reason enough to keep them away from the formal financial system. That apart, cryptos also undermine financial integrity, especially the KYC regime and Anti-Money Laundering and Combating of Financing of Terrorism regulations and at least potentially facilitate anti-social activities, he said. (Read here)
15 Feb 2022, 08:36 AM IST
Delhi HC dismisses Zostel plea in relief to IPO-bound Oyo
The Delhi high court (HC) has dismissed Zostel Hospitality Pvt. Ltd’s interim petition claiming 7% holding in Oravel Stays Ltd, the parent of Oyo. This comes as a big relief to the SoftBank-backed startup that is awaiting regulatory approval for its ₹8,340 crore initial public offering (IPO) filed last year.
The Delhi HC’s single-judge bench comprising justice C. Hari Shankar passed the ruling on Monday. “While we await the full order, we believe that Zostel’s demand for issuance of 7% shares of Oyo under the arbitration award has also been rejected," a spokesperson for Oyo said.
“This verdict vindicates our stand that Zostel has been trying to mislead the public at large. We hope this will act as a strong deterrent for Zostel’s endless forum shopping efforts and be a conclusive closure of this matter," the spokesperson added.
15 Feb 2022, 08:19 AM IST
Nifty view: Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments
"We closed below 17000 which is a matter of concern as the bears would now take over the medium-term trend of this market. The index can slide further to 16300-16400. Any up move would now become an opportunity to sell the Nifty."
15 Feb 2022, 08:18 AM IST
Paytm GMV doubles to ₹83,481 cr in Jan
Digital payments and financial service firm Paytm on Monday said gross merchandise value (GMV) processed through its platform more than doubled to ₹83,481 crore in January.
Paytm's GMV in January 2021 stood at ₹41,000 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.
The company disbursed 19 lakh loans amounting to ₹921 crore in January, which was over threefold higher compared with four lakh loans worth ₹212 crore that the company disbursed in January 2021.
The average monthly transacting users grew 40 per cent to 6.89 crore in January, from 4.93 crore a year ago.
15 Feb 2022, 08:16 AM IST
Oil falls on profit-taking, all eyes on Russia, Ukraine
Oil prices fell on Tuesday as investors took profits from the previous day's rally to seven-year highs and as global stock markets slumped, although losses were capped by fears that Russia might invade Ukraine and disrupt supplies.
Brent crude futures was at $96.19 a barrel, down 29 cents, or 0.3%, after rising $2.04 on Monday.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude dropped 36 cents, or 0.4%, to $95.10 a barrel, after gaining $2.36 the previous day.
Both benchmarks hit their highest since September 2014 on Monday, with Brent touching $96.78 and WTI reaching $95.82.
Russia is one of the world's largest oil and gas producers, and fears it could invade Ukraine have driven a rally in oil towards $100 per barrel, a level not seen since 2014.
15 Feb 2022, 07:59 AM IST
SGX Nifty up 0.47% at 16,952 in early deals
15 Feb 2022, 07:56 AM IST
Asia shares slip; investors asses Ukraine crisis, Fed's move
Asian stocks fell on Tuesday as traders assessed geopolitical risks, worries about Federal Reserve policy tightening and steps by China’s central bank to support growth.
Shares fluctuated in China, where the monetary authority injected a net 100 billion yuan ($15.7 billion) into the banking system with its medium-term lending facility. Equities wavered in Hong Kong and retreated in Japan.
Gyrations over Ukraine took a twist Monday, when its President Volodymyr Zelenskiy wobbled markets with what his office later said was a sarcastic comment about the rest of the world predicting a Russian attack on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Fed officials came out with another round of views on the policy outlook. Fed Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard said the monetary authority needs to move forward its plans to raise rates to underline its inflation-fighting credibility.
Japan’s Topix index fell 0.4%, while the benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.2%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.5%, South Korea’s Kospi was flat, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index lost 0.1%, while China’s Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.1%.
Overnight, on the Wall Street, losses were modest, with indices recovering from a sharp sell-off after US announced plans to close its Kyiv embassy in Ukraine and sent simmering geopolitical tensions to a boil. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 171.89 points, or 0.49%, to 34,566.17; the S&P 500 lost 16.97 points, or 0.38%, at 4,401.67; and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.24 points to 13,790.92.