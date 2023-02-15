Stock Market LIVE: Indices to open on mixed note; SGX Nifty marginally in green

15 Feb 2023, 08:17 AM IST
Reliance Securities Stock in Focus for Today: Wipro
STOCK IN FOCUS
Wipro (CMP 405): In view of strong deal pipeline, management’s confidence on growth across verticals and attractive valuation, we have a BUY recommendation with a target price of Rs460, valuing the stock at a P/E multiple of 17x FY25E earnings.
Intraday Picks
HINDALCO (PREVIOUS CLOSE: RS435) BUY
For today’s trade, long position can be initiated in the range of Rs431-
428 for the target of Rs448 with a strict stop loss of Rs423.
NAVINFLUOR (PREVIOUS CLOSE: RS4,090) SELL
For today’s trade, short position can be initiated in the range of Rs4,130-
4,160 for the target of Rs3,960 with a strict stop loss of Rs4,215.
PIIND (PREVIOUS CLOSE: RS3,035) SELL
For today’s trade, short position can be initiated in the range of Rs3,060-
3,080 for the target of Rs2,970 with a strict stop loss of Rs3,125.
15 Feb 2023, 08:11 AM IST
LinkedIn sacks employees from its recruitment team; India staff affected too
Job-providing platform LinkedIn has started laying off employees from its recruiting team – joining the layoff bandwagon in a bid to rein in the costs amid a looming global economic downturn.
As part of the massive layoff, the Microsoft-owned professional networking and recruiting platform has targeted employees from its recruiting team, but the exact number of impacted staff still remains unclear.
The job cuts at LinkedIn are likely to be part of Microsoft's plan to trim around 10,000 jobs across various divisions. (Read More)
15 Feb 2023, 07:59 AM IST
Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends 3 stocks to buy today
1] RCF: Buy at ₹112, target ₹120, stop loss ₹109;
2] Cochin Shipyard: Buy at ₹495, target ₹520, stop loss ₹488; and
3] Poonawalla Fincorp: Buy at ₹312, target ₹328, stop loss ₹307. (Read More)
15 Feb 2023, 07:54 AM IST
Coca-Cola registers strong growth in 2022 in the Indian market
Global soft drink major The Coca-Cola Company on Tuesday said its consolidated unit case volume grew 5 per cent for the full year ended December 2022, benefitted from "strong growth" from markets such as India.
Its developed markets grew low single digits for the quarter and mid-single digits for the year, driven by growth across most markets while developing and emerging markets declined by low single digits for the quarter and grew mid-single digits for the year.
"This performance benefited from strong growth in India and Brazil and was unfavourably impacted by the suspension of business in Russia," said the Atlanta-headquartered company in its global earnings released on Tuesday.
Even for the fourth quarter, The Coca-Cola Company has "strong growth" in Brazil, India, Great Britain and Mexico, it added.
Its "sparkling flavours declined 2 per cent for the quarter and grew 5 per cent for the year," the company said, adding, "This performance benefited from strong growth in India and the United States ..."
While its juice, value-added dairy and plant-based beverages declined 7 per cent for the quarter and grew 3 per cent for the year. (PTI)
15 Feb 2023, 07:54 AM IST
Vodafone Idea Q3 loss widens to ₹7,990 crore
Debt-ridden telecom operator Vodafone Idea on Tuesday reported widening of its consolidated loss to ₹7,990 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2022.
The company had registered a loss of ₹7,234.1 crore in the same period a year ago.
The consolidated revenue from operations of Vodafone Idea (VIL), however, increased by 9.29 per cent to ₹10,620.6 crore from ₹9,717.3 crore in the December 2021 quarter.
"On a YoY basis, revenue growth is strong at 9.3 per cent aided by improvement in subscriber mix, tariff intervention and 4G subscriber additions," the company said in a statement.
The government during the quarter converted ₹16,133 crore interest related to deferment of spectrum auction instalments and AGR dues into equity, and now holds around 33 per cent stake in the company.
"Separately, our board has approved issuance of Optionally Convertible Debentures amounting to ₹16 billion to ATC India. With these positive developments, we continue to remain engaged with our lenders for further debt fund raising as well as with other parties for equity or equity linked fund raising, to make required investments for network expansion and 5G rollout," VIL CEO Akshaya Moondra said. (PTI)
15 Feb 2023, 07:31 AM IST
World economy still in ‘very difficult place’: IMF Chief
Inflation, increasing interest rates, rising food and energy prices, as well as climate change, slower growth, or recession, are all causing problems for many countries today. Global central banks have tightened monetary policy as a result of rising prices.
However, according to International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director (MD) Kristalina Georgieva, There is more indication that the global inflation rise in many countries is curving down. Nevertheless, Georgieva believes that the world economy is still under a lot of pressure. (Read More)
15 Feb 2023, 07:31 AM IST
ESG gatekeepers to render a verdict on Adani Group companies
The Adani Group companies have pointed to their commitments to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles and global frameworks as part of its defense after last month's critical report by US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research on inflating revenues and manipulating stock prices.
One of ESG’s most influential gatekeepers will soon render its own judgment.
MSCI Inc will be releasing the results of a quarterly review for its ESG and climate indexes this week, according to a Bloomberg report. This will be the first since Hindenburg's adverse report on the Adani Group triggered a $120 billion selloff.
If it reflects a significant downgrade in the ESG ratings of any of the Adani companies, they could be removed from ESG indexes and trigger another fresh round of selling. (Read More)
15 Feb 2023, 07:29 AM IST
Hiring trends across sectors: Retail leads, IT sector jobs fell 22% YoY
Hiring activity in the retail space in January witnessed 19 per cent year-on-year growth whereas sectors including IT, Media & Entertainment, home appliances reported a slowdown, according to Foundit (formerly Monster) Insights Tracker (fit) for January 2023 report.
Retail is back again being the topmost industry in the hiring activity on-year basis. Also, travel and tourism showed a growth of 15% with major demand in operations with focus on increased revenue generation through digitalisation and personalisation.
Year-on-year growth momentum in Advertising, MR, PR (+15%) too strengthened this month, the report showed. (Read More)
15 Feb 2023, 07:29 AM IST
Wall Street ends mixed on Tuesday as inflation data supports rate worries
Wall Street stocks ended mixed on Tuesday after U.S. consumer price data for January offered little to change expectations about the Federal Reserve's path forward on interest rate hikes.
U.S. consumer prices accelerated as Americans continued to be burdened by higher rental housing costs, suggesting that the Fed will maintain its fight against inflation.
"Inflation remains elevated, albeit it appears to be slowing," said Terry Sandven, chief equity strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Minneapolis. "Looking at today's price action, I think it might be a little bit of profit-taking on the heels of strong year-to-date performance."
Of the 11 S&P 500 sector indexes, seven declined, led by real estate, down 1.08%, followed by a 0.95% loss in consumer staples.
The consumer discretionary index rose 0.30%, lifted by a surge of nearly 8% in Tesla Inc. The electric car maker has rebounded over 60% in 2023 after losing two-thirds of its value last year.
Money market traders are betting on at least two more 25 basis point rate hikes this year, with interest rates seen peaking at 5.28% by July.
Also adding to the investor angst were hawkish remarks by Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin and Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan. Barkin said the Fed needs to prioritize quashing inflation over risks to U.S. economic growth. (Reuters)