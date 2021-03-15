Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates positive start for Indian indices

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Share Market LIVE Updates: Asian stocks started on a strong footing even as US treasuries remained near the 13-month high mark, as global markets anticipate US recovery based on the passage of a massive stimulus package.
Indian indices may be off to a strong start owing to positive cues from Asian peers against the backdrop of the passage of a massive stimulus in the US and the anticipated recovery thereof.
15 Mar 2021, 07:46 AM ISTGold prices rise
Gold prices gained on Monday as the passage of a US stimulus bill stoked inflation risks, although a resultant bounce in Treasury yields kept gains in check. Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,732.02 per ounce by 01:34 GMT, while US gold futures for April delivery rose 0.7% to $1,730.90 per ounce. Yields on benchmark 10-year notes held near their highest in more than a year on continued US economic optimism after a $1.9 trillion recovery package was signed into law last week. Gold is generally considered a hedge against inflation, although higher bond yields have challenged that status recently as they increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.
15 Mar 2021, 07:33 AM ISTAsian stocks firm up
Global stock prices were off to a solid start while US bond yields hovered near a 13-month peak on Monday as investors bet US economic growth will accelerate after the passing of a massive stimulus package.
US S&P500 futures rose 0.25% in early Asian trade, trading just below a record high level touched last week, while Japan's Nikkei ticked up 0.1%
The 10-year U.S. Treasuries yield stood at 1.638% in early Monday trade, having risen to as high as 1.642% on Friday, a high last seen in February last year.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was little changed.
The SGX Nifty was up 24.75 points, or 0.16%, to 15,121.50.
S&P 500 futures rose 0.3% as of 10:52 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 Index rose 0.1%.
Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.4%. The Nasdaq 100 Index fell 0.9%.