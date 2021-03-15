Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates positive start for Indian indices

Gold prices gained on Monday as the passage of a US stimulus bill stoked inflation risks, although a resultant bounce in Treasury yields kept gains in check. Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,732.02 per ounce by 01:34 GMT, while US gold futures for April delivery rose 0.7% to $1,730.90 per ounce. Yields on benchmark 10-year notes held near their highest in more than a year on continued US economic optimism after a $1.9 trillion recovery package was signed into law last week. Gold is generally considered a hedge against inflation, although higher bond yields have challenged that status recently as they increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Asian stocks firm up

Global stock prices were off to a solid start while US bond yields hovered near a 13-month peak on Monday as investors bet US economic growth will accelerate after the passing of a massive stimulus package.

US S&P500 futures rose 0.25% in early Asian trade, trading just below a record high level touched last week, while Japan's Nikkei ticked up 0.1%

The 10-year U.S. Treasuries yield stood at 1.638% in early Monday trade, having risen to as high as 1.642% on Friday, a high last seen in February last year.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was little changed.

The SGX Nifty was up 24.75 points, or 0.16%, to 15,121.50.

S&P 500 futures rose 0.3% as of 10:52 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 Index rose 0.1%.

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.4%. The Nasdaq 100 Index fell 0.9%.

Japan’s Topix index rose 0.7%.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index was flat.

South Korea’s Kospi index was little changed.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index added 0.5%.

China’s CSI 300 Index fell 1.4%.