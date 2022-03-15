Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Market LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates flat to negative start for Indian indices

Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty may open flat today
LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 08:40 AM IST Arindam Roy

  • Stock Market LIVE Updates: The benchmark Indian indices may open flat on Tuesday. The SGX Nifty was up 0.30% at 08:00 AM. On Monday, the Sensex added 935.72 points, or 1.68%, to close at 56,486.02, while Nifty50 gained 240.85 points, or 1.45%, to end at 16,871.30.

The Indian indices may witness a flat to negative start on Tuesday. The indices are likely to react to inflation numbers for February released on Monday - CPI inflation rose to 6.07% and WPI was up 13.11%. The crude prices have remained calm for the past few sessions as investors continue to monitor peace talks between Russia and Ukraine. The fall in crude prices have kept the inflation fears in check. However, the monetary policy committee of the US Federal Reserve will begin its 2-day meet today to decide the rate policy. The outcome will be closely looked at by the investors. The resurgence of Covid cases in China is also likely to spook investors. On Monday, the US market closed mostly lower expecting a hike in the rates. In Asia, shares in Japan, Australia, South Korea, Hong Kong, and Shanghai were all down.

15 Mar 2022, 08:40 AM IST Tokyo shares in narrow range in early trade

Tokyo's blue chip shares traded in a narrow range Tuesday, as US central bankers prepared to kickoff a policy meeting where they are expected to agree on a rate hike.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index hovered around the previous session's close and inched up 0.09 percent, or 22.71 points, to 25,330.56 in early trade, while the broader Topix index advanced 0.45 percent, or 8.10 points, to 1,820.38.

15 Mar 2022, 08:33 AM IST All eyes on approaching Fed meet, yen slips further

The yen remained under pressure on Tuesday and the Australian dollar was bruised by the latest lockdowns in China following new COVID-19 outbreaks, but moves were more muted than in recent days as traders eyes turned to this week's Fed meeting.

The U.S. Federal Reserve is set to raise rates for the first time since the pandemic at its meeting which concludes Wednesday, with traders looking for indications about the pace of future rate hikes.

Markets anticipate a 25 basis point rise at this meeting, according to the CME's Fedwatch tool, but pricing has risen to indicate a 70% chance of a larger 50 basis point hike at its subsequent meeting in May, due to concerns about inflation.

15 Mar 2022, 08:32 AM IST China lockdowns spread in new supply chain blow

Lockdowns in China are spreading with the city of Langfang, located just 55 kilometers from Beijing, joining Shenzhen in imposing restrictions to stem a recent surge in Covid-19 infections.

The lockdowns, which also include Jilin province, are hitting the supply chains of a wide variety of business as more than 40 million people are restricted from leaving their homes. The biggest maker of Apple Inc. iPhones is halting production at its Shenzhen sites while output has been disrupted at plants making cars for Toyota Motor Corp. and Volkswagen AG.

15 Mar 2022, 08:27 AM IST Oil extends slump below $100 with retreat gathering momentum

The heat is coming out of the oil market, and fast.

West Texas Intermediate oil futures have shed more than 20% since closing at the highest since 2008 a week ago, dropping below $100 a barrel on Tuesday. That followed a tumultuous period of trading that saw prices fluctuate wildly, with intraday swings for global benchmark Brent crude eclipsing $20.

The latest developments to rattle the market is a resurgence of Covid-19 cases in China, the world’s biggest oil importer, and what appears to be progress in cease-fire talks between Ukraine and Russia. While there are still concerns that the disruption to Russian crude flows is squeezing an already tight market, OPEC and others have been quick to point out there is no shortage.

15 Mar 2022, 08:15 AM IST Edible oil prices soar as Russia-Ukraine conflict hits sunflower oil import

The prices of edible oil are soaring as the import of sunflower oil from Ukraine and Russia has stopped amid the ongoing war between the two countries.

Kanhaiya Lal Gujrathi, Director, Poona Merchant's Chamber, told ANI, "The oil prices have increased by around 300 to 400 per 15 kg container. There is a shortage of oil in the market as the import has stopped totally."

Another trader said, "There is a shortage of oil in the market and the rate, especially of the sunflower oil, has increased by around 600 per 15 kg container which is going to impact the common man."

The sunflower oil is imported in India majorly from Ukraine and Russia.

15 Mar 2022, 08:11 AM IST Gold eases as yields surge ahead of Fed meeting

Gold prices fell on Tuesday to their lowest in more than a week, as U.S. Treasury yields surged ahead of an expected rate hike from the Federal Reserve, and as hopes for progress in Russia-Ukraine talks further dampened the metal's safe-haven appeal.

15 Mar 2022, 07:39 AM IST China tech stocks tumble after historic rout as risks mount

Chinese tech stocks slid in Hong Kong as investors rushed to offload shares amid concerns over Beijing’s ties with Russia and persistent regulatory risks.

The Hang Seng Tech Index fell as much as 6.9% on Tuesday, extending a 11% plunge in the previous session that was the worst since the index’s July 2020 inception. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Tencent Holdings Ltd. were among the biggest drags.

The decline tracked the overnight slide in U.S.-listed Chinese firms as JPMorgan Chase & Co. analysts labeled some internet names as “uninvestable".

Weak sentiment toward Chinese tech has accelerated into fear in recent days as new regulatory developments including possible U.S. delisting alarmed investors. Beijing’s ties with Russia and a lockdown in China’s tech hub Shenzhen also added to risks.

The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index fell as much as 5.7% early Monday, while China’s benchmark CSI 300 Index dropped 2.9%. The rout has pushed the valuation of MSCI China Index versus its global peers to a record low.

15 Mar 2022, 07:32 AM IST Stocks fall as China tech slides; treasuries drop

Stocks and sovereign bonds remained under pressure Tuesday as Russia’s war in Ukraine and the risk of aggressive U.S. monetary-policy tightening to quell inflation sapped sentiment.

An Asia-Pacific equity index fell for a third session, hurt by a deepening rout in Chinese technology shares. Export-reliant Japan bucked the trend with modest gains amid a weaker yen. U.S. contracts wavered following a drop in Wall Street shares that left the Nasdaq 100 in a bear market.

China injected more funds into the financial system and set a weaker-than-expected reference rate for the yuan, seeking to support the economy amid Covid lockdowns. But officials refrained from cutting a policy rate.

Australian and New Zealand yields jumped and Treasuries slid ahead of the Federal Reserve’s expected interest-rate liftoff on Wednesday. The 10-year U.S. yield was at the highest level since 2019. The dollar ticked up.

