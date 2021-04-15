Market LIVE: US stocks end mixed on Wednesday

Asian equities muted tracking US peers

Asian equities were muted at Thursday’s open after U.S. stocks closed off all-time peaks as a drop in cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc. overshadowed strong bank earnings. Crude oil trimmed earlier gains.

Japan’s Topix Index was up 0.6%, South Korea’s Kospi Index edged up 0.1%.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index was down 0.4% and Hang Seng futures fell 0.5% earlier.