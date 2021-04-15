Market LIVE: US stocks end mixed on Wednesday

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Share Market Updates: The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 53.62 points, or 0.16%, to 33,730.89, and the S&P 500 lost 16.93 points, or 0.41%, at 4,124.66. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 138.26 points, or 0.99%, to 13,857.84
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
On Tuesday, the Sensex touched a high of 48,620.75 and a low of 47,775.32 today, and Nifty moved in a range of 14,274.90-14,526.55. Auto, PSU Bank, metal indices rose 3-4%, while IT index shed over 3%. Indian financial markets were shut on Wednesday for a public holiday.
15 Apr 2021, 06:47 AM ISTAsian equities muted tracking US peers
Asian equities were muted at Thursday’s open after U.S. stocks closed off all-time peaks as a drop in cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc. overshadowed strong bank earnings. Crude oil trimmed earlier gains.
Japan’s Topix Index was up 0.6%, South Korea’s Kospi Index edged up 0.1%.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index was down 0.4% and Hang Seng futures fell 0.5% earlier.
15 Apr 2021, 06:45 AM ISTWall Street stocks closed mixed on Wednesday
Wall Street indexes closed mixed on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 falling despite another record intraday high for the latter and big banks' stellar results on the first day of earnings season.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 53.62 points, or 0.16%, to 33,730.89; and the S&P 500 lost 16.93 points, or 0.41%, at 4,124.66.
The Nasdaq Composite dropped 138.26 points, or 0.99%, to 13,857.84, weighed by technology stocks, including Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, and Tesla Inc.